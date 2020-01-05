The Feast Of Epiphany

On January 6 Christians celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany of our Lord. The word epiphany comes from the Greek word epiphainen and means “to manifest” or “to reveal.”
In the Catholic Church in the United States we observe Epiphany this year today, Sunday January 5th, rather than the actual date. So, some confusion for me as to which day to post this, so I am putting it up today, to be here for all to enjoy, whether you choose to observe today or tomorrow.
According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church:
The Epiphany is the manifestation of Jesus as Messiah of Israel, Son of God and Saviour of the world. the great feast of Epiphany celebrates the adoration of Jesus by the wise men (magi) from the East, together with his baptism in the Jordan and the wedding feast at Cana in Galilee.
In the magi, representatives of the neighbouring pagan religions, the Gospel sees the first-fruits of the nations, who welcome the good news of salvation through the Incarnation.
The magi’s coming to Jerusalem in order to pay homage to the king of the Jews shows that they seek in Israel, in the messianic light of the star of David, the one who will be king of the nations.
Their coming means that pagans can discover Jesus and worship him as Son of God and Saviour of the world only by turning towards the Jews and receiving from them the messianic promise as contained in the Old Testament.
The Epiphany shows that “the full number of the nations” now takes its “place in the family of the patriarchs”, and acquires Israelitica dignitas (is made “worthy of the heritage of Israel”) [CCC 528]. Taken from a post on NCR here.
The magi, also known as the Wise Men and the Three Kings, although the number was never specified in the Bible, came seeking the King because of a widespread belief that a universal king would come from the nation of Israel.
AlleluiaMT 2:2
We saw his star at its rising
and have come to do him homage.
R. Alleluia, alleluia.
GospelMT 2:1-12
in the days of King Herod,
behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying,
“Where is the newborn king of the Jews?
We saw his star at its rising
and have come to do him homage.”
When King Herod heard this,
he was greatly troubled,
and all Jerusalem with him.
Assembling all the chief priests and the scribes of the people,
He inquired of them where the Christ was to be born.
They said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea,
for thus it has been written through the prophet:
And you, Bethlehem, land of Judah,
are by no means least among the rulers of Judah;
since from you shall come a ruler,
who is to shepherd my people Israel.”
Then Herod called the magi secretly
and ascertained from them the time of the star’s appearance.
He sent them to Bethlehem and said,
“Go and search diligently for the child.
When you have found him, bring me word,
that I too may go and do him homage.”
After their audience with the king they set out.
And behold, the star that they had seen at its rising preceded them,
until it came and stopped over the place where the child was.
They were overjoyed at seeing the star,
and on entering the house
they saw the child with Mary his mother.
They prostrated themselves and did him homage.
Then they opened their treasures
and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod,
they departed for their country by another way.
Thanks for this reminder. I like many others forget what we learned in Catholic School.
Well, Shirley, it’s a good thing Sister Marie Paul isn’t around to lovingly rap your knuckles and make you say 10 Our Fathers for your forgetfulness!
Kind regard from ZurichMike, 1st grade Cathecism winner for learning the Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory Be, and Act of Contrition before anyone other kid in our religious instruction class. Prize: a pop-up cardboard Nativity scene.
Thank you Sundance.
It’s Menagerie who posted this. 😉
I love “We Three Kings” sung with those baritone voices, just the way it should be. And whoever put the video together, found some very nice artwork. Magical!
The Wise Men studied the stars, the heavens, our universe was changed on the coming of the King of Kings, and these Wise Men saw great change was coming for the world.
The image of men of wealth, knowledge and power coming to give honor to a babe wrapped in cloth, born a humble and lowly birth, yet they knew this was the son, the savior who would open the path toward righteousness. Giving gifts to honor the newborn King.
Change was coming for all mankind. Herod feared it, for it threatened his perceived power over the land. Herod was not unlike many in positions of power, who jealously guard their power regardless of the signs from Heaven. He sought destruction.
This small child born in a stable was like a pebble cast on still waters, and created a ripple which reverberated and grew, defining past and present and future. Yet, it was shepherds in the fields who were called first, the humble and lowly, while the wealthy and powerful were still seeking. May all the Earth find within their heart the star of Bethlehem, may it guide them to pay homage to the greatest gift this earth was given. May they bow before the King of Kings.
Very well said!
Seems to echo recent circumstances.
Some years ago, Menagerie, I started attending the TLM. (Traditional Latin Mass; since working in Hungary, I’ve been attending one here in an 18th century, very Baroque church — never liked Baroque before but since I’ve been at a TLM in one, I see why they were designed the way they were: TLM and Baroque are a perfect fit together! And this is a “High Mass”, sung all they way through; reminds me a lot of the Eastern Divine Liturgies.)
Anyway, in the old pre-Vatican II calendar, today is the Sunday after the Octave day of the Nativity, and the first Sunday in the New Year, so it’s the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus. It’s a feast Pope Innocent XIII made universal in1721, after the Franciscan Order started celebrating it 1500s. “Jesus” being Yeshu’a, itself a contracted form of Yehoshu’a, which is also the original of JOSHUA, meaning “Yahweh is salvation.” And given to our Lord by the Archangel Gabriel in Luke 1:31. A pretty neat Feast to have, I think.
I’d have to go downtown to Mass tomorrow evening to celebrate the Epiphany, which I don’t know yet that I can. But my prayers are with you all, and many thanks for posting about the Epiphany!
RC
Thankyou Raghn. I miss the latin mass terribly.
Did you understand what was being said?
The faithful use missals that have both Latin and English in them so it is easy to follow along.
It’s on the right side of the page but you’ve got to put that much effort into it. 🙂
I will be attending the beautiful feast Missa ‘In Nomine Jesu’ today also. Tomorrow I will attend the TLM Missa ‘Ecce Advenit’ for the Epiphany. Deo Gratias that we have these masses in our area.
It is also a practice in the Protestant denominations to observe the Epiphany. Should we refer to this as a Christian practice?
“On January 6, Christians celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany of our Lord.” The first sentence of the post.
Observing the Catholic holiday. One last time to embrace the Christmas spirit from the season.
I really enjoy reading your posts on our holy days. Thanks!
Thank you, Sundance. I pray for all to realize and accept Christ as their personal Savior and the Messiah this day and all remaining days until his return.
In Catholic regions of Europe, particularly Austria and certain cantons of Switzerland, men dressed as the three kings collect money for local charities and bless your house by inscribing above the door in chalk the letter B, M, C for the three kings (Balthazar, Melchior, Caspar) followed by the year with a cross in front and at the end. For this year, it would be:
+ B M C 2020 +
The chalk inscription is a signal to other teams of kings not to bother someone who has already contributed!
In our little village, tomorrow is the Three Kings Day which is also the start of the pre-Lenten carnival season. There will be a little parade (with the kings!) followed by setting up the clown figure that represents the frivolity of carnival season (basically, an excuse for the village lads to have a bunch of parties involving beer and bonfires). LOL!
Wow, Zurichmike, I had not heard of a pre-Lenten carnival season; that sounds very nice (parade, kings, celebration, etc.)!
The observances and celebrations you share, ZurichMike, sound wonderful.
My family discovered the film documentary ‘The First Silent Night’, originally a PBS program but now available on Prime Video this year. We love it! Recommended it to many, purchased the video as a gift to friends. The film footage in Austria is breathtaking, along with the featured churches in the film. The outdoor Christmas markets look wonderful, the merchants selling intricately decorated gingerbread and of course beer and sausages. Bonfires, Christmas lights and music, rosy-cheeked Christians enjoying the festivities and all of it set against the backdrop of deep, glistening snow and majestic mountains. There is also very touching mention made of the laying down of arms on Christmas Eve in WWI, when Christians from behind both the German and Allied lines came together in brief peace to celebrate the birth of their Savior.
A most happy, healthy and blessed New Year, to you, Sir.
If you are ever in Cologne Germany visit the Cathedral where the ancient relics of the Three Kings is kept . I visited in 2017 , it was an awesomely powerful experience .
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shrine_of_the_Three_Kings
The wise men (no number of them was recorded in Scripture) brought 3 gifts- Gold denoting Kingship, Frankincense denoting the sweet aroma of prayers, and myrrh a burial spice to denote Jesus’ death. How these brilliant men understood both the signs in the stars and the Advent was because they studied the Hebrew scripture. The prophesy of King Jesus was detailed in numerous books and easily apprehendable in Isaiah and Jeremiah- His Name, the place of birth, His home town, His mission, His death and His resurrection. So well known were those prophesies that the ruling Jews encouraged Herod to seal and guard Jesus’ tomb so the disciples wouldn’t “steal the body” and “pretend” Jesus was The Resurrection! Herod’s slaughter of the innocents was a response to the Magi’s visit seeking Christ The King. This too was prophesied in Isiah. Jesus was probably 2 years old when the Magi visited Him and presented Him with the 3 valuable gifts. Mary, Joseph and Jesus fled to Egypt to escape Herod using the gold as a means of travel and support both there and back after Herod was dead.
All hail King Jesus!
