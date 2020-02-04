Tuesday February 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
31,000+ votes for President Trump.
Deamon as of now 0 votes. Looks like election rigging got caught
The New Nature In The Believer
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
It has been well said that if there is anything good in any man it is because it was put there by God. And something good — a new, sinless nature — has been imparted by God to every believer.
While there is still within us “that which is begotten of the flesh,” there is also “that which is begotten of the Spirit,” and just as the one is totally depraved and “cannot please God,” so the other is absolutely perfect and always pleases Him.
Adam was originally created in the image and likeness of God, but he fell into sin and later “begat a son in his own likeness, after his image” (Gen. 5:3). It could not be otherwise. Fallen Adam could generate and beget only fallen, sinful offspring, whom even the Law could not change. But “what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God, sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin,” accomplished, “that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit” (Rom. 8:3,4),
As Adam was made in the likeness of God, but fell, so Christ was made in the likeness of sinful flesh, to redeem us from the fall, that by grace, through the operation of the Spirit, a new creation might be brought into being, a “new man… renewed in knowledge after the image of Him that created him” (Col. 3:10) a “new man, which, after God is created in righteousness and true holiness” (Eph. 4:24) …”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-new-nature-in-the-believer/
Genesis 5:3 And Adam lived an hundred and thirty years, and begat a son in his own likeness, after his image; and called his name Seth:
Romans 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
Colossians 3:10 And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him:
Ephesians 4:24 And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.
I find this quite interesting.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
This is a good look at virtuosity and how great music gets made. I’m a big fan of trumpeter Alison Balsom. In seeing how she and these other musicians work together to make a great performance of Purcell and Handel we can get a good impression of the remarkable skills levels great musicians bring to their work. What we can see here are routines that are familiar to all musicians, however it is the skills they bring to the work that is so stunningly impressive. Wow. These people are just incredibly good. . . 🙂
She’s an amazing talent! I discovered her in this same video about a month ago while browsing Handle videos. And….how about that countertenor. 😉
Hello, God?
I’d like to place an order for a miracle.
If you could bill it to my address and send it to Rush Limbaugh, I’d really appreciate it.
Oh, and tell my mom I said hello.
Thanks be to you.
