Tuesday December 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Merry Christmas 🎄 Treepers!! God Bless You All and God Bless President Trump and the USA!! 2020 is going to be a great year.
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
And inkeeping with the Korean War ‘Night Before Christmas’:
A Civil War “Night Before Christmas,”
or,
A Visit From St. Sutler
by Celia Mater
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the camp
The rations were scarce, and the firewood was damp.
Wet stockings were hung by the firesides with care
In hopes that by day they’d be dry enough to wear.
The soldiers were nestled all snug in their tents
While visions of Christmas feasts danced through their heads.
The General in his wall tent, and I with nightcap
Had just settled ourselves for a long winter’s nap.
When out on the picket line there arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my cot to see what was the matter.
Away to the provost I flew like a flash,
Grabbed pistol and leathers and officer’s sash.
When what to my wondering eyes did appear
But a miniature wagon and eight Army mules.–Queer!–
And a little old driver so lively and quick.
By the way that he cussed he sure wasn’t St. Nick.
More rapid than eagles his Army mules came,
And he whistled and shouted and called them by name:
“Now, Sherman, now Burnside, now Pope and McClernand,
On, Rosecrans! On, Sheridan! On, Grant and McClellan!
To the top of the A-frames and the top of the tent wall,
Dash away, dash away, dash away all!”
As Rebs that before the wild Yank onslaught fly,
When they meet with an obstacle, manage to shy,
So through company streets the “coursers” they flew
With a wagon of goodies–and the old sutler too.
And then, in a twinkling, I heard vocal jewels:
The musical hee-haws of eight Army mules.
As I drew in my head and was turning around,
Into the tent the man came with a bound.
He was dressed all in wool from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with mud and with soot.
A bundle of canned goods he’d flung on his back,
And he looked like a sutler just opening his pack.
(That’s what he was, of course.)
His eyes–how they twinkled! His whiskers, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow
And the beard on his chin was a white as the snow.
The stump of a stogie he held in his teeth,
And the smoke it encircled his head like a wreath.
He had a broad face and a little round belly.
He’d brought vittles for us–fresh pies, cakes, and jelly.
He was chubby and plump–no diet of hardtack.
And I was quite interested in the food in his backpack.
A wink of his eye and a twist of his head
Soon gave me to know he had brought some soft bread.
He spoke not a word, but unloaded his treasures:
Roast turkeys and hams and bottles in full measures.
Then laying a finger aside of his nose,
And giving a salute, to his feet he then rose.
He sprang to his wain, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
And I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight:
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night
The Reb Version (there has to be one, I suppose…
As Yanks that before the wild Rebel charge fly, etc.
Now, Stonewall, now, Mudwall,
Now, Longstreet and Baylor!
On, Stuart, on Forrest,
On Lee and Dick Taylor!
Now, Ewell, Now Trimble,
Now Barksdale and Kemper!
On, Pickett, on Pillow,
And on, Dorsey Pender!
Now, Price, and now, Hindman,
Now, Marmaduke, Van Dorn!
On, Holmes, Strahl, and Morgan,
On Gist, Pike, and Cleburne!
cz, my father served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The only thing that he would say about his deployment there was “It was GD cold.” Then… to get my goat (knowing I had served in the Marine Corps (70-72) during the VN war era, would say the military deployed to VN were crybabies. 🙄😠
I didn’t know what it was like in the field during the Korean War until I started going through the original Korean War POW debrief files in the late 90s before they we sent to the Archives. Thgat, combined with spending part of a winter in the field in Korea on an exercise, made me think that Vietnam wasn’t that bad at all. I could take the rain/heat a helluva a lot better than the snow/cold.
The Wonder Cure
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Most of us remember the drugstore product which swept the country like wildfire years ago and netted one man more than $3,000,000.00 in one year. It was called Hadacol. Whatever was wrong with you, Hadacol could cure it! Radio commercials and newspaper advertisements acclaimed its healing powers. Some small drugstores displayed signs over their doors reading, “MAIN ENTRANCE FOR HADACOL.”
One humorous story was told at that time about a woman who was supposed to have testified over the radio: “Before I began taking Hadacol I couldn’t read nor write; now I’m teaching high school!”
Some people seem to think that Christianity is like Hadacol was supposed to be. In fact, some evangelists give the erroneous impression that if one accepts Christ everything will suddenly go right. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The Christian life is a battle, and we cannot win this battle without much diligent, earnest Bible study and prayer. In fact, it is this battle that makes the Christian life rewarding. Formerly we were “taken captive by [the devil] at his will” (II Tim. 2:26), but now God provides us with complete armor, including “the sword of the Spirit” and “the shield of faith” (Eph. 6:16,17), and says, “Stand fast.” Indeed, James 4:7 says: “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”
God has enlisted every true believer in His “armed forces,” as it were, and He encourages us each one to be “a good soldier of Jesus Christ” (II Tim. 2:3). Indeed, He expects this of each corporate assembly of believers as well, for Paul, by divine inspiration, wrote to the Philippian saints:
“Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind, striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Phil. 1:27).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-wonder-cure/
2 Timothy 2:26 And that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.
Ephesians 6:16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
James 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
2 Timothy 2:3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
Philippians 1:27 Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel;
“December Lights” – Andre Rieu
