March 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1141

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 3 people
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The MAGA March ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
——————-
👉 Mafia Thug, Mini Michael “Shorty” Bloomie Bloomberg dropped out–
Five little Demmies dumped money on the floor, one slipped n’slid then bumbled into a trash can–head first, and then there were FOUR.
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “But God is my King from long ago; he brings salvation on the earth.
It was you who split open the sea by your power;
you broke the heads of the monster in the waters.“ 🌟 — Psalm 74: 12-13
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
✅ Stock Market is going UP
✅ About Hispanic-Americans: 3 million new jobs, Record low employment
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for 24/7 protection for Patriots threatened by unhinged Deep State Agents (latest is Schumer) Was Schumer or his thugs behind Scalise’s attack and/or Scalia’s death?
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for protection and safety for all our Trump-Supporting Patriots as they continue doing things to MAGA this week
— for protection for our world-wide fellow Christians who are being persecuted
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Let’s Roll *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Before America declared independence, patriots in all 13 colonies came together in days of fasting and prayer. In the bitter cold of Valley Forge, Washington and his men had no food, no supplies, and very little chance of victory. But what they did have was have an unwavering belief that God was with them. I believe that too. God is with the people in this room.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, March 5, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 243 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————–
ArmyforTrump.com——-cdc.gov/covid19——-
LikeLiked by 7 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/04/march-4th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1140/comment-page-1/#comment-7904596)
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 3/3/20 – (See link above.)
– New HD promo video for Project 2. – (1:29)
– HD version of the teaser trailer I posted last week. – (0:29)
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 3/4/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost like reading Nostradamus’ quatrains, it is.
LikeLike
Biden at it again. Addicted to hair.
LikeLike
Ugh! Eye Bleach, please.
This makes us all ill, Imagine a pedophile allowed to run for President of USA…..and a Communist is allowed also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everybody’s having a hearty laugh at that baby’s expense.
Guy seriously has a fetish. And I’m not talkin’ about suckin’ on Dr. Jill’s toes in the privacy of their own oceanside mansion. I’m talkin’ weird stuff. Creepy stuff. He likes to walk right up to people and sniff their hair. Preferably from behind, where they can’t see him coming. And usually accompanied by some Sweet Nothings as a little bonus. All the little kids know he’s creepin’ on them. They cringe. They pull away. They feel uncomfortable. Like, “Get the HELL away from me, ya creepy Ol’ Coot!!!”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to have Biden come up behind me. Then I’d elbow him, then turn around and knee him so hard that it’ll dislocate all his jewels…and that just might solve his fetish problems.
Biden deserve his comeuppance.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
No mercy Sir!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you< President Trump and the Task Force, for caring for all the right reasons.
—————————————————-
Here is a twist of irony…
LikeLiked by 4 people
No strings attached?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A scary thought…..Is this how they dealt with SC Justice Scalia?
Schumer must resign and be disbarred. He crossed the line far too many times and he is getting away with it.
AG Barr…Stop blowing your horn and get to work. Chuckie made serious public threats
McTurtle….Censure your Uni Party buddy, will you? He went too far. If you don’t then…How Dare You!!! to think your buddy is one of the good guys. NOT!
What can we do, Treepers? Call, email, letters, tweet to these people, blasting them to stop these death threats. Enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
My ear for US politics is not always finely tuned – witness my declaration, the day before he dropped out, that Bloomberg MUST get the nomination – but I can’t help but feel that Schumer has crossed a terrible Rubicon here.
If it is allowed to stand without consequence or even censure from his Senate peers, opening this door will have longstanding, and terrible, effects.
The statement from Roberts is not enough. This sort of reckless demagoguery has to be slapped down good and hard.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
1-2 months?? How about yesterday? Huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
OH…at first glance I thought it said “#JoeDemented”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I remember President Trump holding meeting on trade during his first year with numerous Senators, and Senator Johnson asked him a question and stated that the farmers in his state needed more immigrant labor because they weren’t able to find workers. President Trump disagreed with the premise, explained other factors that he thought were in play, and did so in an engaging way. I thought at the time that might be the beginning of a constructive relationship with a Senator most of us wrote off as hopelessly establishment. But I like the fact that Senator Johnson was sticking up for his constituents, and President Trump was sticking up for America. Both doing the jobs they were elected to do. Senator Johnson has been making a lot of noise in the last few months, almost all of it things that I view favorably. I think the fact that President Trump treats everybody fairly and with respect is winning him converts, and maybe over time it’s enough to tip the scales our way.
LikeLike
I’m not convinced yet. I’m wondering why, if Biden has so much exposure here, are all the Dems going out on a limb endorsing him? Do they know something we don’t know. Is the fix in? Is Biden going to be “exonerated” by a fake investigation? It’s a sickening thought and I hope that is not what’s going on here.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
The simple and obvious truth here is that the FIB(like the other unaccountable alphabet orgs.) is hellbent on preserving their need to exist. Creating an “enemy” to defeat is the only reason for their very existence. Therefore, mail-bomber hoax, etc…the list goes on and on. You know it. We all know it. The absurd idea that anyone on the taxpayer dole is actually working for “We The People”, is ludicrous and asinine. The resistance to any request for factual documentation regarding any troublesome event over the last forty years, is proof of utter corruption. Law Enforcement Agencies, my ass!
More like willing accomplices.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
In 2016 I voted for President Trump because I thought Hillary Clinton would be a disaster for the country. President Trump didn’t have a chance to win California, but I took the time to drive a couple of miles to the polling station.
In 2020, I would crawl those two mile to the poll on broken glass to cast my ballot for President Trump. The President still doesn’t have a chance to carry the People’s Republic of California, but I don’t care. I would sacrifice my well being to vote for this great man.
The Dems still don’t have a clue about the depth of the President’s base.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch your back Mr.D’Souza. I wish I had your six…and pray someone good does.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Watch Donna Brazile react after the RNC chairwoman says the Democratic primary is ‘rigged against’ Bernie Sanders
Published: March 4, 2020
‘Ronna, go to hell.’
Smith and co-host Ed Henry gasped “Whoa!” as Brazile continued, “No, go to hell. I’m tired of it, Ed.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/donna-brazile-has-strong-words-for-rnc-chairwoman-who-said-the-democratic-primary-is-rigged-against-bernie-sanders-2020-03-03
“Poor old Donna has Stage 5 TDS!”
LikeLike
If this type of political prosecutorial misconduct isn’t stopped….
It will morph from politicians as targets (a great injustice itself) to political donors, political activists, and then simple citizen voters.
It’s an extension of the Marxist cancel culture from social pressure to political persecution where innocent people are jailed due to political thinking.
Ever think you would see this in America?
We are living in dangerous times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far, the uni-party establishment has put up a pretty strong front. This seems to be a two front war. Eric Holder’s Department of Justice, and Mitch McConnell’s Senate. It’s amazing how disciplined both units are all the way down the line, and how good they are at running out the clock. Every individual that draws the short straw and has to put their career and integrity on the line, does it, no questions asked. Who are they taking orders from? It started with Paul Ryan, selling President Trump on the idea that instead of a first hundred days, they would have a first 200 days. 200 days wasted as it turned out. Jeff Sessions did a masterful job, he of the Huber headfake. He wasted two entire years. AG Barr has already staked his flag into midsummer, literally a couple of months before the election.
LikeLike