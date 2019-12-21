December 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1066

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Come and hear, all you who fear God; let me tell you what he has done for me.
I cried out to him with my mouth; his praise was on my tongue.” 🌟
— Ps 66:16-17
————–
***Praise: President Trump, Family & MAGA Team are safely in Mar-A-Lago (MAL)
***Praise: The Return of the Patriot….American Hero Admiral Mike Rogers has been helping Durham for several months–PTL
***Praise: Promises Made, Promises Kept…President Trump fulfills his promise to rebuild our Military and officially give birth to new Space Force
—“May The (Space) Force Be With President Trump”—
***Praise: Day after House “impeachment” vote, Stock Market 3 Indexes broke more new high records right at the opening time- #135 times (Stock Market does better when Fake Congress isn’t in town-that makes perfect sense 😉)
***Praise: 50% approval rating (Rasmussen)
***Praise: 76% of Americans approve of our booming economy
***Praise: $10 million plus…raised in 48 hours—America brushed off House impeachment
***Praise: The Dem Candidates did fumble, jumble, mumble..etc badly in Dec 20th debate
***Praise: Franklin Graham condemned “Christianity Today” for falsely using Billy Graham within Anti-Trump comments and remind everyone of Pres. Trump’s positive record
***Praise: 27 State Capitols are displaying their Nativity Scenes–Merry CHRISTmas!
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to TPUSA summit (Dep MAL 4:35pm ET–Speak 5pm ***Arr back at MAL 6:15pm ET)
— for Rudy Giuliani and Jeff Van Drew (received death threats)
— for protection and alertness for AG Barr-Durham-Adm. Rogers as they investigate
— Those who voted to “impeach” and laughed about it, get boomerang treatments
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— WALLbuilders on CHRISTmas Break-pray for safety of Border Patrol in those areas.
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season (prayers are being answered –keep praying)
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Pa Rum Pum Pum Pum *🇺🇸*
🦅 In the Trump economy, American families are thriving like never before.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, December 21, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 318 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen, Grandma Covfefe and Merry Christmas.
🎄🇺🇸
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/20/december-20th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1065/comment-page-1/#comment-7682191)
– – – – – –
Friday update – 12/20/19
***Just a reminder for those who missed it; on the Dec. 19th Pres. thread I posted a radio interview(from 11/27/19) with Tommy Fisher. It includes some good info about the new wall in Texas and border wall construction in general. I’ve also included most of his comments in the excerpts. (May have to scroll down a bit on the above link.)
– Older radio interview from late June where Tommy Fisher explains how Fisher Industries, as a result of being proactive and too fast in their building schedule, was banned from bidding on any of the projects in the 5 billion dollars being designated for Texas.
– I’ll be adding more current info with regard to Army Corps of Engineers over this next week. I have a lot of older and newer info which I have to figure out how to organize.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)(As of Wednesday 12/18/19, Fisher seems to have been able to keep working to some degree until Thursday 12/19/19 when they agreed to stop until Jan 4, the day after the amended TRO expires.)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference with Judge Crane which has been rescheduled from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, at 10am. And that Fisher Industries will be able to start building wall on Jan 6 as stated by Brian Kolfage on Friday, 12/20/19
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Brian Kolfage: .@NatButterflies @nababutterfly needs to hire a better investigative journalist. They tried to pin some Chinese steel on us, we only use American Made #NucoreSteel and have receipts 😉 also the bollards are not hexagon shape, they are square. The @AP pulled plug on your fake tip
Brian Kolfage: Haha there ya go! Whatever country #American made
Brian Kolfage: No border walls use hexagon… ever. Try again #fail
Brian Kolfage: Guess you clowns didn’t get memo wall goes up on the 6th of Jan
Q: How about a Forman Mike tutorial? It would be entertaining AND educational! 😂
Thanks Brian!!
Brian Kolfage: Will do
Older radio interview where Tommy Fisher explains how Fisher Industries, as a result of being proactive and too fast in their building schedule, was banned from bidding on any of the projects in the 5 billion dollars being designated for Texas. Not sure if anything has changed with regard to government projects in Texas since this interview took place; other than the 400M project they were awarded in Arizona which is currently under DoD audit. I’ll be adding more current info with regard to Army Corps of Engineers over this next week. I have a lot of older and newer info which I have to figure out how to organize.
“What’s On Your Mind” interviews Tommy Fisher – (18:07) – 6/27/19
https://www.am1100theflag.com/show-episodes/6263-6-27-19-whats-your-mind-hour-2
Excerpts:
20:37 – Tommy Fisher interview segment begins.
Q: Request for a quick update on the Wall-A-Thon and all the activity on the border.
21:52 – A: So I think they are going to continue allowing people that want to donate to come out there and touch the wall, see it, see that it’s 100% real. It was pretty neat.
– And there was one gentleman who I’ll never forget that he was a civil engineer… And he goes “As a civil engineer I cannot believe that you guys constructed this and what you did in the time frame you did.”
Q: Question about whether Tommy Fisher thinks if WBTW continues to raise money and build wall that they will continue to be doing it with Fisher Industries after this project in El Paso.
25:04 – A: I think there’s no doubt of that. The trust level we have with each other is right at the top. Steve(Bannon) said to me, “When I first heard the schedule and what you guys are planning on building this whole thing over Memorial weekend, I thought you might be drinking instead of building. And then to come out here and see it happen and see all the photos time stamped and everything, it’s been absolute unbelievable miracle that you can do this.”
– And he goes “Now I understand why the President is not scared of using your name.” Because if he can see that this can be built and there’s a company that has the technology and know-how to do it, he goes “I would say the same thing.”
– But I think it’s really ruffled feathers in the government because they want to do it their way, the slow way, the expensive way, maybe the way that doesn’t always work… and it’s just the status quo. And we’re really trying the break the status quo and like I told Steve, this isn’t just some project. This is protecting our national security. So I don’t understand why guys are putting up so much resistance.
26:30 – Q: You talk about ruffling feathers, you learned yesterday that a new round of wall that was bid out by the USACOE did not include Fisher Industries as a qualified bidder for a very odd reason. Tell us what you know.
A: Yea, there’s a couple different …(?)… out there, 5 billion each for all the upcoming jobs; one in the eastern side which is Texas; one in the western side which is Arizona, some parts of New Mexico and California which we are in.
– And basically we had a small project where we were proactive and we basically put in our schedule that we will design an option that’s not awarded yet for no cost to the government. And if it is awarded we are ready to go. Instead of waiting another 6 months to basically say okay you got the go ahead and then move forward, redesign and do that where we do absolutely nothing on the job but waiting for that.
– And we said that we’d do it all on Fisher Industries nickel to be proactive.
They said, “That didn’t qualify. You’re now banned from bidding any of the projects in the 5 billion dollars that are coming up in Texas.” When they know… I believe in my heart they know we are the thoroughbred to ride, that no one can build faster, higher quality, and I think at the price.
27:58/28:12 – Q: What was the reference to the fact that…(?)… that you were rejected because you …(?)…
A: We’ll, they have review times that they do and that’s why their jobs take forever to build because every time you make one move, they get their chance to review or that.
– So we were trying to be proactive and they said that if they didn’t do it in that time frame that it would be a severe shift to the schedule.
– But if they looked at our schedule they could see there’s plenty of days of float that there is no severe shift because if you get done early you have extra days if something takes longer for whatever reason.
– So we’re actively looking at that right now, we’re getting ready to file a formal protest again. But it just keeps showing it’s not right.
– So my hope is that the senator, the congressman, and even the President or even any of your listeners will hear and say enough is enough.
– Why would you disqualify someone for being proactive? Our whole approach is everything that’s happened in El Paso, we’ve now given a proactive approach to border security and go talk to the agents. The agents are like, we finally go stuff here that works and we can do our jobs so much better.
– And the main thing is the government should allow these agents to talk freely but right now they can’t or they’re subject to being fired.
30:20 – Q: What did you learn from the Army Corps yesterday with that comment or that statement?
A: We’re just going through it right now and we’re just shell shocked. That contractors that don’t even have equipment are qualified and we’re not?
– And then more importantly, there’s going to be a public document shortly when we protest here… Basically in our technical approach and everything else with building….
– This is a 3.7 mile job that basically we slowed down to try to get as close to the Corps way of thinking as possible, and we still finished the job way early.
– Like if we were building the same 3.7 miles, we’d be in and out of there in 3 weeks. We gave them a schedule that was 7 months. And they were upset because they wanted to take 1.5 years.
– And then when you look at it we got an “Outstanding” in our technical review. Because when they ask questions… they asked us a question, “You know in life, you don’t always get to build in a parking lot.” And we’re like, “Yes sir, we understand that. We just finished a job straight up the side of the mountain in 10 days that said could never be built.”
– So I think when this all gets out.. we just need congress and everything else… or.. you know I feel bad for the President. He told people he could have 400 miles and he’s got these guys running it. He’s going to have 150 miles built.
Q: Your not giving up are you? (Question in reference to all the attacks against Fisher Industries)
35:31 – A: No sir. And that’s why I’m saying with the WBTW, and I saw the kind of people that we’re dealing with… The American people can take it in their own hands. If they give to that, I will guarantee that we’ll build… even if they got a billion dollars… We’d build a billion dollars in a snap of the fingers. And they know now that they’ve seen what we build in El Paso, they know that we can build a mile a day. There’s no doubt. You can ask any border agent in that sector. They say, “We just can’t believe what you did Tommy.”
– But here’s that thing that I would say is… Let’s get the politicians down there, look at what we built. Then I told WBTW, it shouldn’t all fall on the American taxpayers to come out of more money to build more.
– What the government should do is they should come down with the politicians, and if we built higher quality, better standard, then Department of Homeland Security should pay WBTW for their product. And if we can build way faster than the Army Corps, you build who’s the best supplier.
– Just like if they were buying planes, paint, guns, anything else. And you know what would happen, the Army Corps would be out of business.
Stillwater,
Thank you for all your informative posts.
I live in S TX,, therefore the border is a “huge” priority to me.
God bless and Merry Christmas.
🎄🇺🇸
Trump Retweet
IMPEACH!!!
Be strong, be of good courage, and long live the Republic.
What Pres. Trump said about John Dingell..this explains it.
i meant to add this tweet, too..relating to John Dingell. These two tweet will help you back up any complaints regarding Pres. Trump vs John Dingell. Dingell was buddies with Bush Sr, Ugh.
A piece of it I wonder about, in dismantling the ICA and the entire Russia hoax, is DNC/Crowdstrike. The evidence has been buried. no one has forced the issue.
Durhamn has subpoena power, may he will, or, hopefully already has.
Russia hacking gone, ICA gone, and Ukraine is back in play.
