Pączki Day (Detroit Style) aka Fat Tuesday

Stella's Place

A repeat post with a few minor updates; I won’t be eating these today, but remember them fondly.

It’s Pączki Day, and in Detroit that means you should be sure to wear your stretchy pants or, as my old friend Denise used to say, your expando clothes!

Pączki, or Polish doughnuts, are eaten on Fat Thursday in Poland and Fat Tuesday in the United States. It’s the last splurge before Lent begins.