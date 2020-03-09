March 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1145

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The March of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
Oooops…..Daylight saving started yesterday (Sunday) and I’ve been an hour later since then. (lol)
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “When the earth and all its people quake,
it is I who hold its pillars firm.” 🌟 — Psalm 75:3
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump said No to L. Graham’s push for DACA Amnesty–YES!!!
🙏 Pray:
— for health protection for President Trump, our People’s President
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they leave MAL to attend a fundraiser in Longwood, FL then fly back to DC (Dep MAL 9:35am ET— Speak at 12:15pm ET, Dep FL 1:10pm ***Arr WH at 3:45pm ET)
— for Congresspeople like Cruz and Gosar–good health or mild case
— for less Stock Market decline this week
— for Tuesday (tomorrow) primary voting integrity
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for a NO to FISA reauthorization
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Carpe Diem-Seize The Day *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Faith keeps us free. Prayer makes us strong. And God alone is the author of life and the giver of grace.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 239 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-Looking ahead
Tues-Primaries in ID, MI, MS, MO, ND(Dem only),WA
Thur- Prime Minister of Ireland visits the White House
Sun-last day to renew FISA–and—Dems “Two Old Geezers” debate in AZ 8-10pm ET
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/08/march-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1144/comment-page-1/#comment-7914197)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 3/8/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and WBTW/Fisher Industries can safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
About time that the Right started countering the ‘women as helpless victims” narrative of the Democrats/Left. Bravo! Thankyou!
And check this BS out! This is the College Educated Useful Idiot of the Left. This vid. is a few years old, but I never saw it before and could hardly believe that anyone is this stupid.
Scary stuff!
to clarify: These people have No. Idea. what the term “Women’s Suffrage” means, so they are ALL against it!
Wow..well, that’s what colleges do these days..dumb ’em down to stupid.
The kids are most likely too busy with classes that 1) talks about what gender they really are, 2) that they need to prepare for the fact they’ll die in 12 years, 3) that they are the smartest generation ever, 4) that their parents and grandparents are stupid, 5) that history is obsolete, 6) common core Math is the way to go, 7) that “thought crime” detectives is a serious profession they could consider if community activist isn’t enough for them, and last, figuring out what plants and seeds to eat for the day.
They are snowflakes with rocks inside them.
the Man Show fought the good fight as well. . .
This is going to end really badly; seriously. He is NOT a well man.
And the DNC is evil.
Nice story,👍👍
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctors, nurses treating Covid-19 patients surprised with 2,000 flowers on International Women’s Day
The donation from a local charity went to staff at four public hospitals located on Hong Kong Island
Separately, Carrie Lam paid tribute to female workers battling the public health crisis during a trip to a Department of Health hotline centre
‘ A local charity sent 2,000 flowers on Sunday, International Women’s Day, to doctors and nurses at four Hong Kong public hospitals where most patients with the coronavirus have been treated in the past two months.
“Heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all medical professions … Happy Women’s Day!” read the cards sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Queen Mary Hospital and Ruttonjee Hospital, all located on Hong Kong Island.’
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/society/article/3074158/coronavirus-hong-kong-doctors-nurses-treating-covid-19
I had a long chat with a neighbour who just came back from Singapore. He said the PSAs there are phenomenal. Giving precise updates and what to do concerning the Covid-19.
Is Dan a “Qtard”? Asking for JohnCasper, et.al.
haha. she’s got a point here:
Why doesn’t President Trump act presidential? Because he is one of us.
After listening to all but 3 rallies, I can easily picture Pres. Trump climbing up our Treehouse and having a fun chat with us all and we’d all have a rip-roaring time shaking up the tree, laughing and sharing stories with him. That is who he really is. Not a snob, not a slick politician, not a robotic human…just a real person created by God, just like all of us Treepers. And he LOVES our America….Yugely!
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump and his family and the wonderful MAGA Team
Great clip. POTUS really handled his opponents, put their donor audience in their place, and exposed the whole sham to the American public.
https://mobile.twitter.com/k_ovfefe2/status/1236147665848676352
With crude oil prices this low we to first make sure The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for the United states is at 100%. Then produces as much jet fuel as possible and stored for our military.
Some bits and bobs from Asia
The bad news for the PRC just keeps coming. Pneumonia epidemic in Wuhan and now there is an outbreak of hepatitis A in Northeastern China, centred on Dalian and Dandong probably due to consuming contaminated seafood. Interesting the two areas are contiguous with North Korea where much of the seafood is from.
https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/world/breakingnews/3092833
Coronavirus Outbreak
Defectors: North Korea Military May Become Hotbed of Coronavirus Infections
Excerpt:
John Everard, former British ambassador to Pyongyang, told VOA a COVID-19 outbreak in the North Korean military could threaten Kim’s totalitarian rule.
“Should this happen, the regime would face not only the weakening of its defenses caused by sickness amongst its soldiers, but also the political dangers of widespread military discontent. This could pose a serious threat to it,” Everard said.
“The word is spreading that many North Koreans died in the border area with China infected by the coronavirus,” Lee added, citing his sources in North Korea.“
https://www.voanews.com/science-health/coronavirus-outbreak/defectors-north-korea-military-may-become-hotbed-coronavirus
Trump sent out a Q meme.
Jakub Janda
@_JakubJanda
It is highly probable that Czech Senate President will soon propose (to the Czech government) to expel the Chinese Ambassador to Prague, his (conservative) party says.
The Chinese Ambassador has lied and blackmailed Czech institutions over issues like Huawei and Taiwan.
UK? Germany? South Korea? Anybody there?
Since January 1 there were 78 people murdered in Chicongo as of March 3rd. That’s about 4x times as many Americans that have died from Coronavirus over the same time. So,maybe we should quarantine Chicago?
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-chicago-homicides-data-tracker-htmlstory.html
Pray that Baltimore Votes Dem Out this year. The black neighborhood there was beautiful in the 60’s. Lovely pastel painted brownstones and clean streets. I was so impressed w/ it as a kid. I wanna see that again!
I love the Czechs-great people. Prague was fabulous even back in the day of Soviet control-I can only imagine now.
👇
Going to respost this here from another thread.
Two anecdotes from my family. One on the virus, one on Biden.
1. I have two relatives who live in the greater Sacramento area and are not far from the Air Force base where some quarantines have taken place on the virus. Neither one of the two has expressed any sense of routine alteration since the virus has reached the USA. And I have not heard anything about empty store shelves. Good signs.
2. I live with a member of my family who is an intense liberal. Hates POTUS. I mentioned tonight that Biden is in clear mental decline. Silence. This person knows it is true, even though they get all of their information from biased news outlets. This is a great sign. The Dems, including those who desperately want Trump out of office, know that their presumptive nominee is damaged goods.
