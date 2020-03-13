Friday March 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I agree with Figen…WoW! What creativity!!
LOL. My favourite isn’t included in that compilation
“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118655/
From Death To Birth
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the Word of God, which liveth and abideth forever” (IPet.1: 23).
We are prone to think of death as following birth. People are born to live their lives and then die.
Spiritually, however, it is the other way. St. Peter, by divine inspiration, says that we must be “born again” because: “All flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth and the flower thereof falleth away: But the Word of the Lord endureth forever. And this is the Word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (IPet. 1:24,25).
This new birth is a spiritual matter, necessitated by the fact that by nature men are “dead in trespasses and sins” (Eph. 2:1). Thus believers are not born again in the same way as they were first born, but are born again — given new life, by believing the Word of God.
God’s Word, in this passage, is called “incorruptible seed”— seed that cannot die. Once the Word takes root in one’s heart, once it is believed and received, it never dies, but produces “everlasting life”.
“The Word of the Lord endureth forever. And this is the Word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (Verse 25).
The Word of God takes root in one’s heart only as one believes the gospel, the good news, about Christ’s redemptive work. Peter himself proclaims this wonderful gospel: “…ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold…but with the precious blood of Christ…”(IPet.1:18,19).
“Who His own self bare our sins in His own body on the tree…” (IPet.2:24).
“For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the Just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God…” (IPet.3:18).
BY BELIEVING THIS GOOD NEWS, DEAD SINNERS ARE “BORN AGAIN”.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/from-death-to-birth/
1 Peter 1:23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.
24 For all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away:
25 But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.
Ephesians 2:1 And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
1 Peter 1:18 Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;
19 But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:
1 Peter 2:24 Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.
1 Peter 3:18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:
Thanks! The seed analogy is great. Also: if you perform more cultivation effort on the seed, and it’s sprout, you foster a more robustly growing plant.
Washington State By Drone – Mount Baker, Cape Disappointment, Seattle & More 4K Travel Footage
– Artist Point (Glacier, WA)
– Coleman Glacier (Mount Baker)
– Mount Pilchuck Lookout (Granite Falls, WA)
– Mount Stuart (Leavenworth, WA)
– Guye Peak (Snoqualmie, WA)
– Basalt Rock Columns (Beacon Rock State Park)
– Lower Lewis River Falls (Carson, WA)
– Panther Creek Falls (Carson, WA)
– Little James Island (La Push, WA)
– Sternwheeler Boat (Columbia River Gorge)
– Cape Disappointment Lighthouse (Ilwaco, WA)
– Roosevelt Glacier (Mount Baker)
– Mount Shuksan
– Falls Creek Falls (Carson, WA)
– Mount Baker
– Shi Shi Beach (Clallam Bay, WA)
– Franklin Falls (Snoqualmie, WA)
– Blanca Lake (Index, WA)
– Space Needle (Seattle, WA)
Excellent and the sound track is perfect ❤️ Thank you, Lucille!
I have an update on Taylor’s little boy (I also have a name… Beckham). He got more treatments yesterday(ish), he’s still doing well and in good spirits. Apparently he doesn’t much care for the doctor and keeps growling at them. xD
WaPo is reporting that satellites watching Iran are reporting trenches being dug, presumably (?) for victims of the COVID-19 virus: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/iran-coronavirus-outbreak-graves/
Inshallah
Citizen’s vid has “jukin” in the upper left corner of the thumbnail….so I had to hear this….
Imagine that. Bradley Manning has managed to get himself released from jail… AGAIN.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/judge-orders-chelsea-manning-to-be-released-from-jail
