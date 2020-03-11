Wednesday March 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God Bless America and PDJT. Love and grateful for all my Treepers.
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
Amen!!😇🙏👍🏻
Where Art Thou? Where Is Thy Brother?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
One of the first questions of the Bible came from God Himself as He called to fallen Adam, hiding in fear from His presence: “Where art thou?” (Gen. 3:9).
Adam and Eve made a great mistake in running and hiding from God, for their plight was hopeless without Him. But none of Adam’s children have done any better than he. In Psalm 14:2,3 we find the Lord scouring the earth, as it were, “to see if there were any that did understand [their need] and seek God,” but the answer was, “No, not one.” How grateful we may be that in grace He sought us, that the Lord Jesus Christ came “to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10) and that “we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
But another question follows naturally. This question too came from God Himself, as He asked the murderer, Cain: “Where is Abel thy brother?” (Gen. 4:9). Cain countered with another question: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” but he soon learned that he was his brother’s keeper as God drove him out of His presence, not only as punishment to him, but to teach us all that we are indeed responsible for those about us.
The unsaved, who have never responded to God’s call: “Where art thou?” should remember that God also asks them, as He did unregenerate Cain: “Where is… thy brother?” By rejecting Christ as Savior men are also keeping others out of heaven — others whom they might have been used to win to Christ, had they themselves been saved.
You say: “God will save those whom He has predestinated.” That is only one side of the coin. Our Lord said to two cities of His day, that if the “mighty works” done in them had been done in Tyre and Sidon “they would have repented long ago” (Matt. 11:21), and God says that He is “not willing that any should perish” (II Pet. 3:9) and has “committed” to His people the “word” and “ministry” of reconciliation (II Cor. 5:18,19).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/where-art-thou-where-is-thy-brother/
Genesis 3:9 And the LORD God called unto Adam, and said unto him, Where art thou?
Psalm 14:2 The LORD looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God.
3 They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one.
Luke 19:10 For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Genesis 4:9 And the LORD said unto Cain, Where is Abel thy brother? And he said, I know not: Am I my brother’s keeper?
Matthew 11:21 Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.
2 Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
2 Corinthians 5:18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
Praying for an abrupt end (worldwide) to the virus and no more fatalities. Please join me in this prayer request. Thank you!😇🙏❤️
Amen 🙏
Been there and done that . . . a long, long time ago. I have fond memories and no regrets. She was very kind and it was a soft—and completely inevitable—landing.
WATCH: Officer collapses after suspected fentanyl exposure
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/03/10/watch-officer-collapses-after-suspected-fentanyl-exposure/
That was frightening, nim… watching the officer slump over. I’m glad they had Narcan available.
