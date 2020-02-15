Saturday February 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:15 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Caturday…

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:16 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:17 am

  5. The Devilbat says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:18 am

    CORONAVIRUS MAP 
    Here is a site that has a great map showing the extent of the virus world wide. The map updates so you can reload it and see the latest numbers. The US is reporting only fifteen cases so far but that will of course change. Let’s all hope and pray that the change is for the better. The virus has been reported in numerous countries which is not good as it is possible for someone to fly in from a country other than China and spread it. 

    https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

  6. Mary Van Deusen says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Two new music videos – images from Earthview – satellite images of earth – done to the music of Telemann.

    Earthview Landscapes – Mixed 1 – Telemann, Concerto In D Major 3 Trumpets – 1 Largo

    Earthview Landscapes – Water, Cities and Farms – Telemann, Quadro In B Flat Major – 1 Spiritoso

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:19 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:29 am

  9. Lucille says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:29 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY….

    Clint Eastwood…

    Mona Lisa…

    James Dean…

    Cat Woman – Julie Newmar…

  10. H.M.P.D. says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:40 am

    If the mountain seems too big today,
    Then climb a hill instead.
    If the morning brings you sadness,
    It’s okay to stay in bed.
    If the day ahead weighs heavy
    And your plans feel like a curse,
    There’s no shame in re-arranging,
    Don’t make yourself feel worse.
    If a shower stings like needles
    And a bath feels like you’ll drown,
    If you haven’t washed your hair in days,
    Don’t throw away your crown!
    A day is not a lifetime,
    A rest is not defeat.
    Don’t think of it as failure,
    Just a quiet, kind retreat.
    It’s okay to take a moment
    From an anxious, fractured mind.
    The world will not stop turning
    While you get realigned.
    The mountain will still be there
    When you want to try again,
    So climb it in your own time
    …and love yourself ’til then.
    ❤ ❤ ❤ Ooooook ❤ ❤ ❤
    2+15+2020= 12 😉

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:44 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:53 am

  13. Garrison Hall says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

