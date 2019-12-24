Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Posted on December 24, 2019 by

Glory to God in the highest, the Greater Doxology, is the song the angels sang at Christ’s birth. Perhaps no other song, no other phrase, so greatly expresses the joy of the moment.

I love all the children in this video. One of my favorite memories of Christmases past is that of our sons placing baby Jesus in the manger after coming home from Midnight Mass.

These days, as I observe Advent as a time of preparation, I place the figures of the Nativity scene in a journey, and move them closer on each Sunday of Advent.

Our nativity always had an empty manger until Christmas, as a way to help our sons remember and anticipate the birth of our savior. Now we still follow that tradition and have a grandchild place Jesus in the manger.

May all hearts be opened as the moment we celebrate, remember, treasure, and rejoice in comes closer.  May we unite in this ancient call to our God as we celebrate His gift to all mankind.

And someday, may we all be present before the Living God to unite in this great outpouring of praise to Him.

Merry Christmas Treepers!

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to Gloria In Excelsis Deo

  2. Sunshine says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    This is just so beautiful. Thank You.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rhi says:
      December 24, 2019 at 5:06 pm

      Yes, simply glorious!
      If HE be lifted up, (he was, lifted up and crucified) HE will draw all men (from every nation, tongue and people group) unto HIMSELF. And every knee shall bow and tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of the Father. God incarnate in a baby to save mankind who was lost with no hope. Praise be unto him, the name above all names, JESUS!!!

      Thanks to Sundance and all the treepers and wishing you all a blessed Merry Christmas!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Dances with Wolverines says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Merry Christmas and thank you for my special place here.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. susandyer1962 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Makes me cry every time……

    Thank you.❤

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. samwise163 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Merry Christmas to all in the CTH. God’s blessings to you and your families.
    Extra Merry Christmas to Sundance, Grandma, Ristvan, LP1, and Gunny.
    Still trying to convince the wife to name our soon to be 3rd child “Gunny.” Will keep you posted….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Patrick Healy says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    A happy and holy Christmas to and yours Menagerie.
    Thank you for your faith and endurance.
    We will be off to a carol service followed by midnight mass in 2 hours.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. NC Mom says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    MERRY CHRISTMAS and God bless us everyone!!
    All praise for His wonderful gift of our Savior.
    And thanks beyond expression to Sundance for CTH. I love you all.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Ad rem says:
    December 24, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Offering my love and wishes for a joyous and blessed Christmas to all my fellow Treepers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Coast says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Can you imagine being one of the shepherds and seeing what they saw?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Merry Christmas and a most joyous New Year to you and your family.

    Thank you everything.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. FofBW says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Merry Christmas Menagerie. 🎅🏻🤶

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. amwick says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    I know how blessed we are…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Merry Christmas to all!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Sean Supsky says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    That was beautiful.

    We are truly blessed, for myself, I can testify, the gift of God, His salvation, His grace, His mercy, and His blessings.

    Glory be unto to God in the highest.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. leobink55 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Inspiring testimony of faith. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Gaijin and Tonic says:
    December 24, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Merry Christmas from Japan! The family and I attended a very humble and simple Christmas Vigil mass on base last night; it reminded me that our Lord and Savior was born in very humble settings.

    I hope you all have a wonder Christmas and I pray that we see justice served here on our earthly home, but I know that Justice will be served ultimately.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. ConfusedLurker says:
    December 24, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    My favorite
    https://youtu.be/HGVNzgUxE-g?list=PLNAu6DY8MyTWGod rest ye merry gentlemen bare naked ladiesBkzidwkjrcMe6u3tYnKRF

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s