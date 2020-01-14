January 14th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1090

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Mini Mike Bee—President Trump is back in Campaign Mode!
Winning for the Monster Votes
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
TODAY: Trump KAG Rally in Milwaukee, WI at 8pm ET Let’s Party tonight!
Rallies: Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28-7pm ET, Des Moines IA, Jan 30-8pmET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Rescue me from the mud and do not let me sink.
Rescue me from those who hate me, and from the deep waters.” 🌟
-— Psalm 69:14
————–—
***Praise: Pres Trump/FLOTUS received rousing patriotic cheers from the LA/Clemson crowds
***Praise: America is Winning in the booming Trump Economy!
***Praise: Cory Booker dropped out
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend a KAG Rally in very cold WI (Dep WH 4:40pm ET ***Arr back at WH 12:01am ET Wed morn)
— for all rally attenders keep safe and warm while waiting and rallying
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— for demented Speaker of the House and her thugs to lose power of manipulating the truth–she resides in a world of insanity— Psalm 34:21: “Affliction will slay the wicked, and those who hate the righteous will be condemned.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Iranian Freedom Fighters and elsewhere
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* 63 + Million Strong *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration, at a cost of $2.5 trillion. U.S. Armed Forces are stronger than ever before.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 294 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
I’m not ready to put this in ‘Praise’ yet as it is from WaPo.
If anyone can verify with reliable source can you post it here, so that we all can Praise together.
May 2018—David Kris’s comments start at 3:30 but the beginning is worth watching. A regular MSNBC/Maddow contributor during their bogus Russian Collusion hysteria is now reviewing the FISC methods thanks to presiding FISC Judge Boasberg.
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/trump-undue-pressure-for-peek-at-russia-probe-is-dangerous-1241538115571
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/13/january-13th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1089/comment-page-1/#comment-7743190)
– – – – – –
Monday night update – 1/13/20
– Short video clip from Project 1.
– Article about border monument access dispute at Project 1 gate.
– Foreman Mike video.
– 🧱 2 photos of the first wall sections going up on Project 2.
– 🧱 KRGV news video of the new wall going up on Project 2. Same video posted 3 times. A little redundant but it made it easier to sort out the associated Q & A comments underneath the main tweets. (Looks like Fisher was able to start Sunday.)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
🧱 Fisher plans to start installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and complete wall construction 8 to 10 days later.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with short video clip from Project 1.
Brian Kolfage: We are crowd funding border walls… what’s that tell Democrat’s?
Q: Thank you Brian! How many miles of privatized border wall have been completed?
Brian Kolfage: 4 miles completed by next week
Tweet with article:
Border monument access dispute heats up
Tweet with Foreman Mike video. – (1:39)
Transcript:
– Foreman Mike, WeBuildTheWall.
– While we’re negotiating with property owners and land owners along the Rio Grande, I just want to give you a little bit of information to show you the difference between the George Bush administration wall where it originally started and our modern wall which we are putting up along the border.
– If you look up above you’ll see that the original wall and fence is 18 feet tall. Its got a screen instead of a anti-scaling plate… which is 18 feet, not up in the 25 to 30 foot range which are currently being installed by the Department of Homeland Security.
– Additionally, these are individual solid slats of steel. You can cut through these with a torch in less than 30 seconds.
– Everybody did their best in the beginning. This was placed in 2008. It is now 2020.
– So 12 years later, while we’re bringing you 8 inch tubes, solid filled, rebar filled, concreted to the top, anti-climbing plates, fiber optics, the lighting package, and cameras.
– So you can see just in a 10 year period we’ve gone from antiquated to ultramodern.
– As you can see they’re still coming.
Tweet with 2 photos of the new wall on Project 2.
Brian Kolfage: 2) this new technology from Fisher is going to change the game for Texas! Project 3&4 are in the hopper, LETS GO!
Q: Brian, when’s the next video update from Foreman Mike? Last video is from Nov 2019. Time for a Jan 2020 video please!
Brian Kolfage: He did one today
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – Same 2 photos. Click right arrow for 2nd photo.
Tweet with video. – (2:40)
Brian Kolfage: This article put the BIGEST *** grin on my face. watch entire video.
Work on Privately Funded Border Wall Begins – 1/12/20
https://www.krgv.com/news/work-on-privately-funded-border-wall-begins/
Q: According to the news, the 3 mile wall will be built in 8 days?!! 😳 If so, WOW! 🥳🥳
Brian Kolfage: Yup
Q: Where do they even find people like that butterfly lady?
Brian Kolfage: New York
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: @webuildthewall invested in this 3.5mile $40mil wall… the locals love it! Well except one person! Nonetheless it’s going to protect Americans and the local community. Hispanics welcome this new wall to their community.
Tweets with same video as above. – (2:20)
Q: Ironic that local Hispanics support it but white leftists oppose it.
Brian Kolfage: And a white lady from New York
Q: It doesn’t appear to go very deep….
Brian Kolfage: Doesn’t need to go very deep.
Q: Thank you Brian for your dedication to this much needed effort. I have donated multiple times.
One question, you have only collected $25M according to Gofundme, where is the rest coming from?
Brian Kolfage: Our movement has grown! Fisher industries our contractor from project one took the lead on this project and is covering most of the money! Doing what’s right for America
Dustin Stockton: Historic. Remember when @willsommer and the lying media were posting regular stories about how it was impossible? Two game changing walls later and crickets. You owe @BrianKolfage an apology.
Same as above 2 videos. – (2:46)
Foreman Mike Facebook post – 1/13/20
Great reception at college football final for President Trump and the lovely FLOTUS.
Super energy in his first big public appearance after taking out the terrorist Soliemani.
#MAGA
Regular Contributor for MSNBC/Maddow and recently hired FISC Reviewer David Kris–July 2018–On Protecting FBI Sources
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/fisa-applications-release-tests-bounds-of-protecting-fbi-sources-1283859523838
