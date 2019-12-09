Monday December 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 9, 2019
“He First Loved Us”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Path Of A Good Soldier
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
“Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.” — II Tim. 2:1,2
If we were to ask the average Christian to write down what they expect in a spiritual leader the list would probably read something like this: A man of God must have completed college and seminary. He should be eloquent and be able to articulate his thoughts well, enthusiastic, insightful, creative, and have a good sense of humor. In addition, he should not have too many shortcomings, and be well dressed.
Interestingly, just the opposite was true of the spiritual leaders found in the Scriptures. Most of the giants of the faith in biblical times were unlearned and ignorant men by the world’s standard. The Bible is a who’s who of shortcomings: Noah’s drunkenness, Moses’ speech impediment, David’s adulterous ways, Peter’s denials, Paul’s repulsive appearance, etc. Nevertheless, God used these souls mightily to the pulling down of strongholds. As it has been said, “God took a handful of nobodies and made somebodies in His sight.”
While we are an advocate of higher education, intellectualism is not a prerequisite to be used of the Lord. God has accomplished great things through those who merely had a willing heart. Timothy, for example, wasn’t educated at the Ivy League Schools of Jerusalem, nonetheless, God chose him to carry the torch of grace after Paul’s martyrdom.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-path-of-a-good-soldier/
2 Timothy 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
LikeLike
Some guy ate that art banana off the wall
“See You After Jail Guys”: Art World Stunned After Man Eats $120,000 Banana Duct Taped To Wall
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/see-you-after-jail-guys-art-world-stunned-after-man-eats-120000-banana-duct-taped-wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Gasp! Oh, nim, the horror!! What a bunch of pretentious hacks. I hope the guy enjoyed eating the banana. 😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Art performance,” he said. He was a “hungry artist,” adding that, it “tasted good.”
LikeLike
And now he’s got a free place to stay for a while. Maybe he can sketch his cell and the bound-to-be-charming cellmates.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Garrison, the gorgeous scenery adds to the mood. Wonderful
LikeLike
Taj will blow you away with his exceptional talent. He’s now 10 years old (2019) and that he only began playing at 7 is still amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAPPY AUTUMN BENCH MONDAY….
Greenland…
Washington Square Park, NYC…
Lavallette Boardwalk, NJ…
Washington, DC…
“The Last Days of Autumn” by Maya Green…
LikeLiked by 4 people