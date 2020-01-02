Julian Castro Drops Presidential Bid…

Posted on January 2, 2020 by

After failing to qualify for the last two presidential debates, former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro announces (via twitter) he is dropping out of the race.

(source)

Castro told his supporters: “I have determined that it simply isn’t our time. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in.” All eight supporters are sad.

Additionally, with the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd, the news from Team Castro comes on the same day that another low-polling democrat candidate, Marianne Williamson, lays-off her entire campaign staff.

The spiritual author and lecturer joined the race in January 2019 and campaigned aggressively throughout the year, making many visits to New Hampshire. The sources told WMUR she remains a candidate but has drastically scaled back her campaign.

As of Tuesday, the sources said, Williamson’s campaign, in fact, had no staffers on board. (article link)

Apparently love isn’t winning.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to Julian Castro Drops Presidential Bid…

  1. donnyvee says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    One more racist (Castro) down. Several more to go.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      January 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      He says he is going to continue to fight for an America where everyone counts. He left out the part that the White Person is not part of his America.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • jiminCO says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      Julian didnt know that he needed pre-arranged foreign (Arab) money and insider DNC crony auditions to get a long shot nomination. He didn’t get the gig where they give him an introductory “Speech” at an earlier DNC convention, hide his past deeds, rampant radicalism, birth viability and whereabouts, then shoot him into the limelight ‘just because it was time for a darker skinned candidate”, and to win a Prom King election.

      Julian, sorry, but that was done before and you don’t have the slacks creases to be the “one”.

      Like

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. TexanInFL says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Did you hear his actual announcement? The music and his tone were hilarious. Laugh for the day!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      January 2, 2020 at 4:43 pm

      Without winner take all primaries, Bernie, Pete, and Warren will acquiring money and delegates. Joe is the fat kid with his nose pressed against the window looking at all the candy. Bernie and Liz will team up and get the nomination ticket. The Dems get destroyed in 2020 and purge the socialist wing and get back to the Clinton Wall Street neocon party that they are.

      Like

      Reply
  4. 100% YOOPER says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Awww, this is my sad face 😁

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    ……who?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. PinotNoir says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Not his time? This nasty little punks time was 1959 in Cuba.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. CoHoBo says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    So who gets the La Raza vote now?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. namberak says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Saw a funny comment on this news on some site under an article that mentioned he’d spent $7M on his pipe dream. It was something like “So, he spent $7M of other people’s money on something everyone knew wouldn’t work? Typical democrat.”

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. MNBV says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    “I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.”
    Castro knows what Coulter knows, the irreversible capture of the voting demographic by 3rd world mendicant legal immigrants and illegal aliens. He knows that time is on his side.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      Except that, according to what I’ve heard, President Trump has reduced border crossings by 90% and I seem to recollect some kind of ICE raids happening that we only heard about ex post facto…

      Like

      Reply
  11. JohnCasper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    The real reason Castro, and apparently Williamson, have quit the race is because they were afraid I’d beat them in both a push-up contest and an IQ test!
    – Joe Biden

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Hans says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    He can’t leave the race.. Democrats need a brokered convention.. Hillary are you listening./sac

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. sundance says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      January 2, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      I just found out today that Bloomberg gave my corrupt Rep Harley Rouda $4 million to beat Rohrbacher in 2018.

      Rouda will be impeached in November for voting to impeach President Trump. Hillary supposedly beat Trump here but there were a lot of ballot harvesting shenanigans going on. I am not sure if that will be fixed by November. Democrat corruption in a State run by Democrats is par for the course.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • diogenes says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:10 pm

        Like I said back when that election happened, all the harvesting was openly conducted with a wink and a nod.

        On topic, Im sure Castro’s five true blue supporters are all broken up they won’t be able to expense account hotels all over primary states anymore.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Annie says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:27 pm

        Harl R..well, anyone that would screw over his own Father…yeah….

        Like

        Reply
      • Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

        Rouda is my Rep, too. I told him to his face, “Don’t impeach our President!”. His response: stone cold silence. Called Trump “treasonous” on his website! Should lose in our conservative Orange County district now that we know who he is!

        Like

        Reply
    • Loggerman says:
      January 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      Bloomberg is so arrogant, he probably thinks he doesn’t need Nevada.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Sundance, But democrats don’t have to abide by rules or laws, do they?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:31 pm

      Isn’t he just going to run third party to Perot the POTUS on moderate voters? I don’t think it will be the same affect. But it seems that’s the angle. ALL his commercials around me are about health care. The one area that people probably would bother to listen to him.

      Like

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      January 2, 2020 at 6:02 pm

      Can you say hubris?

      Like

      Reply
  14. Steve Roark says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Sorry Sundance, I only counted five supporters😂😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Don McAro says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Well Castro can back to rubbing cheese on his brothers chest

    Like

    Reply
  16. kleen says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    “All eight supporters are sad.”

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Johnny Boost says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Off you go.

    Like

    Reply
  18. pucecatt says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    He didn’t have a snowballs chance in hell , pure ego at work ..

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mr e-man says:
    January 2, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Well the field looks like it is coming down to the Big 3 and Mayor Pete. What a horrendous bunch of candidates. Right now Sanders is surging again, while Liawatha is falling again.

    The reality is that Fauxchantas and Biden will just get drilled in a general election because of their baggage. It’s really stupid of the Dems to not vet their candidates in the primary. The media just doesn’t want to ask them the tough questions and more stupidly, they don’t want to ask each other.

    One heartening thing is that people like Castro and Beto and Harris can’t get any support.

    Like

    Reply
  20. bkrg2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    I have been following this site daily for four years and us didn’t even realize Castro was running in the Demonrat primary! What a loser
    Adios!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Merle Marks says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Perhaps his plan to offer free abortions to members of the LGBTQ community didn’t garner enough support with pregnant men….????

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. L4grasshopper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Prediction: the Democrat nominee will NOT be any of the currently declared candidates. No candidate is going to come close to getting enough delegates by convention time — keep in mind that the Dems are awarding delegates proportionally…winner of a State does NOT get all the delegates….everyone gets the % of delegates reflecting the % of votes they got. It is very unlikely that one of these current tools will have enough delegates come convention time.

    After the first ballot at the Dem convention, the “super delegates” come into the mix. And at this point it will be all set up for someone “off stage” to sweep in and “save the day” — like Hillary or Michelle.

    What a mess 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Sundance had a post about the changed rules for the Dems, I want to look back at it more carefully, maybe it’s not even possible for someone to sweep in like you are proposing.

      Like

      Reply
      • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
        January 2, 2020 at 5:34 pm

        https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/01/no-hope-for-the-corn-pop-slayer/

        No super-delegates (in round one) and no winner-take-all rules for state delegation distribution

        I think Hillary or Michelle would absolutely need to be in the race at the very beginning. If I’m right, THANKS DNC! 🙂

        Like

        Reply
        • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
          January 2, 2020 at 5:38 pm

          Deadlines they missed to be on primary ballots:

          Alabama 11/08/2019
          Arkansas 11/12/2019
          Illinois 12/02/2019
          California 12/06/2019
          Texas 12/09/2019
          Ohio 12/18/2019
          North Carolina 12/20/2019

          https://ballotpedia.org/State_and_federal_candidate_filing_deadlines_for_2020

          Like

          Reply
          • Admin says:
            January 2, 2020 at 5:53 pm

            But that is for inclusion on primary ballots. It doesn’t matter if Hillary or Michelle made the deadlines. If the DNC is brokered, whomever they “select” will get automatic inclusion on the Presidential ballot.

            And let us not forget Hillary and her foundation money is what kept the DNC afloat especially since Obama and his cronies left the DNC in massive debt. Don’t think for a minute that Hillary doesn’t feel like she is owed for using the money she was bribed with and swindled from others to keep that corrupt organization afloat.

            Like

            Reply
    • Hans says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      I’m not sure. I have read the democrats might run a poor candidate knowing they can’t win. Butt-cheeks for example and get rid of him. Remember Barry Goldwater.

      I don’t think Hillary really has a chance to old and frail Her time has passed. Moochele will have all the Barry Ukraine dirt to over come. President Poroshenko office was raided. Realy bad news for Barry and Hillary.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. Del Parker says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Mailing list, unlike Beto’s, not worth buying.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    He’s praying the Dem nominee will choose him so he’s probably starting the suck up right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Sentient says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Is the gay guy still in it? You know, Spartacus.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Mayor Petey has taken hold the alphabet peoples money bag, nothing left for Spartacus.

      😉

      Like

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      Yeah, he hasn’t dropped out yet. Does anyone else think that Corey Booker bears a resemblance to the Joker because of the way his mouth turns up at each end, and of course because of the odd things he says?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Admin says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      I can’t believe that the people haven’t caught on to Booker’s conveniently timed relationship with that actress. Booker is certainly gay but despite telling people he is fighting for them, he can’t even be honest about himself.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Tiffthis says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    So who is gonna try to give transgender females free abortions now? 🤪

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Chewbarkah says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    What did Juan Castro’s and Marianne Williamson’s campaigns actually accomplish for the themselves, and/or for the Democrats? I’ll start with: demonstrating failure and wasting their supporters’ money. But there must be some angle.

    Like

    Reply
    • Crawler says:
      January 2, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      My guess is that Castro has crammed his pockets about as full as he can of donated Demo-sap’s coinage (any more fleecing and the FEC might look too hard at him).

      In fact, I’d say most of the worthless vermin vying for the Democrat Socialists presidential nomination are only in it to line their pockets.

      Hell, I might try that gig myself in 2024. It would pay better than what I make now, I’m sure.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Dutchman says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    So, the party supposedly for “people of color”, has nothing but whites. Typical hypocrisy.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Sharon says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    “Castro told his supporters: ‘I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.’ ”

    Whoa.

    That’s deep, man.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Baby El says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    They’re all auditioning for a spot in some future dem administration. Name recognition – nothing more.
    When the Dums do something that defies logic, it just means we don’t see the scheme yet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Magabear says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Oh C’mon, CTH, I’m already dealing with the sorrow of USA losing 1-0 to Finland at the World Junior Championships and now you lay this on me………..there’s only so much a man can take. 😄………..😣

    Like

    Reply
  32. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Aw shucks!!!! And they had such potential……

    Like

    Reply
  33. Bubby says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Does this mean he can stop taking Spanish language lessons?

    Like

    Reply
  34. patti says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    LOL ….Creepy Joe really should be making Nursing Home arraignments.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Genie says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Wholian?

    Like

    Reply
  36. jnr2d2 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Faux Indian, affirmative action academician Liawatha Warren;
    Faux Hispanic, white Irishman Beto O’Rourke who speaks some Spanish;
    Actual Hispanic, non-Spanish speaking Castro;
    Faux ‘Black’, no Black life experience Jamacian/Indian, horizontal mambo dancer Harris;
    Faux ‘Spartacus’, ‘I really do have a girl friend’ Booker;
    Faux ‘Medium’, 1960 channeling, free love Williamson;
    Faux human, wooden billionaire bore Bloomberg;
    Faux alive human, absent-minded creepy Quid Pro Quo Joe;
    AND
    Faux Socialist, real Russia collusion honeymooner, real communist, millionaire Crazy Commi-tzar Bernie.

    What do all of these have in common? — Not relate-able to the average American, not genuine,
    intersectional phony grifters. No non-government experience.

    Like

    Reply
    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      January 2, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      Even if I were still a Dem, the identity politics BS would have made me hate most of the candidates. I watched the party promote Barry for no reason other than he was half black, when they gave him the nomination and when Hillary, who they had treated like crap, sucked up and endorsed him, I was out. This year would have been equally disgusting. I am not going to vote for a guy because he sleeps with other men. I am not going to vote for a Native American just because the person is a Native American, and I sure as heck am not going to vote for a fake one! And on and on. What’s Amy Klobuchar’s shtick? She doesn’t have one, I guess that’s her big flaw. She should have cut off one of her legs.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Gov Jay says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    This just breaks your heart… doesn’t it?…

    Like

    Reply
  38. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    This is actually really really great. Castro was supposed to be the next Obama, the hispanic Obama. He was being groomed for a fast rise just like Obama was. Just like Obama had been a Dem convention keynote speaker, so was Castro, in 2012. Hillary was allegedly going to choose him as her running mate but for some reason picked Kaine. (She might have actually won with Castro! Kaine was a horrible choice!) Well, Hillary snubbing him and then losing so she couldn’t appoint him to be anything, and now this failed Presidential run … he’s washed up now. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. California Joe says:
    January 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Well, I’d take Marianne Williamson on a ski trip to Aspen Snowmass for a week and wear myself out. So, she’s got that going for her! LOL

    Like

    Reply
  40. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Cisneros (Julian) is opening a pawnshop in Sugarland with Beto. They call it,

    BJ’s Pawrn shop.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Garavaglia says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Castro….U suck! Losers are not winners.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Wholian Castro?

    Like

    Reply
  43. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Do not let your guard down one either Castro brother for one second. Julian Castro is Obama’s hand picked Hispanic successor, the key of the left to the massive Latinx vote. He is an avowed communist and rabidly, openly anti white. Don’t let this failure on the national stage lull you into a sense of complacency.

    As soon as he was picked for HUD by Obama I knew they’d be running him for POTUS.

    If you do not know anything about the Castro brothers, please take a few minutes and do some research. They are well funded and well organized. Both attended prestigious universities on affirmative action policies and tax $.

    AFFH remains a significant threat to good American neighborhoods and the home valuation as well as school systems which will be destroyed if AFFH is not completely ended for good.

    If he is not selected as a VP candidate in 2020, I would not be surprised to see him as VP candidate to a Michelle run in 2024.

    Like

    Reply
  44. WES says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I have long believed Hillary still owns the DNC and as such owns all the super delegates. She is just sitting back watching the Dem fools put on a good show to entertain the sheople. When the summer convention deadlocks on the first round, she will then sweep in with her super delegates and save the party.

    Bernie will of course get another home, as before. Joe will get a nursing home. Warren will get a tee-pee. Butt will get butted. Everyone will live happily there after.

    Like

    Reply
  45. freepetta says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Yayyyyy!!

    Like

    Reply
  46. Sentient says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    I think it’s going to be Bernie. He pulled in twice as much as Warren in the fourth quarter (she mentioned $17m last week) and he has way more donors. That means way more enthusiasm for Bernie, so he owns the progressive “lane”. By the time SC rolls around, blacks will have taken to him (enough). If he doesn’t have a majority of delegates on the first ballot, he’ll have a plurality so the DNC wouldn’t dare screw him over.

    Of course, I’d previously predicted Kamala Harris would be the nominee, so…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s