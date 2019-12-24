Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Glory to God in the highest, the Greater Doxology, is the song the angels sang at Christ’s birth. Perhaps no other song, no other phrase, so greatly expresses the joy of the moment.
I love all the children in this video. One of my favorite memories of Christmases past is that of our sons placing baby Jesus in the manger after coming home from Midnight Mass.
These days, as I observe Advent as a time of preparation, I place the figures of the Nativity scene in a journey, and move them closer on each Sunday of Advent.
Our nativity always had an empty manger until Christmas, as a way to help our sons remember and anticipate the birth of our savior. Now we still follow that tradition and have a grandchild place Jesus in the manger.
May all hearts be opened as the moment we celebrate, remember, treasure, and rejoice in comes closer. May we unite in this ancient call to our God as we celebrate His gift to all mankind.
And someday, may we all be present before the Living God to unite in this great outpouring of praise to Him.
Merry Christmas Treepers!
This is just so beautiful. Thank You.
Yes, simply glorious!
If HE be lifted up, (he was, lifted up and crucified) HE will draw all men (from every nation, tongue and people group) unto HIMSELF. And every knee shall bow and tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of the Father. God incarnate in a baby to save mankind who was lost with no hope. Praise be unto him, the name above all names, JESUS!!!
Thanks to Sundance and all the treepers and wishing you all a blessed Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas and thank you for my special place here.
Makes me cry every time……
Thank you.❤
How special is this. Indicative of SD and family. Just special…..Merry Christmas to Sundance and TEAM trepper. God bless….
Merry Christmas to all in the CTH. God’s blessings to you and your families.
Extra Merry Christmas to Sundance, Grandma, Ristvan, LP1, and Gunny.
Still trying to convince the wife to name our soon to be 3rd child “Gunny.” Will keep you posted….
Maybe go with naming him Gregory and calling him Gunny for short.
‘Course, if it’s a girl, you’ve got a steeper hill to climb.
Merry Christmas!
A happy and holy Christmas to and yours Menagerie.
Thank you for your faith and endurance.
We will be off to a carol service followed by midnight mass in 2 hours.
MERRY CHRISTMAS and God bless us everyone!!
All praise for His wonderful gift of our Savior.
And thanks beyond expression to Sundance for CTH. I love you all.
Merry Christmas to all.
And to all… a good night
Offering my love and wishes for a joyous and blessed Christmas to all my fellow Treepers.
Likewise.
TY Adrem, and all the best to you and your family. Merry Christmas.
I LOVE the treehouse, blessings to all and Merry Christmas!
Can you imagine being one of the shepherds and seeing what they saw?
Before or after I cleaned my pants. 😁
It would be amazing!!
Indeed!
Wise men still seek Him!
Glad our president is a wise man too.
Merry Christmas and a most joyous New Year to you and your family.
Thank you everything.
Merry Christmas Menagerie. 🎅🏻🤶
I know how blessed we are…
Merry Christmas to all!
That was beautiful.
We are truly blessed, for myself, I can testify, the gift of God, His salvation, His grace, His mercy, and His blessings.
Glory be unto to God in the highest.
Amen, Sean. Truly, amen.
Inspiring testimony of faith. Thank you.
Merry Christmas from Japan! The family and I attended a very humble and simple Christmas Vigil mass on base last night; it reminded me that our Lord and Savior was born in very humble settings.
I hope you all have a wonder Christmas and I pray that we see justice served here on our earthly home, but I know that Justice will be served ultimately.
My favorite
Sorry
