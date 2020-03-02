March 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1138

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The Grill is closer to Tuscon than Phoenix. Support them–phone, letters of encouragement and if you’re nearby eat there. We hope to eat there when we visit family in AZ soon, I hope.
Sammy’s Mexican Grill
16502 N. Oracle Rd.
Catalina, AZ
Jorge & Betty Rivas
(520) 818-2424 Mon thru Sat 7am-9pm Closed on Sunday! Imagine that…an eatery closed on Sunday.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/01/march-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1137/comment-page-1/#comment-7896745)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 3/1/20
– Tweet about Foreman Mike getting to meet President Trump. (They probably met at CPAC.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet; perhaps they are waiting to finish during the optimal planting window for the area.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
New tweet with older video from last week. (Foreman Mike and POTUS probably met at CPAC.)
Can’t wait to see my brick on The Wall
I hope they let me paint it gold if I visit it!
https://webuildthewall.us/buybrick/
You could always email them and ask if you can paint your brick.
I’m looking forward to seeing the dedication monument WBTW is panning to make for slain agents. Brian tweeted about it in January.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The MAGA March ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Trump MAGA/KAG Rally Time at 7pm ET TODAY in North Carolina. Let’s dance to the KAG music!
——————
👉 Pete Buttigieg dropped out–-Seven Little Demmies chasing some chicks, one stumbled into a Mad pigpen, and then there were SIX.
——————-
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand.“ 🌟
— Psalm 73:23
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump and MAGA Team is showing the American Patriots how to fight back and reclaim our country
✅ What a quick reversal answer to prayer–9th Circuit suspended their own ruling on President Trump “Remain in Mexico” policy!
✅ GM announced 1200 new jobs in Michigan
🙏 Pray:
— for successful meeting with Pres of Colombia this morning
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to NC Rally (Dep 4:10pm ET–Speak 7pm ET ***Arr back in WH 10:30pm ET)
— for election integrity/safety for voters in Repub primaries on Super Tues.
— for more Racial Healing that Dems/Fake Media keeps trying to disrupt
— for spirit of strength for Trump supporting Patriots like “Miracle” hockey team at Trump Rally, the owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in AZ who all received backlashes from opposition and for those like Jack Brewer being called “Uncle Tom” by CNN
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus and all other viruses/diseases
— for Treepers who are/had surgeries/other treatments–for success of surgery/treatment and quick healing
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* The Great American Comeback *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have Rejected The Downsizing Of American’s Destiny.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, March 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 246 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————–Looking ahead > > >
> > Tues, Mar 3–Super Tuesday (13 state primaries-AL, AR, CA, CO, ME, MA, MN, NC, OK, TN, TX, UT, VT)
🙏 In Honor and Memory of Andrew Breitbart—
Remember the movement “I Am Breitbart” shortly after Andrew died?
We are still #America Strong
———————–
Comments from Breitbart News-very fitting and true:
* “We stand on the shoulders of giants !!! ”
* “Andrew taught us to Control the Narrative … do not cede the high ground to the Communist infiltrators. Andrew Breitbart gave us the courage and the platform to Take Our Country Back.”
* “Andrew Bretibart laid the track for the Trump Train.”
* “Rest In Peace Andrew, we carry your torch now… thanks for showing us the way ! ”
* “Thank you, Andrew … You will never be forgotten.”
———————-
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.” –– Andrew Breitbart—1969-2012
———————–
❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️ 🙏 ❤️
LOL…but, of course.
And illegally helped himself to a third term.
Yo, minimike…go blow!
Trump Retweet
What in the heck is wrong with Boring Biden’s chin?
Watch it when he talks – I can’t figure out what is going on there?
Was he out in the sun or did he get a laser treatment? Why so red?
And then he went on Fox and proceeded to call Chris Wallace “Chuck”.
The Guest thread is important laying out the egregious examples, and more evidence of the msdnc lying.
The CIA/Military hope has dropped out. If Klobuchar and the dimestore Indian are a bust, as seems likely, it is down to a billionaire poisonous dwarf, Corbyn-lite and a punch-drunk Ukrainian bagman.
And whoever wins will, thanks to PDJT, have to carry Nancy Pelosi the length of the home straight.
How much of a rabble does the DNC have to be for it to come to this??
Trump Retweet
👇👇👇👇
And the numpties want Huawei? CCP doing what they do best, Orwell couldn’t write this
Read the entire thread (sources embedded)
2A Under Fire In CA: Santa Clara Forms Gun Confiscation Team
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/2a-under-fire-ca-santa-clara-forms-gun-confiscation-team
Interesting tracing of the WA case. Looks like a Fujian variant of SARS-CoVid-19.
The team at the @seattleflustudy have sequenced the genome the #COVID19 community case reported yesterday from Snohomish County, WA, and have posted the sequence publicly to gisaid.org. There are some enormous implications here. 1/9
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1233970271318503426.html
Whoopsie, CDC releases quarantined person who then tested positive next day.
San Antonio, TX.
https://www.kens5.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/cdc-retesting-individual-released-from-coronavirus-quarantine-in-san-antonio/273-4741974b-b669-48d9-a71e-7307360d7b69
The coronavirus failure in China has revealed the systemic weakness in globalization’s vaunted world-wide “just-in-time” distribution system which, not surprisingly, turns out to be embarrassingly fragile—the ships bearing needed commodities like medicines and surgical masks have been ordered to turn around and head back to China—and unable to function. When a major node of the system (i.e., China) breaks down, everything grinds to a halt. Because of this, we’re not only seeing a major medical crisis envelope first China and now the world but we are also seeing the impending doom of globalization itself.
For decades progressive ideology (aks “the progressive project” discussed by Victor Davis Hanson) has argued that an interconnected world economy would provide for universal good to such an extent that national boundaries would become obsolete. The key to this was the progressive project’s core belief that societies managed by enlightened bureaucracies should replace the market capitalism based on freedom and individual choice that has traditionally defined America. We now see the fallacy behind this belief. While I am confident that president Trump’s leadership will bring us out of this crisis, I don’t think our reliance on China will ever the be the same, nor do I think people’s faith in progressive ideology or in the now discredited claims of globalization will ever be the same. Globalization is effectively dead.
Great post thanks.
True observations, except CCP ‘globalism with PRC characteristics’ should take a bow.
In Hong Kong, they don’t wait on government solutions, not under traitor Puppet Lam, they do what
is right, entrepreneurial, private sector, the basis for Hong Kong’s rise as a free trade hub, individual endeavours and self reliance.
Coronavirus: mask shortage among city’s most vulnerable has wealthy Hongkongers taking matters into their own hands
Group of richest residents sourcing protective gear from various locations overseas
Masks are being handed out to Hong Kong’s sick, elderly, disabled and poor
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/society/article/3064556/coronavirus-mask-shortage-among-citys-most-vulnerable-has
This compliments an earlier article I posted where ordinary people are buying equipment to produce the much needed masks in Local small spaces. One guy risked his health to go to China to buy mask making machines.
Can you imagine if the fabulously wealthy Bloomberg spent his money on trying to help, rather than seek political power and influence?
That goes for all the other fabulously wealthy people like the Steyer guy. Have the Clintons donated? How about Amazons Bezos, what about The Facebook guy? He has a Chinese wife who must be sympathetic. The list goes on. Instead PR firms and so on, payouts to media, big ad buys, that is the sound of fury signifying nothing.
Do the right thing. Support the US and the world in combatting the virus and alleviating fear and panic by making sure all have the right equipment, medicines, health facilities to
HELP THE PEOPLE.
Word.
The Clintons don’t donate, they are donated to.
Hmm…interesting thought to do something positive to help. At the moment many are feeling helpless and doomed to get Corona Virus. What kind of things could one do while being house bound that would keep one working towards something positive and give them a sense that they are helping? Start a MAGA Go Fund Me for hospital or medical bills, making quilts for the sick, making masks, starting a digital food bank to order food to those that need it, pet sitting for those hospitalized, day care for kids when schools are closed. (There’s a handful of school closing here on Monday for disinfecting.)
People here are stocking up like squirrels in the fall. At Cash & Carry today some areas w/ cleared shelves were produce, bread & tortillas, hand sanitizers & soaps, the disposable gloves shelf almost empty, and of all things ketchup….
What’s up with mini mike addressing the nation tonight ? Who the hell does he think he is ? What a creep and definitely overstepped his bounds .
LikeLike
That was unbelievable. AND a fawning interview on 60 Minutes. Perhaps the most disgusting (hard pick) is his taking credit for leading NYC through 9/11. I remember well e-mailing with very leftist historian friends right after the attack. All were dazzled by the “heroic Giuliani” (exact quote).
LikeLike
I’m sorry, how is that a joke? Sick minds.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump.
And his Family.
Unite, Patriots!
And God bless the people who voted to put him in office.
Amen
Cuccinelli’s Appointment to Immigration Post Is Illegal, OBAMA Judge Rules
Sorry, I have zero time to catch up on CTH, other than SD’s Op’s. Overloaded ATM. Hope I have time to catch up later. But I wanted to bring home this highly educated speculation:
The CDC FINALLY shipped working nCov19 test kits Friday. (It is hard not to think this was planned)
Lab techs have been setting up, and will begin cranking out tests Monday. Since I believe nCov19 has been spreading wild in US for several weeks, I expect Mon Tue and Wed to be a terrifying release of hundreds of cases all over the US. But, the reality is they have been here for a while, below the flu noise level, and have not been tested.
The anti-Trump syndicate (DNC, MSM, China, Europe, TPTB) will “leverage” the next three days to sow as much panic and discord as possible. Try to destroy the markets and blame Mr. Trump for “bringing the plague.”
I hope/wish I was wrong. You will know shortly. But, I agree with Sundance’s Op 100%. I am CERTAIN our VSGPOTUS45 has the issue under control, and we are extremely lucky to have him at the helm when this SHTF. The losses will be sad, but not extreme. We will adapt and continue to excel.
Out of here. Back to sit-reps and surveillence.
Here is an important report. Read it.
Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China
Abstract
BACKGROUND
Since December 2019, when coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) emerged in Wuhan city and rapidly spread throughout China, data have been needed on the clinical characteristics of the affected patients.
METHODS
We extracted data regarding 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 from 552 hospitals in 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China through January 29, 2020. The primary composite end point was admission to an intensive care unit (ICU), the use of mechanical ventilation, or death.
RESULTS
The median age of the patients was 47 years; 41.9% of the patients were female. The primary composite end point occurred in 67 patients (6.1%), including 5.0% who were admitted to the ICU, 2.3% who underwent invasive mechanical ventilation, and 1.4% who died. Only 1.9% of the patients had a history of direct contact with wildlife. Among nonresidents of Wuhan, 72.3% had contact with residents of Wuhan, including 31.3% who had visited the city. The most common symptoms were fever (43.8% on admission and 88.7% during hospitalization) and cough (67.8%). Diarrhea was uncommon (3.8%). The median incubation period was 4 days (interquartile range, 2 to 7). On admission, ground-glass opacity was the most common radiologic finding on chest computed tomography (CT) (56.4%). No radiographic or CT abnormality was found in 157 of 877 patients (17.9%) with nonsevere disease and in 5 of 173 patients (2.9%) with severe disease. Lymphocytopenia was present in 83.2% of the patients on admission.
CONCLUSIONS
During the first 2 months of the current outbreak, Covid-19 spread rapidly throughout China and caused varying degrees of illness. Patients often presented without fever, and many did not have abnormal radiologic findings. (Funded by the National Health Commission of China and others.)
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2002032
