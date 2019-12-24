December 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1069

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Nasty Nancy
Nutty Nancy
Narcissist Nancy
Nincompoop Nancy
Neurotic Nancy
Nitwit Nancy
Nausea Nancy
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Merry CHRISTmas, Everyone ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit.” 🌟 — Matt 1:20
————–
***Praise: Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America
***Praise: For Treepers and other Dynamic Trump Supporters who are fiercely protective and supportive of President Trump, no matter what
***Praise: For Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the crew for their work in the Treehouse otherwise we would have been the Lost Tribe of America
***Praise: Saturday Sales $34.4 BILLION, Biggest Sale in U.S. Retail History” (Sundance)
***Praise:Blue-collar and working class Americans are seeing the “biggest gains” within Donald Trump’s econony,
—“May God’s Force Be With You All”—
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for all of Trump Supporters have a Great Christmas celebration.
— for Peace in America
— for Peace among our Allies
— for protection for America against those who want to harm us, enemies overseas and enemies from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Treepers who are unwell and for those taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for Treepers/Trump supporters as they travel during CHRISTmastime
— for Treepers who have lost their loved ones this year–you are Not alone
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Away In A Manger *🇺🇸*
🦅 “On behalf of Melania and our entire family, Merry Christmas and God bless you all. Thank you very much. Merry Christmas, everybody..”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 24, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 315 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/23/december-23rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1068/comment-page-1/#comment-7689904)
– – – – – –
Monday update – 12/23/19
– Misc. tweet and post.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 On 12/2/19, Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. (Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: On 12/4/19, Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). (As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires. Work starts up again on Jan 6.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
***Praise: 🔍🔍🔍 As reported on 12/18/19, Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 On 12/22/19, Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am. And that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 and continue without interruption until completed
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped (w/ no new TROs) and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the DoD Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects… as well as for those at home for Christmas.
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration (of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain) would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with 2 pictures.
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post:
Stillwater: Being Christmas Eve Merry Christmas!
If you have kids, and they put out milk and cookies for Santa, and carrots for Rudolph, don’t do what one poor father did! He dutifully ate the cookies, drank the milk, but carelessly threw the carrots out the front door!
The next morning the kids happyly noted that Santa had indeed been hungry, eating all the cookies and drinking the glass of milk.
However, when the kids looked out the front door, they were horrified to see the bright orange carrots laying in the snow.
They then started crying buckets of tears because Rudolph hadn’t eaten the carrots they had put out just for him!
The poor father was beside himself, muttering those dam carrots, at this sudden turn of events!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweets
Trump Retweet
And Saturdays historic record for retail sales!…Well done Mr. President!.. If I don’t get a chance tomorrow… Merry Christmas to you all and Happy Hanukkah to Our Jewish treepers
He should tag every Tweet with “Merry Christmas, America!”.
Whooooooooa!!!!!!
DAMN.
Mike Flynn…..your day is coming. You will be vindicated for the terrible price you paid for a Trump presidency.
Please look at it instead as our investment into your redemption. Americans will NEVER FORGET what happened to you.
Your debt will be paid, one way or other!
Disappointed in this myself… but you can’t always get what you want. POTUS Trump has delivered on so many things on many levels…
a hilarious entertainment break:
President Trump retweet
Not surprised. I went to high school in rural Buckingham County decades ago. There we’re hunting guns displayed in the back window of pick up trucks all over the school parking lot during hunting season.
I really wonder if this issue might be a big enough issue to flip the state red in 2020?
After Trump wins in 2020. Both the House and Senate should introduce an amendment to the Constitution defining what impeachment is, and what it should not be. Then send it to Trump to sign. 2/3 vote? Should pass no?
What? No tolerance and diversity?
God Bless and Protect President Trump.
Dear Lord, let us save Our Country.
Merry Christmas to Sundance, Ad Rem, all the mods, and all my fellow Treepers. Blessings to all!!
Thank you Lida Rose.
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for their non-fiction movie BAT SHIITE CRAZY. Now BAT SHIITE CRAZY is a token of this pair’s genius. They told me so themselves and repeatedly that they could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything they hated what they saw in the mirror. In other words, they could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, they have come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s first world status and sanity.
Be careful who you donate to.
Excerpt:
Trump officials worry that the hundreds of unofficial pro-Trump boosters are sucking up funds that would otherwise contribute to Trump’s 2020 campaign. They also confuse the Trump campaign’s messaging to the public and make it harder to accumulate donors, Trump allies told Politico.
“There’s nothing we can do to stop them,” said America First spokeswoman Kelly Sadler to Politico. America First is the only super PAC authorized by Trump, Politico reports. “This is a problem for the campaign, as well as us, as well as for the RNC.”
Trump’s campaign condemned the groups, saying that they confuse voters.
God bless us all, everyone.
