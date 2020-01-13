January 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1089

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Tomorrow is Trump KAG Rally in Milwaukee, WI at 8pm ET (Tues, Jan 14)
15 more days til >>>>>>>>>>Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28, Tues at 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “As for me, Lord, may my prayer to you come at a favorable time.
God, in the abundance of your gracious love,
answer me with your sure deliverance.” 🌟 -— Psalm 69:13
————–—
***Praise: President Trump is ‘America First’ Master Troller
***Praise: 5 Biggest Victories President Trump Delivered Last Year: Better trade protections for American workers, More conservative judges, Border security and immigration reform, A stronger NATO & A defeated, depleted, and decapitated ISIS (KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & FLOTUS as they travel to LA for the College Football Playoff National Championship (Dep Wh 4:10pm ET, game at 7pm CT, ***Arr back at WH Tues Morn 1am ET)
— the Game in LA remain respectful, peaceful and safe during President Trump’s visit
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere
— for demented Speaker of the House and her thugs to lose power of manipulating the truth–she resides in a world of insanity— Psalm 34:21: “Affliction will slay the wicked, and those who hate the righteous will be condemned.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 16 down 13 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Iranian, Hong Kong, Taiwanese Freedom Fighters and elsewhere
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America First *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Over the last three years, under my leadership, our economy is stronger than ever before and America has achieved energy independence.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, January 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 295 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
AMEN
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/12/january-12th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1088/comment-page-1/#comment-7740753)
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 1/12/20
– Drone video from Project 1.
– A couple photos from Project 1.
– Misc. tweets.
– Nothing new from Project 2 yet.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
🧱 Fisher plans to start installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and complete wall construction 8 to 10 days later.
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to start wall construction (if they haven’t already started Sunday, Jan 12) and continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with drone video from Project 1. – (1:20)
Brian Kolfage: @webuildthewall behind the scenes!
El Paso project — look at the smuggling path running about 30’ from wall. Thousands of illegals crossed here weekly before our wall!
Q: I’m in the Panhandle, but we’ve seen a huge influx from the border here as well. Build the wall!
Brian Kolfage: Me too
Q: Nice but not tall enough?
Brian Kolfage: Don’t need height when you have a smart wall. It stops the common person, funnels them to port of entry. Anyone trying to cross will be immediately apprehended.
Q: I don’t know why Trump hasn’t retweeted you guys. His son is involved with you too. Just imagine the donations with a We Build the Wall Trump Tweet. Must be something with optics or Bannon. I don’t know, but I will keep on supporting as long as you keep on building.
Brian Kolfage: Optics 100% we have spoken numerous times to the president about everything.
Hi Stillwater:. Was hoping for Sunday update but reality of first day back after a long shutdown is everything takes time to gear back up and get things running smoothly again.
This is normal on any construction site. Also same goes for suppliers and subcontractors too.
But we know once forman Mike gets all his ducks walking in the same direction the wall will just about build itself!
Compared to the first wall site, this one is very flat and allows for more continious staging of construction since nobody is in anybody’s way. Machinery and supplies can be placed exactly where they are needed without interrupting existing work flows.
I would not be surprised to see between 1500 feet to over 2000 feet of wall go up per day! Even over 2500 feet per day is possible!
Hopefully we will soon see some time lapsed videos of amazing high speed wall construction!
I suppose we have to give them a few days. 🙂
I’m curious about how fast they can build it as well. I remember doing a bunch of number crunching after Fisher’s 2nd demo day in April to see how fast they could build.
BorderReport article said “With his patent-pending system he can “put up 40 feet every 20 minutes”. (each CAT carries a 40 foot section) (vs. 56 feet wide which the previous standard hanger carried. ~ 8ft. wide panels X 7 panels fully loaded)
– The have 6 excavators. I seem to recall reading that each hanger for project 2 carries a 40 ft. wide section. (vs. 56 feet wide which the previous hanger carried. ~ 8ft. wide panels X 7 panels fully loaded)
– 6 CATs X 40ft./CAT = 240ft. per pour.
– 2 to 4 hours cure time. (Project 1 was 2 to 2.5 hours but cure time probably varies day vs. night)
– Assuming they are working 24/7 I’m not sure how many pours they can get in a day.
– After they detach the CATs from the previously poured sections, each CAT has to then secure a new load of bollards from the unit that is holding up and properly spacing the individual bollards at an angle.
– If they only have one of those stationary units the each CAT will have to wait it’s turn to pick up a new load.
Just a few of the variable I can think of.
Hi Stillwater:. Because project one was built on a slope they couldn’t use the 56 foot panels and we’re reduced to 40 feet or sometimes even less as the slope angle increased.
I expect Fisher will be able to use the 56 foot panels on this flat land. This could mean over 300 feet pours. Assuming just 100 feet per hour could mean 2400 feet per day!
The real trick is once you get the first set of panels up and concrete poured, is to keep the flow of concrete trucks steady. Then once the first panel’s concrete sets, then the 1st cat releases it’s panel and then picks up the 7th panel set and positions it. Once that is done then the 2nd cat releases it’s panel and picks up the 8th panel and positions it.
Now you have a smooth flowing wall assembly line going! Naturally at first wall building is slower because you need to learn what your real world issues are and then try to improve and adjust things accordingly. (i.e. How long it takes a cement truck to cycle, etc.)
After a couple of days then everyone on the crew knows what to expect and paces themselves accordingly. Trust me these professionals will strive to break every previous day’s progress the next day!
And any part of the crew holding things up will catch shit from their fellow crew members!
These guys and gals are members of a team and team spirit comes into play!
I remember Fisher only using 5 panels (40 ft. wide total) on some steeper parts of Project 1.
– The 40ft figure I reference was from a recent BorderReport report article covering Project 2 where Tommy Fisher gave the reporter an extensive tour of the site. But maybe the reporter just misheard Tommy and it is 56ft wide per section.
– These bollards are spaced wider at 5 inches apart. I think the bollards themselves are 6 inches. I haven’t counted them to see if they add up to 56ft. per section like the individual 7/8ft. panels added up to.
– I see what you mean about 1 CAT detaching at a time to pick up it’s load. I was thinking that all 6 CATs more or less cure at the same time. I assume each trench for each CAT has a divider though I wasn’t sure how long it takes to fill a trench. If there is a enough of a delay between each trench curing then the cure time itself wouldn’t be a bottleneck.
– But if they all cure at the same time then the CATs are still waiting (either at the trench or somewhere else) while the other CAT is getting reloaded.
I forgot to add the article I was referencing.
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/private-wall-builder-gives-tour-of-south-texas-site-says-it-is-cheaper-and-better-for-river-area/
continued…
Okay, so from the photo below it looks like Fisher has at least 2 stationary units. So 2 CATs can be securing a new load at a time.
Photo: https://www.borderreport.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/IMG_7760.jpg?resize=1536,1152
Stillwater:. Tommy Fisher made sure assembling 40 or 56 foot wall panels would not be a bottleneck! He wants a smooth flowing wall assembly flow! It always flows best when nobody appears to be in a rush! I can see 2000 feet of wall per day being possible!
You’re probably right. They did say 8-10 days. Just trying to work out the details.
8 days ~ 2,310 ft. per day.
10 days ~ 1,848 ft. per day.
Yeah, and both figures are less than 100 per hour!
So yeah turtle express!
Got to allow for coffee and donut breaks too! No construction crew can operate without these two vital ingredients!
Hell, they will even drink yesterday’s coffee, sitting all night, if they are desperate enough! Or hung over!
Hey, some of them guys/gals like to work hard, then party hard!
Once foreman Mike sees this, he will quickly stop thinking he is working them too hard!
Happened to me once in Tonapah, Nevada. I ran my crew 12 – 14 hours a day in the hot sun!
These supposedly tired boys then spent the night at the local cat house! I was too dead!
Misc. Q & A tweets
Q: I do a monthly donation not huge but accumulative.
Brian Kolfage: we raised $3mil off $5 donations. every little bit makes a big impact
Q: WOW! THIS WALL IS IMPENETRABLE! NO ONE COULD EVER GET THROUGH THIS DEFINITIELY NOT POROUS! (video)
Brian Kolfage: And they were arrested… I don’t see thousands of pregnant anchor baby beating women climbing
Q: Are the actual contractors who are actually building the wall getting any tax breaks, you know taxpayer dollars by another name?
Brian Kolfage: It’s a normal construction job. We pay a contractor
Q: Yay for wasted money!
Brian Kolfage: Yeah for protecting America
Q: Sure, sure. It’s not like the technology to defeat walls hasn’t existed for thousands of years.
Brian Kolfage: no wall is impenetrable. its not meant to do that.. the walls coupled with technology slow people down and alert agents so they can manage the situation easily. That’s why castles had walls in medieval times, walls work. The israeli wall is 99.9% effective since it went up in 16.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/12/20
Love the way Fisher can build anywhere.
And they still have other types of wall to showcase. If I remember correctly, I think Tommy Fisher mentioned that there was one wall design that allows cattle to go through.
Stillwater:. Hey, I think Tommy left out a few minor details about his cattle wall!
Truth be told, when the cows wonder through the cattle wall they are automatically turned into steak and hamburgers!
So you see the wall just hides a butcher’s shop then rows and rows of waiting fired up BBQs!
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol. Yea. One stop shop. This “smart” wall has a built in butcher shop and BBQ.
But the cattle may not want to go through because there’s a lot at “steak”. (couldn’t resist)
Still typing up a response to your other comment. Trying to do some calculations so may take a bit.
Stillwater:. I hear Texas BBQ sauce is pretty good stuff. Even goes well on Mexican cows too!
As you know in Texas they do everything bigger!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I admit to there being occasions when BBQ is just a delivery mechanism for the delicious sauce. 🙂
continued…
Okay, so from the photo below it looks like Fisher has at least 2 stationary units. So 2 CATs can be securing a new load at a time.
Photo: https://www.borderreport.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/IMG_7760.jpg?resize=1536,1152
Posted wrong place.
Stillwater:. I saw it! You can’t hide the second one!
So on flat land using 56 panels x 6 Cats, Fisher could set 336 feet at one time!
The only thing slowing them down is the cement setting time!
Brian Kolfage retweet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with picture
Brian Kolfage Facebook photo – 1/8/20
Less than 100 miles of wall built in over 3 years! About 30 miles per year! Or 2.5 miles per month! Or 0.8 miles per week!
What a sick joke governments are! Amry Corps are totally corrupt!
WBTW will soon have built 4 miles of wall in a few weeks! Not only faster, but better, and for less than half the cost!
I’ve come to the conclusion there is no part of the Federal government, that I am confident is NOT corrupt.
Horrible thing to say, but its true.
Dutchman:. The only numbers I am missing are how many billions of dollars it cost per mile of wall built!
Obviously the money for walls not built, were spent in the government’s money laundromat!
Using this sick metric, the laundromat was a huge success, by government standards!
Sort of like how many gallons per mile a tank gets!
The change DJT recently touted, shows clearl the excesses of the regulations; 5, 7, 10 YEARS to get a project approved, and for a simple road!
Rediculous, and wide spread. Its like him (rightly) touting the VA accountability act. It should extend to ALL areas of Federal workforce.
Caught violating law, stealing, soliciting bribes, abusing taxpayers your supposed to serve, gross insubordination, etc.?
You’re FIRED.
CONGRESS created the bloated Federal workforce, and the laws that “protect” them from being fired.
Every ill in our society can be traced to CONGRESS; either action or inaction.
And all the corruption leads DIRECTLY to the Capital bldg., as well.
I don’t think she’s a fan, but let her say that if she wishes.
After exposure of the Ukraine Romney, Biden, Pelosi etc family employment plan with wages paid selectively paid by USA taxpayers. Does anyone wonder what the Obama Administration family employment salaries were/are from the cash for Iran fly in?
Good idea, Rudy, on the motion to dismiss, but McConnell will not allow it because he wants the trial to happen (ref. “I’m going to play it straight.”).
It will occur in spite of being a constitutional farce that delays indefinitely the business of the Senate and gives the Dems and msm the opportunity to create and promulgate an unending stream of negative propaganda for use against the President prior to the election.
JMO
We’re just under two weeks into the new year…and I already feel like I need a little breather. Gotta pace myself. This year’s shaping up to be a real doozy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Save your energy for election time. Everything beforehand is chaff and countermeasures. Stay on target. Control of both houses. Take back the country.
LikeLike
Hang in there, Piddles.
We have impeachment, all manner of DeepState issues, plus a full House-DOJ-law office working on manufacturing political impeachment. We get primaries and that whole election thingy.
That’s leaving out the economy, North Korea, foreign affairs/emergencies, and the EU trade talks. And, yes, the Barr-Durham show…
LikeLike
Thanks, Robert Smith. You just reminded me that I spend too much time on the Interwebs, and not enough time with my wife. :^)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zero credibility to David Kris and he who must not be named that appointed him.
When applying for government jobs prior experience is considered a plus on applications.
It is clear that it is major problem along with the spouses working in other governmental positions as some sort of payoff.
LikeLike
Yep! The Founders of our country were, after all, “Englishmen.” Therefore, they full-well understood the evils of “maladministration.” They therefore intended that a public official could only be impeached for an actual crime – a thing for which (s)he would “still face indictment, trial, conviction and punishment” in an actual Court of Law.
Furthermore, they specifically intended to forbid the exact thing that “the Democrat Witch Hunt” unquestionably is: a “Bill of Attainder.”
Therefore – the Senate should never(!) “give credence to it.” Indeed, “if they do, there will be holy Hell to pay.” The Lawfare Lawyers™, having sensed that they have been “given an inch,” will now proceed to “take a mile.” Over the course of the next 52 weeks, the House of Representatives will now make it their exclusive business to “pass” more than 104 separate “Bills of Attainder,” and to demand that the Senate must “try” each and every one.
Because this is the Lawfare, Inc. strategy: “the Law is a weapon of war … it means whatever you want it to mean … as long as it means that you get your way.”
“Have you had enough, yet?”
It looks like PT has decided just tossing the articles in the Senate is the best path.
Yep, and McConnell is the linchpin allowing it to happen.
Question: “Why are there so many idiots in the world?”
Follow up: “Should I be concerned?”
“The CEO of packaged meats company Maple Leaf Foods took aim at President Trump over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran on Sunday, blaming the U.S. for destabilizing the region and inflaming tensions with Tehran.”
https://thehill.com/policy/international/477930-canadian-ceo-blasts-trump-over-downed-plane-in-iran-i-am-livid
I think this bloke ate a bad batch of Pimento Loaf. Went right to his brain.
Here’s a pro-tip – travel to places like Iran and your safety is not guaranteed.
Is the CEO should feeling guilty he is working his MLF colleague so hard that he didn’t get the chance to die with his family?
Action list for McCain:
– have the Canadian government do something then.
– tell Canada to punish the US by dropping out of the USMCA.
– Start burning American flags in Canada – you might have problems doing that in Iran right now
– or, just shut up
Since I never heard of this company, they tout themselves as “The World’s first Carbon-Neutral Food Company”. The SJW/PC is strong in this one:
Maple Leaf Foods
@MapleLeafFoods
Maple Leaf Foods produces a variety of protein products under leading brands. We employ approximately 12,500 people & proudly do business in Canada, US & Asia.
https://srsroccoreport.com/the-renewable-green-energy-myth-50000-tons-of-non-recyclable-wind-turbine-blades-dumped-in-the-landfill
LikeLike
That’s some good reading, thanks. I’m going into the 4 part one on Germany.
“The wind turbine blades are a toxic amalgam of unique composites, fiberglass, epoxy, polyvinyl chloride foam, polyethylene terephthalate foam, balsa wood, and polyurethane coatings.”
And that’s just the end-product.
Question: could energy produced strictly from wind turbines be used to manufacture wind turbines that can produce more energy than was required to manufacture them?
I bet the answer is “no”.
Your answer “no” correct. Now add world wide cleanup, maintenance + lack of building new electric generation facilities=imho future nightmare for the folks. Do I sound nutty😎
They make Soylent GREEN.
THATS,where all these “GREEN” ew,Deal is headed.
Stop eating cows
Overpopulation.
Eat people, instead.
See how that works?
On a more local topic, ( albeit one with national implications ), the VA legislative session is due to open 1/13/20 and the ‘ hot button ‘ is firearms . According to a Mr. Roberts in Sunday’s American Thinker YouTube ( i.e. Google ) is already blocking access to VA dot gov sites for pending gun bills.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/01/youtube_blocks_links_to_texts_of_virginia_antigun_bills.html
If Google/touTube is going to work at a state level its reasonable to expect a far greater effort on the national scene throughout 2020.
LikeLike
Very Interesting story. In the early 80s, I was in my late 20s and worked in sales for 5 years on Chicago’s south side. I had an account across the street, and a couple buildings down from Drexel on 39th st. Right across from the El Rukn Mystic Temple. Only went there a few times, but I remember it was a surreal experience. I was young and naive back then, but it was right at the time this story took place.
LikeLike
To be honest, I had accounts all across those south side streets, and I was unintimidated and very successful down there. But that corner did give me the creeps. And with all the craziness that happened down there…today I wouldn’t even drive around it.
LikeLike
I think Biden got plastic surgery so he can disown his pro Iraq War votes by claiming he’s an entirely different person.
Sentient:. Notice that all the Dems have had face lifts! The stuff they are peddling is so ugly it rubs off on their faces! So they need lipstick to sell it!
Trump Is Completely Remaking A Law Enviros Often Use To Stymie Oil Pipeline Construction
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/12/trump-is-completely-remaking-a-law-enviros-often-use-to-stymie-oil-pipeline-construction/
It’s sometimes frustrating to see indoctrinated leftists unable to recogise the truth even as it stres the in the face. Here is an excellent video on Marxist indoctrination from a KGB defector that explains it well. I highly recommend watching it.
This video is over 30 years old but you would never know it.
Glad to see Matt Margolis on PJMedia pick this up. Question remains, who made this selection? https://pjmedia.com/trending/dont-expect-much-out-of-fisa-reform-look-who-was-picked-to-oversee-the-process/
According to Chuck Ross at the Daily Caller, Judge James Boasberg picked Kris for this job. He’s been running the FISA court for what, a week? Nice job promoting Judge Boasberg, John Roberts. You are a real Patriot. https://dailycaller.com/2020/01/11/david-kris-fbi-fisa-carter-page-nunes/
Zero Hedge has this up top also. Will this stand?https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fisa-court-sparks-firestorm-appoints-conflicted-anti-trump-attorney-oversee-fbi-fixes
Wow! 8 week subscription to WaPo on Amazon for only $.99. As I’m moving out of San Francisco I considered purchasing for cheap packing material until I realized it’s a digital subscription.
I’ve been wondering if Rep. Gaetz is reclaiming some of his lost supporters.
I’d like to see this fracturing of support heal but he still seems to be glad he voted with the Dems. I don’t know why a smart man like him doesn’t realize that after several major Dem hoaxes intended to ruin P Trump, his supporters are on edge when it comes to a Republican going against embattled Trump’s minimal pleas for support. Matt also did not answer Hilton’s question about why he would vote against Trump over a meaningless Pelosi agitprop gimmick resolution rather than make his same points elsewhere.
Matt’s voice has been a valuable tool in the Trump arsenal and I hope he can reclaim his place. He should have realized that the Dems will use his vote to ruin him and Trump if they could.
ie. The gloating WaPo article with an alleged WH staffer claiming the WH would not be returning the Florida Republican’s calls, texts, “smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow,” could be one example. I hope a group hug is on the horizon rather than a permanent break. it might take a Trump tweet….
I couldn’t find Matt’s full interview link.
The law of holes is appropriate here. When in a hole…stop digging. I like Gaetz, but quit explaining and admit you screwed up. I’m willing to give you one get out of jail free card.
Being in complete opposition to the extemely needy, and I have nothing to offer Harry, how about this, you ungrateful pos.
The president’s address starts at around 1:13:00
Pollak: Keep Praying, It Seems to Be Working
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2020/01/12/pollak-keep-praying-it-seems-to-be-working/
