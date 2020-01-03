January 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1079

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Welcome 2020, Another MAGA Year ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling.
God sets the lonely in families, he leads out the prisoners with singing;
but the rebellious live in a sun-scorched land” 🌟 — Psalm 68:5-6
————–—
***Praise: President Trump i
***Praise: on first business day of 2020, Stock Market 3 Indexes hit another new record high. That is #138 times
***Praise: President Trump’s campaign raised $46 million in Q4..higher than any Dem Candidates
***Mission accomplished by Pres. Trump….two high ranked Iranian terrorists were killed-Qasem Soleimani, head of IRG Corps-Quds Force AND Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, PMU militias commander AND Lebanon Hezbollah deputy leader Naem Qasm— Promise Made, Promise Kept
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— President Trump have loyal people around him
— for Protection and Peace in America
— we are to remain standing in the gap watching for further attacks from Iranian terrorists against our embassy in Iraq and against USA anywhere
— for protection for all of our embassies around the world and our military
— protection for White House, all AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on New Year Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
—for all the victims of crimes, like those attacked by a machete in a rabbi’s home
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel back to their home base after the CHRISTmas Season
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud, and the free.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, January 3, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 305 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Yea, God!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/2/20
– Just a reminder: Friday 1/3/20 is the day of the status conference/hearing as well as the day the amended TRO expires. The plan is to begin work on Project 2 on Monday barring any obstructions. We’ll have to wait to see how Friday’s hearing will impact the plan to begin work Monday.
– Tweets referencing tomorrows court hearing and TheRundownNews article.
Title: Exclusive: Private Border Wall Contractors Optimistic Before Friday Court Showdown With Feds
– Tweet with quote: “Fisher Industries said that using the IWBC’s own computer models, they found that their project will not raise the water levels of the Rio Grande River by any significant degree”
– Misc. content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 On 11/20/19, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 since the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expires.
FYI…
• Friday, Jan 3 – Amended TRO expires at 5pm; Status conference/hearing at 10am.
• Monday, Jan 6 – Work starts up again, barring any additional obstacles.
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am.
– that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any TROs that have been put in place to stall construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal
(Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweets referencing article below.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza 💥: 🙏🏻💥Pls Pray for victory!💥🙏🏻 Friday, the company that has been privately contracted to build a portion of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley is set for a showdown with the federal government in a McAllen, TX court.
Brian Kolfage Facebook post: BIG DAY TOMORROW: Here’s an overview of what we’re dealing with that has temporarily stalled our construction of wall #2 in Mission, TX. Court on this matter is tomorrow, Friday morning, where we go up against the environmentalists who don’t want a border wall and are desperately trying to stop us.
Excerpt:
– The concern, according to the IBWC, is a water-level rise in the Rio Grande Valley that would impact the natural habitat near the worksite. We Build The Wall founder Brian Kolfage and other leaders of the border security group are keen on noting that such environmental impact studies are not really a concern when building occurs on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.
– Specifically, the injunction stopped Fisher Industries from “constructing a bollard structure, wall or similar structure, pouring concrete or any other permanent structure within the floodplain within the floodplain of the Rio Grande River,” as well as “Shaving, grading or cutting of the bank of the Rio Grande River along the portion described in paragraph (a) until such time as USIBWC fulfills its analysis and other requirements pursuant to the 1970 Treaty
between the United States and Mexico,” according to court documents obtained by The Rundown News.
– However, Fisher Industries was granted the ability “to clear and grub, construct the trench in which [Fisher Industries] propose to construct the bollard wall, place rebar and conduit in the trench and seed and plant those portions of the bank which have been graded.”
– Speaking with The Rundown News, Fisher Industries owner Tommy Fisher was optimistic. He said that using the IWBC’s own computer models, the group found that their project will not raise the water levels of the Rio Grande River by any significant degree.
Tweet.
Brian Kolfage Facebook Post – 1/2/20
Brian Kolfage – 1/2/20
Tweet with screenshot.
Man, that really warms my heart every time I see it.
Joe:. The same method works wonders to teach your neighbor’s dog to stop pissing on your car’s hub caps!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/01/alexandria_ocasiocortez_to_lose_her_congressional_seat_based_on_all_those_nyc_residents_fleeing_socialism.html
Cortez to lose her seat because of census and redistricting.
Linda:. So AOC will have to learn to code? Poetic Justice!
There is no testimonial or documentary evidence that any bias prompted the firing of dirty cop Andrew McCabe.
The Democrats are upset that the Iran sanctions are causing economic ruin, chaos and protests in Iran.
They are just jealous because that’s what they had in mind for America.
