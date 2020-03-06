Friday March 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’m not sure if I posted some of my older art videos here but I’ll put one up to see. One of my fields of art study was Chinese art, so I’ve done a number of videos unrolling scrolls.
Zhang Sengyou – Five Stars and 25 Constellations – Qupai Lianzou Qupai Legato – Zhang Sengyou (active 490–540 AD) was a famous painter in the reign of Emperor Wu of Liang. He was the director of the imperial library, and in charge of painting related affairs. As a military man, he was general of the right flank army and the governor of Wuxing Commandery. His own painting style was considered one of the four “Standards” of traditional Chinese paintings.
Zhao Yan – Eight Gentlemen on a Spring Tour – Days of Emancipation
An accomplished painter, known for his human figures and horses, Zhao Yan (AD 880-923) was a politician. As the son-in-law of the emperor, Zhao Yan lived luxuriously and his reputation is for having given such bad advice that he ended up losing his head.
Ancient Chinese Art meets Rawhide!
The Sword of the Spirit
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“The Sword of the Spirit… is the Word of God” (Eph. 6: 17).
Of all the spiritual armor which believers are told to “put on” in Eph. 6:11-18, there is only one offensive weapon. This is “the Sword of the Spirit… the Word of God.” The Bible is called “the Sword of the Spirit,” because the Spirit of God is its Author. It is called “the Sword of the Spirit” because, thus written by God who knows all, it can cut deeply. This makes it, for the believer, a formidable weapon against Satan and the forces of evil. We are told in Heb. 4:12,13:
“The Word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
“Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in His sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.”
As David said long ago:
“O Lord, Thou hast searched me, and known me.
“Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising; Thou understandest my thought afar off” (Psa. 139:1,2).
It is because God knows and understands us so thoroughly that His Word can sometimes cut us so deeply. How wise, then, to bow before that Blessed Book, acknowledge its condemnation of sin and trust the Savior it presents! And, having done this, how wise to “put on the whole armor of God” in our stand against Satan and sin, not forgetting to “take… the Sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God”!
Ephesians 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
13 Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.
Psalm 139:1 <> O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me.
2 Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.
