Saturday February 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday…
CORONAVIRUS MAP
Here is a site that has a great map showing the extent of the virus world wide. The map updates so you can reload it and see the latest numbers. The US is reporting only fifteen cases so far but that will of course change. Let’s all hope and pray that the change is for the better. The virus has been reported in numerous countries which is not good as it is possible for someone to fly in from a country other than China and spread it.
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Two new music videos – images from Earthview – satellite images of earth – done to the music of Telemann.
Earthview Landscapes – Mixed 1 – Telemann, Concerto In D Major 3 Trumpets – 1 Largo
Earthview Landscapes – Water, Cities and Farms – Telemann, Quadro In B Flat Major – 1 Spiritoso
HAPPY CATURDAY….
Clint Eastwood…
Mona Lisa…
James Dean…
Cat Woman – Julie Newmar…
If the mountain seems too big today,
Then climb a hill instead.
If the morning brings you sadness,
It’s okay to stay in bed.
If the day ahead weighs heavy
And your plans feel like a curse,
There’s no shame in re-arranging,
Don’t make yourself feel worse.
If a shower stings like needles
And a bath feels like you’ll drown,
If you haven’t washed your hair in days,
Don’t throw away your crown!
A day is not a lifetime,
A rest is not defeat.
Don’t think of it as failure,
Just a quiet, kind retreat.
It’s okay to take a moment
From an anxious, fractured mind.
The world will not stop turning
While you get realigned.
The mountain will still be there
When you want to try again,
So climb it in your own time
…and love yourself ’til then.
❤ ❤ ❤ Ooooook ❤ ❤ ❤
2+15+2020= 12 😉
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
