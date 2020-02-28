Friday February 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️ 😘 What a sweet boy. He makes my heart melt. And someday, that little girl will realize how lucky she is to have him as her big brother.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Table the Fables!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth” (Titus 1:13,14).
The “vain talkers…of the circumcision” in Crete (Tit. 1:10) were telling “Jewish fables” that were turning men from the truth, so Paul told Titus to tell people to put them on the pay-no-mind list. But what were these fables about?
Whatever they were, they probably had to do with “the commandments of men” that Paul says they were also using to turn others from the truth. And since these fables were being told by unsaved Jews of the circumcision, it seems reasonable to believe that they were about the commandments of men Paul mentions in Colossians 2:21,22:
“Touch not; taste not; handle not… the commandments… of men.”
The commandments of men here were the commandments of the law of Moses. The law was filled with commands concerning things that couldn’t be touched, tasted or handled!
You say, “But the law contained the commandments of God, not the commandments of men!” And you’d be right—if we were under the law. But our apostle says “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15). And when you put men under commandments found in past dispensations, those commandments of God become the commandments of men. What a testimony to the importance of “rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15).
But now that we know which commandments of men Paul is warning Titus about, it helps us determine the nature of those fables. He was telling him to beware of men who teach the law, and then tell stories about the law. A fable is a story that is told to teach a lesson, and the fables these unsaved Jews were telling were designed to teach the lesson that we are still under the law.
What kind of stories? The same kind men tell about the law today. How many times have you heard this verse from the law quoted:
“…serve… God, and He shall… take sickness away from the midst of thee” (Ex. 23:25).
That’s a promise God made to the people of Israel under the law. But when you tell people who quote that verse that we’re not under the law, and so we can’t expect God to honor that prom-ise, what do you hear? Stories! “But Brother Jim serves the Lord, and God took away his terminal cancer!” That’s a fable, a story designed to teach the lesson that we are still under the law.
The law also said, “the LORD thy God… is He that giveth thee power to get wealth” (Deut. 8:18). That’s another promise God gave the people of Israel under the law. If they would “hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD” (Deut.28:1), God promised to multiply their crops and livestock (v. 4,11,12). But when you remind people today that we’re not under the law where this promise is found, what do you hear? More fables! “But Brother Smith always hearkened to God, and now he’s so rich he can afford to pay Bill Gates to cut his grass!” More stories designed to teach the lesson we are still under the law. Paul says to pay no attention to fables like that!
But as I’m sure you know, most Christians put a lot of stock in those kinds of success stories. But that shouldn’t surprise you, for the Apostle Paul predicted it, saying,
“…the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but… they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Timothy 4:3,4).
Sadly, this prophecy has come true. Most Christians would rather believe a fable than the Word of God, rightly divided.
Don’t you be one of them! Table the fables, turn back to the truth of grace taught by Paul, and never look back!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/table-the-fables/
Titus 1:13 This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith;
14 Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth.
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
Colossians 2:21 (Touch not; taste not; handle not;
22 Which all are to perish with the using;) after the commandments and doctrines of men?
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Exodus 23:25 And ye shall serve the LORD your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee.
Deuteronomy 8:18 But thou shalt remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day.
Deuteronomy 28:1 And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth:
Deuteronomy 28:4 Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep.
11 And the LORD shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee.
12 The LORD shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow.
2 Timothy 4:3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;
4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.
LikeLike
The mayor of a French coastal village held a contest to see who could decipher an almost 230-year-old cryptic message carved on a harbor rock. I wonder how many participants submitted: “Epstein didn’t kill himself!”?
https://www.livescience.com/mystery-inscription-translated.html?utm_source=Selligent&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=9166&utm_content=OAP_Newsletter+&utm_term=3118587&m_i=zsATz9bxt_v6C7MY2ZGoajE1YvUS59W%2BRC4uyjeJ3nib6pm8OwQfWg7PxFrh%2B3zal8wTtJClyJHIpaCdvIjhpBfHsAA0L7kM1R1x0PzzzH
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So last night, we watched “Les Visiteurs.” Tonight, we’re watching “Just Visiting” which is a remake of sorts, done in 2001. In this ‘Americanized’ version, Jean Reno and Christian Clavier reprise their respective roles, with the additions of Christina Applegate as the descendant and Malcolm McDowell as the wizard. Another very fun movie!
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0189192/
LikeLike
I’ve never liked folk music, but I can’t get this song out of my head. It has over 280 million views from around the world.
I blame it on Trump.
LikeLike
Laurie,
Some years ago BBC radio2 had a morning programme called Wake up with (Terry) Wogan.
He had the most regular listeners in the history of British radio.
He was an Irish scallywag who was relentless in his pisstaking of everything politically correct. But because of his popularity the Marxist beeb dared not sack him.
He once conducted a poll to find the most popular record ever (by British standards)
The overwhelming winner with a couple of million votes was Hotel California.
A true genius wit and rebel Terry was ahead of his time and is greatly missed.
The sentiments of that song like Orwells 1984 are getting more relevant by the day.
Thank you for posting it.
LikeLike
CARisMA Guitar Duo playing the “Cavatina” by S. Myers from THE DEER HUNTER with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
This seems like a good time to revisit Roxane Elfasci’s timeless performance of Clair de Lune. It is now up to more than 4 million hits on Youtube which is probably a record for a solo classical guitar performance. Her playing is so good here that no matter how often I listen, her performance is an entertaining as it was the first time I heard it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Missouri Hunters Donate Nearly 350,000 Pounds Of Deer Meat To Food Banks
February 27, 2020
Missouri deer hunters have donated nearly 348,535 pounds of venison to food banks and pantries across their state this season.
https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/3674/Missouri-Hunters-Donate-Nearly-350-000-Pounds-Of-Deer-Meat-To-Food-Banks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just in case you run into someone who believes gun shows are selling firearms to local thugs, the facts might help you to disabuse the brainwashed…
No, There Is No Gun Show Loophole
Posted at 6:00 pm on February 27, 2020 by Tom Knighton
https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2020/02/27/no-there-is-no-gun-show-loophole/
LikeLike