Julian Castro Drops Presidential Bid…

After failing to qualify for the last two presidential debates, former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro announces (via twitter) he is dropping out of the race.
(source)
Castro told his supporters: “I have determined that it simply isn’t our time. To all who have been inspired by our campaign, especially our young people, keep reaching for your dreams — and keep fighting for what you believe in.” All eight supporters are sad.
Additionally, with the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd, the news from Team Castro comes on the same day that another low-polling democrat candidate, Marianne Williamson, lays-off her entire campaign staff.
The spiritual author and lecturer joined the race in January 2019 and campaigned aggressively throughout the year, making many visits to New Hampshire. The sources told WMUR she remains a candidate but has drastically scaled back her campaign.
As of Tuesday, the sources said, Williamson’s campaign, in fact, had no staffers on board. (article link)
Apparently love isn’t winning.
One more racist (Castro) down. Several more to go.
He says he is going to continue to fight for an America where everyone counts. He left out the part that the White Person is not part of his America.
First thought that went through my head, Frankie.
Well math IS important, so an America where everyone counts, reads, writes, knows history, etc…..that stuff IS important!
Well math IS important, so an America where everyone counts, reads, writes, knows history, etc…..that stuff IS important!
Julian didnt know that he needed pre-arranged foreign (Arab) money and insider DNC crony auditions to get a long shot nomination. He didn’t get the gig where they give him an introductory “Speech” at an earlier DNC convention, hide his past deeds, rampant radicalism, birth viability and whereabouts, then shoot him into the limelight ‘just because it was time for a darker skinned candidate”, and to win a Prom King election.
Julian, sorry, but that was done before and you don’t have the slacks creases to be the “one”.
I believe the Castro twins were born in San Antonio, that city with an area near downtown known as the Castro District. Their mother was born is San Antonio took.
We will miss “reproductive justice”, younger communist Castro brothers and a Democrat Party without Latino presidential representation. Oh the horror!
He ended it on Thursday but on December 31, he was asking for donations on Twitter to say “Adios!!!” to POTUS.
Adios to this dirtbag.
So he is out of the presidential Raza? Dios mio
Did you hear his actual announcement? The music and his tone were hilarious. Laugh for the day!
Without winner take all primaries, Bernie, Pete, and Warren will acquiring money and delegates. Joe is the fat kid with his nose pressed against the window looking at all the candy. Bernie and Liz will team up and get the nomination ticket. The Dems get destroyed in 2020 and purge the socialist wing and get back to the Clinton Wall Street neocon party that they are.
Awww, this is my sad face 😁
I honestly didn’t know he was obummers HUD secretary. Oopsi, someone wasn’t paying attention!
How about his brother Joaquin quitting too? I’m sure their mommy is proud. Adios amiga!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not his time? This nasty little punks time was 1959 in Cuba.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So who gets the La Raza vote now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, just snorted my coffee through my nose!!
Do you get a caffeine buzz that way?
Oh my, that’s some funny 💩 right there!
Saw a funny comment on this news on some site under an article that mentioned he’d spent $7M on his pipe dream. It was something like “So, he spent $7M of other people’s money on something everyone knew wouldn’t work? Typical democrat.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
“I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.”
Castro knows what Coulter knows, the irreversible capture of the voting demographic by 3rd world mendicant legal immigrants and illegal aliens. He knows that time is on his side.
Except that, according to what I’ve heard, President Trump has reduced border crossings by 90% and I seem to recollect some kind of ICE raids happening that we only heard about ex post facto…
The real reason Castro, and apparently Williamson, have quit the race is because they were afraid I’d beat them in both a push-up contest and an IQ test!
– Joe Biden
He can’t leave the race.. Democrats need a brokered convention.. Hillary are you listening./sac
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just found out today that Bloomberg gave my corrupt Rep Harley Rouda $4 million to beat Rohrbacher in 2018.
Rouda will be impeached in November for voting to impeach President Trump. Hillary supposedly beat Trump here but there were a lot of ballot harvesting shenanigans going on. I am not sure if that will be fixed by November. Democrat corruption in a State run by Democrats is par for the course.
Like I said back when that election happened, all the harvesting was openly conducted with a wink and a nod.
On topic, Im sure Castro’s five true blue supporters are all broken up they won’t be able to expense account hotels all over primary states anymore.
Harl R..well, anyone that would screw over his own Father…yeah….
Rouda is my Rep, too. I told him to his face, “Don’t impeach our President!”. His response: stone cold silence. Called Trump “treasonous” on his website! Should lose in our conservative Orange County district now that we know who he is!
Bloomberg is so arrogant, he probably thinks he doesn’t need Nevada.
Sundance, But democrats don’t have to abide by rules or laws, do they?
Isn’t he just going to run third party to Perot the POTUS on moderate voters? I don’t think it will be the same affect. But it seems that’s the angle. ALL his commercials around me are about health care. The one area that people probably would bother to listen to him.
Can you say hubris?
Sorry Sundance, I only counted five supporters😂😂
The other one was a tv crew person. I guess.
Well Castro can back to rubbing cheese on his brothers chest
“All eight supporters are sad.”
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
He didn’t have a snowballs chance in hell , pure ego at work ..
Well the field looks like it is coming down to the Big 3 and Mayor Pete. What a horrendous bunch of candidates. Right now Sanders is surging again, while Liawatha is falling again.
The reality is that Fauxchantas and Biden will just get drilled in a general election because of their baggage. It’s really stupid of the Dems to not vet their candidates in the primary. The media just doesn’t want to ask them the tough questions and more stupidly, they don’t want to ask each other.
One heartening thing is that people like Castro and Beto and Harris can’t get any support.
I don’t think Sanders is surging at all. Check out RCP’s data: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/us/2020_democratic_presidential_nomination-6730.html
An 80 year old Jewish hippie from Brooklyn who moved to Vermont in the 60’s to grow marijuana and didn’t have a real job until he was 45 years old is…..a lot more than one bridge too far!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been following this site daily for four years and us didn’t even realize Castro was running in the Demonrat primary! What a loser
Adios!
Perhaps his plan to offer free abortions to members of the LGBTQ community didn’t garner enough support with pregnant men….????
Prediction: the Democrat nominee will NOT be any of the currently declared candidates. No candidate is going to come close to getting enough delegates by convention time — keep in mind that the Dems are awarding delegates proportionally…winner of a State does NOT get all the delegates….everyone gets the % of delegates reflecting the % of votes they got. It is very unlikely that one of these current tools will have enough delegates come convention time.
After the first ballot at the Dem convention, the “super delegates” come into the mix. And at this point it will be all set up for someone “off stage” to sweep in and “save the day” — like Hillary or Michelle.
What a mess 🙂
Sundance had a post about the changed rules for the Dems, I want to look back at it more carefully, maybe it’s not even possible for someone to sweep in like you are proposing.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/01/no-hope-for-the-corn-pop-slayer/
No super-delegates (in round one) and no winner-take-all rules for state delegation distribution
I think Hillary or Michelle would absolutely need to be in the race at the very beginning. If I’m right, THANKS DNC! 🙂
Deadlines they missed to be on primary ballots:
Alabama 11/08/2019
Arkansas 11/12/2019
Illinois 12/02/2019
California 12/06/2019
Texas 12/09/2019
Ohio 12/18/2019
North Carolina 12/20/2019
https://ballotpedia.org/State_and_federal_candidate_filing_deadlines_for_2020
But that is for inclusion on primary ballots. It doesn’t matter if Hillary or Michelle made the deadlines. If the DNC is brokered, whomever they “select” will get automatic inclusion on the Presidential ballot.
And let us not forget Hillary and her foundation money is what kept the DNC afloat especially since Obama and his cronies left the DNC in massive debt. Don’t think for a minute that Hillary doesn’t feel like she is owed for using the money she was bribed with and swindled from others to keep that corrupt organization afloat.
I’m not sure. I have read the democrats might run a poor candidate knowing they can’t win. Butt-cheeks for example and get rid of him. Remember Barry Goldwater.
I don’t think Hillary really has a chance to old and frail Her time has passed. Moochele will have all the Barry Ukraine dirt to over come. President Poroshenko office was raided. Realy bad news for Barry and Hillary.
Mailing list, unlike Beto’s, not worth buying.
He’s praying the Dem nominee will choose him so he’s probably starting the suck up right now.
Is the gay guy still in it? You know, Spartacus.
Mayor Petey has taken hold the alphabet peoples money bag, nothing left for Spartacus.
😉
Yeah, he hasn’t dropped out yet. Does anyone else think that Corey Booker bears a resemblance to the Joker because of the way his mouth turns up at each end, and of course because of the odd things he says?
BTW, does anyone know if Obama, Reggie Love, and Spartacus ever have a threesome….at golf, of course?
I can’t believe that the people haven’t caught on to Booker’s conveniently timed relationship with that actress. Booker is certainly gay but despite telling people he is fighting for them, he can’t even be honest about himself.
So who is gonna try to give transgender females free abortions now? 🤪
What did Juan Castro’s and Marianne Williamson’s campaigns actually accomplish for the themselves, and/or for the Democrats? I’ll start with: demonstrating failure and wasting their supporters’ money. But there must be some angle.
My guess is that Castro has crammed his pockets about as full as he can of donated Demo-sap’s coinage (any more fleecing and the FEC might look too hard at him).
In fact, I’d say most of the worthless vermin vying for the Democrat Socialists presidential nomination are only in it to line their pockets.
Hell, I might try that gig myself in 2024. It would pay better than what I make now, I’m sure.
So, the party supposedly for “people of color”, has nothing but whites. Typical hypocrisy.
“Castro told his supporters: ‘I have determined that it simply isn’t our time.’ ”
Whoa.
That’s deep, man.
They’re all auditioning for a spot in some future dem administration. Name recognition – nothing more.
When the Dums do something that defies logic, it just means we don’t see the scheme yet.
Oh C’mon, CTH, I’m already dealing with the sorrow of USA losing 1-0 to Finland at the World Junior Championships and now you lay this on me………..there’s only so much a man can take. 😄………..😣
Aw shucks!!!! And they had such potential……
Does this mean he can stop taking Spanish language lessons?
LOL ….Creepy Joe really should be making Nursing Home arraignments.
My gawd that guy is out of it.
Wholian?
Faux Indian, affirmative action academician Liawatha Warren;
Faux Hispanic, white Irishman Beto O’Rourke who speaks some Spanish;
Actual Hispanic, non-Spanish speaking Castro;
Faux ‘Black’, no Black life experience Jamacian/Indian, horizontal mambo dancer Harris;
Faux ‘Spartacus’, ‘I really do have a girl friend’ Booker;
Faux ‘Medium’, 1960 channeling, free love Williamson;
Faux human, wooden billionaire bore Bloomberg;
Faux alive human, absent-minded creepy Quid Pro Quo Joe;
AND
Faux Socialist, real Russia collusion honeymooner, real communist, millionaire Crazy Commi-tzar Bernie.
What do all of these have in common? — Not relate-able to the average American, not genuine,
intersectional phony grifters. No non-government experience.
Even if I were still a Dem, the identity politics BS would have made me hate most of the candidates. I watched the party promote Barry for no reason other than he was half black, when they gave him the nomination and when Hillary, who they had treated like crap, sucked up and endorsed him, I was out. This year would have been equally disgusting. I am not going to vote for a guy because he sleeps with other men. I am not going to vote for a Native American just because the person is a Native American, and I sure as heck am not going to vote for a fake one! And on and on. What’s Amy Klobuchar’s shtick? She doesn’t have one, I guess that’s her big flaw. She should have cut off one of her legs.
This just breaks your heart… doesn’t it?…
This is actually really really great. Castro was supposed to be the next Obama, the hispanic Obama. He was being groomed for a fast rise just like Obama was. Just like Obama had been a Dem convention keynote speaker, so was Castro, in 2012. Hillary was allegedly going to choose him as her running mate but for some reason picked Kaine. (She might have actually won with Castro! Kaine was a horrible choice!) Well, Hillary snubbing him and then losing so she couldn’t appoint him to be anything, and now this failed Presidential run … he’s washed up now. 🙂
999,
” Kaine was a horrible choice!”
Senator Kaine (D) – Virginia
Well, I’d take Marianne Williamson on a ski trip to Aspen Snowmass for a week and wear myself out. So, she’s got that going for her! LOL
Castro can carry your luggage CJ. He’s looking for work.
Cisneros (Julian) is opening a pawnshop in Sugarland with Beto. They call it,
BJ’s Pawrn shop.
Castro….U suck! Losers are not winners.
Wholian Castro?
Do not let your guard down one either Castro brother for one second. Julian Castro is Obama’s hand picked Hispanic successor, the key of the left to the massive Latinx vote. He is an avowed communist and rabidly, openly anti white. Don’t let this failure on the national stage lull you into a sense of complacency.
As soon as he was picked for HUD by Obama I knew they’d be running him for POTUS.
If you do not know anything about the Castro brothers, please take a few minutes and do some research. They are well funded and well organized. Both attended prestigious universities on affirmative action policies and tax $.
AFFH remains a significant threat to good American neighborhoods and the home valuation as well as school systems which will be destroyed if AFFH is not completely ended for good.
If he is not selected as a VP candidate in 2020, I would not be surprised to see him as VP candidate to a Michelle run in 2024.
I have long believed Hillary still owns the DNC and as such owns all the super delegates. She is just sitting back watching the Dem fools put on a good show to entertain the sheople. When the summer convention deadlocks on the first round, she will then sweep in with her super delegates and save the party.
Bernie will of course get another home, as before. Joe will get a nursing home. Warren will get a tee-pee. Butt will get butted. Everyone will live happily there after.
Yayyyyy!!
I think it’s going to be Bernie. He pulled in twice as much as Warren in the fourth quarter (she mentioned $17m last week) and he has way more donors. That means way more enthusiasm for Bernie, so he owns the progressive “lane”. By the time SC rolls around, blacks will have taken to him (enough). If he doesn’t have a majority of delegates on the first ballot, he’ll have a plurality so the DNC wouldn’t dare screw him over.
Of course, I’d previously predicted Kamala Harris would be the nominee, so…
