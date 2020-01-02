Julian Castro Drops Presidential Bid…

After failing to qualify for the last two presidential debates, former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro announces (via twitter) he is dropping out of the race.

(source)

Castro told his supporters: “I have determined that it simply isn’t our time. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in.” All eight supporters are sad.

Additionally, with the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd, the news from Team Castro comes on the same day that another low-polling democrat candidate, Marianne Williamson, lays-off her entire campaign staff.

NOW on @WMUR9 – Democrat @marwilliamson lays off entire campaign staff nationally, including NH director @PaulHodes – Financial issues force spiritual author, lecturer to drastically scale back her unorthodox presidential campaign #fitn #nhpolitics #WMUR https://t.co/UdPoAmsLKB pic.twitter.com/GclIfBvxVA — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) January 2, 2020

The spiritual author and lecturer joined the race in January 2019 and campaigned aggressively throughout the year, making many visits to New Hampshire. The sources told WMUR she remains a candidate but has drastically scaled back her campaign. As of Tuesday, the sources said, Williamson’s campaign, in fact, had no staffers on board. (article link)

Apparently love isn’t winning.