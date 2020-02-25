Pączki Day (Detroit Style) aka Fat Tuesday

Every year Stella posts this, and every year I remember the one Fat Tuesday I spent in Detroit, where I was introduced to pączki. They are just as delicious as they look in the pictures!
A repeat post with a few minor updates; I won’t be eating these today, but remember them fondly.
It’s Pączki Day, and in Detroit that means you should be sure to wear your stretchy pants or, as my old friend Denise used to say, your expando clothes!
Pączki, or Polish doughnuts, are eaten on Fat Thursday in Poland and Fat Tuesday in the United States. It’s the last splurge before Lent begins.
View original post 963 more words
I’ve never had them, but they certainly look tasty! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks good. Same here in my city which has more Poles then any city other then Warsaw, and a whole new wave from Poland (as opposed to the WWII arrivals) the last 25 years. Great people and become great Americans. I know first hand, hooked up with one of the Euro versions since 2002, and a ton of her friends, that’s a nationality that really sticks together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the post a Stella…..would really like to taste these paczki donuts some day. Happy Fat Tuesday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The missus works in a bakery (2:30 am she is “off to make the doughnuts”) – been making them since last week, and brought home a dozen this morning…
Yeah I’ve had a least 4 /5 over the last week, including one this morning..
Sad to say but I live on the maple cake doughnuts….
House always smell like powdered sugar lol!
LikeLike