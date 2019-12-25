Wednesday December 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“In the beginning was the Word…” John 1:1.
“And the Word became flesh…” John 1:14.
Merry Christmas!
First, merry Christmas and a great message. Second, we need President Trump in Virginia, there was a SIX point shift in polls from Oct T.J. Dec. and third, Trump will get re-elected. Agree everyone?
BLESSED BE ALL! HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS. AMEN 🙏
Amen. Merry Christmas!
Glorious Liberty Of The Children Of God
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
We Americans have, for over two hundred years, celebrated our liberty as an independent nation on the Fourth of July.
It does not follow from this however, that all Americans are now free. Far from it! Think of the millions of alcoholics and drug addicts, bound with chains they only wish they could break. Think of the slaves to immoral passions, to violent tempers, to malicious backbiting, not to mention smoking and other habits they cannot control. No, the vast majority of Americans are slaves to–well, sum it all up in one word: sin.
If God is a righteous Judge — and He is — He must of course, punish sin. Romans 6:23 says: “the wages of sin is death”, but on the other hand, thank God, I Corinthians 15:3 says: “Christ died for our sins”.
The Lord Jesus Christ was no sinner; He had committed no crimes; there was no wrong He had to pay for; He had no death to die. It was our death He died at Calvary, and we are saved from the penalty as we look at Calvary and say: “This is not His death He is dying; it is mine. He is paying for my sin. I will accept this gift of God and trust Him as my Saviour”.
This is a wonderful truth: Death, the penalty of the Law, was inflicted on us — in Christ. Therefore the Law (i.e., the Ten Commandments) has no further claim on us. If it did, we would be condemned all over again. This is why Paul says in Galatians 2:19: “I through the Law am dead to the Law”. The Law may put a man to death, but after that what can it do? Nothing. The Law has put him to death (in Christ) and set him free from its own dominion.
Unsaved friend, God wants you to be free, really free. He Himself, paid sin’s penalty for you and wants you to rejoice in what Paul calls, “the glorious liberty of the children of God” (Rom. 8:21), freedom from the condemnation of the Law!
Place your trust in the Christ who died your death and you will find how gloriously true it is that “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” (John 8:36).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/glorious-liberty-of-the-children-of-god/
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Galatians 2:19 For I through the law am dead to the law, that I might live unto God.
Romans 8:21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.
John 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.
Merry Christmas, y’all, from the deep South:
Let’s remember the fallen and their families in our prayers this holiday season…
Sgt. 1st Class Michael James Goble
Pentagon Identifies 20th US Service Member to Be Killed in Afghanistan This Year
By Julio Rosas – Posted: Dec 23, 2019 8:20 PM
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/juliorosas/2019/12/23/pentagon-identifies-20th-us-service-member-to-be-killed-in-afghanistan-this-year-n2558470?utm_source
