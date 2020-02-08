February 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1115

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Best of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
—————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal !!!!!
🌟 “As for me, I will always have hope; I will praise you more and more.
My mouth will tell of your righteous deeds, of your saving acts all day long—
though I know not how to relate them all. “ 🌟 —Psalm 71:14-15
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump is the Better man than those Senators who said “guilty”
✅ The removal of Evil Coup-Makers has begun–Their Big Ugly is here
✅.Appeals Court threw out Democrats’ emoluments lawsuit against President Trump
✅President Trump and America is winning
✅Dem Candidates on Friday (yesterday) Debate stumbled…and revealed their true intentions
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— Pro-Americans remain alert, guarded and watchful–Stand in the Gap…praying
— for RINOs and Uni Party not to two-timed us this year, esp Ronna McDaniels-she must help Pro-Trump candidates win seats
— for more innocent Democrats to see thru the Dems’ Lies and switch support
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* You”re Fired *🇺🇸*
🦅 “America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.
We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, February 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 269 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen!
I’m glad these prayers include praying for our election integrity. If all 2020 elections are honest, I predict President Trump wins in a landslide. None of his opponents are great, but election fraud with Soros-controlled machines is a HUGE obstacle.
Thank you Lord for guiding the thoughts and actions of the brilliant Trump defense lawyers who fought for truth and justice!
On Jay Sekulow’s radio show today he said he could feel our prayers!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/07/february-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1114/comment-page-1/#comment-7827410)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/6/20 – (See link above.)
***Praise: Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passes house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– Tweets and article about HB 2084 passing Arizona house.
– TheMonitor article about yesterday’s court hearing.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 2/7/20
– Video of Arizona House voting to pass HB 2084 on reconsideration
– ArizonaIndependentNewsNetwork article and audio interview with Rep. Warren Petersen.
– Jeff Rainforth posting about him and Foreman Mike attending a 2nd Amendment/Conservative rally in Santa Fe, New Mexico tomorrow at the capitol building. Said he will be streaming live.
– Jeff Rainforth tweet with photo from Project 1.
– Amanda Shea tweet about cornavirus.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
(Feb 5) Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Video of Arizona House voting to pass HB 2084 on reconsideration as well as some giving explanations for their votes. Click on the bill to queue the video to 6:07.
http://azleg.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=13&clip_id=23703
Article and audio interview with Rep. Warren Petersen.
Border Wall Building Permit Bill Passes Through Arizona House – 2/6/20
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2020/02/06/border-wall-building-permit-bill-passes-through-arizona-house/
Excerpts:
– HB2084 specifically “prohibits a city, town or county from requiring a property owner or nonprofit corporation to obtain a building permit if construction is for an international boundary wall that is located on or adjacent to an international boundary line and the landowner gives written permission to construct the wall.”
– HB2084 requires the property owner to provide the city, town or county with an affidavit of completion within two months after the project is complete, and an affidavit of completion to be signed by a registered engineer certifying the work was done according to the construction plans and safety requirements.
– Republicans supported the bill due to efforts by the Pima and Santa Cruz counties’ Board of Supervisors to prevent the wall from being erected.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/7/20
Jeff Rainforth: Wow. Facebook really censored this post. We must be doing something right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good Morning Stillwater:. Well New Mexico is still the land of enchantment! That obviously hasn’t changed since I was there!
I remember seeing a cartoon showing 2 farmers leaning against a wooden US/Mex border fence, with a low flying Cessna, overstuffed with grass, overhead. One farmer says to the other farmer. “There goes another ton of enchantment!”
New tweet with older video from June 2019 of Foreman Mike during construction at Project 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean to post Jeff Rainforths tweet below with the full chain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with photo.
Brian Kolfage Retweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FTA “Billions of dollars in tax monies swiped from the U.S. Treasury while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and funneled to shell companies and associates who kicked back untold hordes of cash to the Clinton Foundation and in essence: to the Clinton’s themselves.
Added to that large cache of cash, federal law enforcement sources, are now detailing other countries and even more money involved in the scheme: Norway, New Zealand, Australia, India, Switzerland for starters. And that list will grow. And so will the illicit funds.
Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department has been giving Hillary Clinton and other Democratic politicians another free pass. And federal agents are beyond steamed.”
Billions of dollars? Anyone believe this? Anyone not believe this? The only part I’m certain about is AG Barr and the DOJ giving Hillary and Democrat politicians a pass. Hopefully now with impeachment over that will change?
I like reading his “bombshells” for entertainment purposes, but as explosive as they are, I’ve yet to see one go anywhere in the four years that I’ve been reading them. I kind of don’t believe him.
Verify, then trust. Don’t know this site. Suspicious cat. Wouldn’t surprise me if true considering the frenzied efforts to remove POTUS, but want more proof than ‘sources say’.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump.
And his Family.
Dear Lord, let us save Our Country
Unite Patriots.
Amen!
Has their been a week filled with as many different emotions as this past week? From the low of hearing of Rush’ cancer diagnosis to the victory of finally defeating shampeachment to the laughingstock of the dimms Iowa debacle to the awesome jobs numbers report to some swamp inhabitants getting evicted………..did I miss anything?
I need some sleep and a good pasta meal tomorrow to recover from this week. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I left out the tour de force that was PDJT’s SOTU speech and another court victory over the stupid emoluments clause nonsense.
Was there more? 🤔
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi becoming an eternal meme, plus the Pensacola Air Base terrorist getting droned.
Quite a week, and POTUS is just getting warmed up!
LikeLike
He’s been saving his best stuff too!
Understanding The Threat (UTT) Video:
“Putting Freedom Back On The Offensive Where It Belongs”.
Cenk Uygur CAIR Event Shut Down By Patriots:
“Don’t degrade our President and his wife! Respect our President!”
LikeLike
Stephanie Grisham, White House Press Secretary, stated tonight on Hannity that no Sunday show, with exception of Fox Business, will have an Trump Administration official on this week . She says they offered but were declined. She specifically mentioned Fox (Chris Wallace) News turned down the offer.
After a week like this it’s quite a statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pouty little babies.
LikeLike
Self imposed quarantine in hopes of preventing the spread of Trump fever.
LikeLike
TrumpRetweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
*
You were missed, Mr. Woods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love me some VSGPDJT
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I LOLd, as the kids say
👇👏
Good news for 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Relations going forward..
“ Karen Pierce becomes Britain’s first female ambassador to the US – replacing Lord Darroch after his extraordinary spat with Donald Trump
Dame Karen Pierce has been named as the UK’s next ambassador to Washington
Dame Karen, 60, will be the first woman to hold the post after US rubber stamps
She is currently UK’s representative at the UN after 40-year diplomatic career”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7978187/Karen-Pierce-woman-serve-Britains-ambassador-US.html
Trashing America as racist won’t help Democrats beat Trump
By John Podhoretz
Trump has the economic numbers that can help him get reelected, and Democrats are going to need to have a strong message to overwhelm it.
About an hour into the debate, they found their message: America, Bernie Sanders said, is “a racist society from top to bottom.”
One by one, the candidates echoed the message that “systemic racism” characterizes America.
“We can’t legislate away racism,” said Andrew Yang, because racism runs so deep in the American soul.
Joe Biden, verbatim (poor Joe): “The fact is that we in fact there is systemic racism.”
Elizabeth Warren even declared that “we need race-conscious laws in education, in employment, in entrepreneurship to make this country a country for everyone.”
By which she means the law should actually be written to privilege people of color.
https://nypost.com/2020/02/07/trashing-america-as-racist-wont-help-democrats-beat-trump/
Sometimes I wonder what world I live in as I have been shielded from their world. All my life.
These people have been promising black a better life with better handout since 1964. They all talk talk talk. Self flagellating them selves as racist white supremacists blah blah blah.
President Trump in 3 years has lift the Black experience more than the last 50 something years.
What a week.
A great SOTU!
Acquittal For ever
Post Acquittal Speach
The Trump Video of Nancy Ripping his Speach
Emolument Case thrown out.
V Twins out of the White House.
Southerlin gone.
Bernie feeling the Burn.
97 % Support in Iowa Caucus
Windbag Walsh left in a disgraceful humiliation.
Killer jobs report
More Mid East Troops coming home
Black support growing.
WOW I KNOW I AM LEAVING SOMETHING OUT
‘Everything Is Fine,’ Dems Report As Pelosi Cracks, Trump Acquitted, Primaries Implode All In One Week
https://babylonbee.com/news/everything-is-fine-report-dems-as-pelosi-has-mental-breakdown-trump-acquitted-primaries-in-chaos-all-in-one-week
👇👇
Trinh Nguyen
@Trinhnomics
Urgh, so 2 citizens covering the virus go missing after they shared viral videos of how dire things are.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Trinhnomics/status/1225716970206613505
LikeLike
Read AG Barr’s speech at the China Initiative Conference here.
It is a must read.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-william-p-barr-delivers-keynote-address-department-justices-china
He’s got nothing better to do?
👇🚨
‘ Reporter’s Notebook: Life and death in a Wuhan coronavirus ICU’
Excerpt:
‘ WUHAN (CAIXIN GLOBAL) – In the coronavirus epidemic, doctors on the front lines take on the greatest risk and best understand the situation. Dr Peng Zhiyong, director of acute medicine at the Wuhan University South Central Hospital, is one of those doctors.
In an interview on Tuesday with Caixin, Dr Peng described his personal experiences in first encountering the disease in early January and quickly grasping its virulent potential and the need for stringent quarantine measures.
As the contagion spread and flooded his ICU, the doctor observed that three weeks seemed to determine the difference between life and death. Patients with stronger immune systems would start to recover in a couple of weeks, but in the second week, some cases would take a turn for the worse.’
Read it here:
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/reporters-notebook-life-and-death-in-a-wuhan-coronavirus-icu
US Army, we are watching you. What are you going to do with the assault on America coup member Vindmann?
it was gratifying to hear Rush’s radio/internet return on Friday at his EIB Central HQ.
he began his show with the words of Lou Gehrig who said on the field of Yankee stadium after receiving his terminal ALS diagnosis: ” I consider myself the luckiest guy on the face of the earth.”
Rush said he never understood how Gehrig could mean that quote but he does now.
He also delivered a great narrative about receiving an unexpected phone call from POTUS asking him to attend the SOTU in the House, his wife’s shopping trip for appropriate clothes and his eventual arrival at the WH and other experiences.
While his illness is a major challenge, he did say there was some good news about his treatment but didn’t want to go into details yet. God Bless Rush!
Check out Jessica Taylor running for congress in AL-02.
GOP has some impressive candidates for 2020!
