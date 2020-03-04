March 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1140

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “But God is my King from long ago; he brings salvation on the earth.
It was you who split open the sea by your power;
you broke the heads of the monster in the waters.“ 🌟 — Psalm 74: 12-13
✅ President Trump is the winner of Super Tuesday–The biggest turnout of Repub voters for primaries–Dems’ primaries is full of gaffes.
✅ President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from two events
✅ Pres. Trump donated his quarter salary to HHS to help fight COVID-10
✅ Trump campaign is suing WaPo for libel over “false” defamatory statement about Russia conspiracy–It’s about time.
✅ Economy of rural America grew 30 times faster under Pres. Trump Admin than during the four years prior to 2016 election.
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Latino Coalition Legislative Summit (Dep WH 1:25pm ET–Speak 1:50pm **Arr back at WH 2:25pm)
— for Nashville’s victims and those who lost their loved ones during Cat. #3 Tornado
— for more Racial Healing that Dems/Fake Media keeps trying to disrupt
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for Treepers who are/had surgeries/other treatments–and healing
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
🦅 “So much of the greatness we have achieved, the mysteries we’ve unlocked, and the wonders we’ve built, the challenges we’ve met, and the incredible heights that we’ve reached has come from the faith of our families and the prayers of our people.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Countdown: 244 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
ArmyforTrump.com——-cdc.gov/covid19
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/03/march-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1139/comment-page-1/#comment-7901740)
Monday night update – 3/2/20 – (See link above.)
– Mary Ann Mendoza post about her trip with Foreman Mike to CPAC. They met POTUS for a few minutes before he spoke.
– Jeff Rainforth photos of taken during a scouting trip on the border in Arizona last February. (25 photos)
Tuesday night update – 3/3/20
– New HD promo video for Project 2. – (1:29)
– HD version of the teaser trailer I posted last week. – (0:29)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
New HD promo video for Project 2. Change youtube settings to 1080p for best viewing experience.
We Build The Wall: Project 2 – (Full promo video) – (1:29)
Brian Kolfage: .@WeBuildtheWall project 2: 3.5 miles spearheaded by @FisherSandG. The craftsmanship by fisher is best in the world. And this wall is the first to ever be built on the rio grande border.
HD version of the teaser trailer I posted last week. Change youtube settings to 1080p for best viewing experience.
We Build The Wall: Project 2 Teaser – (0:29)
He has a home in DC, a home in Vermont and a “summa camp”.
He does still need a winter retreat.
Rush Limbaugh had an interesting opinion today:
“I’ll just give it to you, in a nutshell. The Democrat Party expects to lose, they expect to lose the presidency. They don’t want Bernie Sanders to be the nominee because they don’t want that kind of shellacking. They think they’re gonna lose with Biden anyway. And outside there’s some shock in Biden wins, there’s somebody that’s gonna actually be president besides him. But the point is that this is all about — this is classic. This is all about the Democrat establishment, including media people, protecting themselves against a Democrat electoral defeat.”
“This is all about Chuck Todd and all the guys at ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN keeping their jobs and keeping their credibility. It’s all about Donna Brazile keeping her job at the DNC or whatever her job is. It’s all about the Democrat establishment not being swept aside like the Republican establishment was swept aside when Trump won. They don’t want any Never Trumpers in the Democrat Party. The people that would become the equivalent of the Never Trumpers, the Never Bernies, they don’t want to lose their positions. If that means that they have to lose to Trump, then that’s fine. It is so obvious to me what’s going on.”
