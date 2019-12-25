December 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1070

Posted on December 25, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to December 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1070

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Happy Birthday To You, Jesus! ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Merry CHRISTmas to You, President Trump and First Lady Melania…..
    ….From the Treepers
    —————-
    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” 🌟 — Luke 2:7
    ————–—
    ***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America
    ***Praise: For Treepers and other Dynamic Trump Supporters who are fiercely protective and supportive of President Trump, no matter what
    ***Praise: For Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the crew for their work in the Treehouse and for all those who contributed to the comment section.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for our beloved military, esp those who are serving far from home and other serving us at home who are working on CHIRSTmas Day (LEOs, BP, ICE, USSS)
    — for all of Trump Supporters have a Blessed Christmas celebration
    — for any never-Trumpers and Trump-haters to see the Light of Jesus and recognize the sin within themselves and repent
    — for Peace in America
    — for Peace among our Allies
    — for protection for America against those who want to harm us, enemies overseas and enemies from within
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmastime
    — for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Silent Night….Holy Night… *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God bless you all. Thank you very much. Merry Christmas, everybody..”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, December 25, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 314 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

    GOD BLESS OUR PRESIDENT AND GOD BLESS OUR COUNTRY!!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. Fools Gold says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Everyone have a wonderful Christmas Day, enjoy your families and trust in the Grace of God! Merry Christmas!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. ElGato says:
    December 25, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Merry Christmas my fellow Treepers! Enjoying our holiday in Sydney with our little boy. Privileged to be part of this incredible community. Bless you all.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s