Monday February 3rd – Open Thread

By Pastor Ricky Kurth
This morning as I was frying my breakfast bacon, I was thinking about all the Christians who pass on this tasty treat due to the Law’s prohibition. Despite Paul’s declaration that we are not under the Law (Rom. 6:15), and his assurance that “every creature of God is good” (I Tim. 4:4), these dear brethren remain convinced that “the swine…is unclean” (Lev. 11:7).
If this is your religious conviction, we would invite you to consider the reason God determined that pork was unclean. After God instructed Peter to eat some unclean animals (Acts 10:9-16), you would think that he would say: “God showed me that I should not call any animal unclean.” Instead, he testified that God had showed him “that I should not call any man common or unclean” (Acts 10:28). You see, Peter understood that the only reason God made certain meats unclean was to teach Israel that certain people were unclean: the Gentiles.
“…I am the Lord your God, which have separated you from other people. Ye shall therefore put difference between clean beasts and unclean…” (Lev. 20:24,25).
We know that those who hold that pork is still unclean would never say that any people are still unclean, and so we invite all who hold this view to recognize the symbolism that Peter understood and acknowledged, and rejoice with us that in the dispensation of God’s grace there are no foods—or people—that are unclean in God’s sight.
Acts 10:28 And he said unto them, Ye know how that it is an unlawful thing for a man that is a Jew to keep company, or come unto one of another nation; but God hath shewed me that I should not call any man common or unclean.
Leviticus 20:24 But I have said unto you, Ye shall inherit their land, and I will give it unto you to possess it, a land that floweth with milk and honey: I am the LORD your God, which have separated you from other people.
25 Ye shall therefore put difference between clean beasts and unclean, and between unclean fowls and clean: and ye shall not make your souls abominable by beast, or by fowl, or by any manner of living thing that creepeth on the ground, which I have separated from you as unclean.
HAPPY WINTER BENCH MONDAY….
Will there be benches in heaven…
Northern Hemisphere….
Mission Point via De Campos Trail, near Los Angeles, CA…
Portland, Maine…
Southern Hemisphere….
Mount Lofty Botanic Garden, Australia…
Friendship Bench in Zimbabwe…
BUSHFIRE RECOVERY UPDATE – Adelaide Hills, Australia
So it appears that the Stupor Bowl halftime show was the debauchery that I assumed it would be. J-Lo and Shakira……….gee, what could go wrong? 🙄
Jeb Bush liked it though. What a moroon!
Jeb who?
A pole dance.
Show was even sluttier and sleazier than might have been expected. I was at a Super Bowl party of mostly non-political very mainstream people and a lot were grossed out, commenting on how skanky the show was… and this was not the “far right” by any means…. though the way things are going maybe anyone who does not want society to be a strip club is now “far right”….
I like Jamie Lin Wilson because she’s at a point in her life and career where she grab hold of a truth and turn it into real sounding story. I don’t think this song is about her. But then you don’t exactly have to “be” there to tell a good story which, after all, is what good country music is all about. Good stories can tell a truth all on their own and I think here she’s gets it. That’s a truth I don’t really know, either, to tell the truth. Charlie Brown used to long to meet his “Little red haired girl”. Well, I did meet mine. And, like what would have probably happened with ‘ole Charlie, she took me home with her and that was pretty much that. She always said she didn’t worry about me runnin’ around because I couldn’t handle more than one woman at a time. Which is true . . .
Garrison, that was just…solid. Solid.
I so enjoy your curating wisdom…my appreciation for you is due to a similarly odd upbringing writh ancient, classical, liturgical, musical theater, solid rock, country, and pop musical awareness. Piano, harpsichord, voice, theater…
Sometimes it helps being a redhead…and my Taller Half never seems to keep up with me either!
🎼
Now we know why Bloomberg hates POTUS Trump…… pure “size envy”….
THAT…is the President’s reelection right there.
Can you believe that ole Mike is claiming he’s 5’8″?
LikeLiked by 1 person
mini-mike may even be shorter than me!
Happy Birthday, Dad!
For anyone who has interest, My father has 19 patents on VHS, satellites, other communications devices and was entangled at the 1968 Democrat Convention, attempting to test video tape cameras.
They were forced to leave when the mess broke out. He said it was touch and go, with all of the expensive equipment on the floor.
I can just imagine!
At any rate, Happy Birthday, Dad!
“We Must Eradicate this Cancer of Socialism” – President Guaidó in Florida: We must Consolidate a Free and Democratic Hemisphere
by Elda Primera February 2, 2020
Regarding the position of the United States, Guaidó said, “The Trump administration’s position is firm and determined. As for the relevant actions to achieve the solution, they are being agreed upon.” Guaidó also meet with the United States business manager in Venezuela James Story, to discuss how to increase pressure on the Socialist regime.
