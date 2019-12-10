December 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1055

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA tonight at 7pm ET-Whoo Hoo!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Praise awaits you, our God, in Zion; to you our vows will be fulfilled.
You who answer prayer, to you all people will come. ” 🌟 — Ps 65:1-2
————–
***Praise: New polling shows President Trump surging in PA, MI, and WI…Kellyanne is right: This illegitimate sham is backfiring on the Dems
***Praise: Fourth Circuit finally lifted injunction imposed on one of President Trump Immigration regulation (immigrants’ legal status to whether they obtain federal benefits)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they fly to PENN MAGA Rally (Dep WH 5pm ET ***Arr back at WH 10:05pm ET)
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani (Ukraine crime discovery)
— for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
— for special 24/7 protection for our LEOs-they are being targeted
— for Second Circuit (only court circuit to have injunction now) to lift injunction imposed on one of President Trump Immigration regulation (immigrants’ legal status to whether they obtain federal benefits)
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to go Byebye
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Sundance…he is most likely burning the midnight oil reading the IG Report
— for Treepers in poor health and those taking care of their ailing loved ones
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Angels We Have Heard On High *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As the Bible tells us, when the Wise Men “had come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary, his mother, and fell down and worshipped him.” —(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 329 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
America is Baaaack and Booming
Thank You, President Trump. God Bless You!
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/09/december-9th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1054/comment-page-1/#comment-7639107)
– – – – – –
Monday update – 12/9/19
– Instagram photo of the Kolfage family at the White House.
– Misc. tweets
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos.)
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ retweet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with TheRundowNews article.
Article: https://therundownnews.com/2019/12/the-guardian-forced-to-correct-false-allegation-against-we-build-the-wall-founder/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Kolfage Instagram Post – 12/9/19
“A White House Christmas! @flotus did an incredible job decorating.”
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B52jeifFu_t/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Kolfage Instagram Post – 12/9/19
“That rat pack taking over an Air Force C-130H – adorable for the win 🙌🏼”
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B53VAqZF15e/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike