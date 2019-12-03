December 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1048

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Demented Opposition:
🌟 “They sharpen their tongues like swords
and aim cruel words like deadly arrows.
They shoot from ambush at the innocent;
they shoot suddenly, without fear.” 🌟 — Ps 64:3-4
————–
***Praise: Pres. Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely in London/Winfield Home
***Praise: GOP impeachment report clears Pres. Trump-proved it was a hit job on the President by Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler and House Dems
***Praise:President Trump helped secure $130 billion in new NATO defense spending—the biggest increase in a generation
***Praise: Dems getting a beating down on their home turfs
***Praise: Senate confirmed Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary, 70-15
***Praise: Steve Moore: “Holiday shopping sales prove it. It’s a blowout Trump economy & folks are feeling great”
***Praise: WH thinking of doing tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French imports
(Sundance: ” Excellent. Rebuttal tariffs to the EU internet taxes.”)
-————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling around London for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team-Breakfast with SecGen Stoltenberg (4:10am ET/9:10am UK), Meeting w/supporters, Bilat w/Macron, Bilat w/Trudope, Tea w/”Charlie & Cammie”, attend Reception for NATO at Buckingham Palace given by Queen Elizabeth,, attend another reception at PM Boris Johnson’s, then back to Winfield House for the night (4:30pm ET/9:30pmUK) –President Trump is doing more in one day than the House Dems has all year!
— House notified members the House will be in session Dec 16 with votes running through Friday, December 20….may their schemes boomerang back on them–What deliberate CHRISTmas Party poopers House Dems are!
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Flounder to nothingness
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Land Of The Free *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud, and the free. We are one people, chasing one dream, and one magnificent destiny.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 336 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/02/december-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1047/comment-page-1/#comment-7616925)
– – – – – –
– WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries has a big week ahead. Crews started work Monday and it looks like they plan to have the wall completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”.
– Brian Kolfage receives his RSVP Confirmation from the White House.
– HUGE bust right at construction site where wall is being built. 4 Gulf Cartel terrorist members caught at our construction site!
– 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel is awarded “mammoth” border wall contract from Army Corps of Engineers to build 31 miles. “The work has an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020.”
– – – – – –
***Praise: Fisher Industries has been awarded 268M out of a 400M contract to build wall in Yuma Sector. (12/2/19)
Prayer for the week for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety for the work crews, security personnel, and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement in method/process/efficiency; with smooth transition when scaling up capacity to build larger projects; without outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.)
– that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Reporter Chris Berg tweets that Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded contract to build wall in Yuma Sector.
Chris Berg: CORRECTION: Total contract is $400M. Fisher Industries got $268M of the contract.
Q: Hey Brian, do you know who @FisherSandG uses or will use as a security contractor? I have to imagine security is built into these contracts.
Brian Kolfage: The same Secutity team who had been doing security for our projects
That’s Great!
Congrats!
Dickinson company gets massive contract to build part of border wall
“A Dickinson-based company has been awarded a mammoth government contract to build part of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced Monday, Dec. 2, that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand and Gravel a nearly $400 million contract to design and build 31 miles of physical barriers along the border in Yuma, Ariz.”
https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/government-and-politics/4801023-Dickinson-company-gets-massive-contract-to-build-part-of-border-wall
Contracts For Dec. 2, 2019 – U.S. Department of Defense announcement
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Contracts/Contract/Article/2030017/
North Dakota company awarded contract to build border wall – 12/2/19
“BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota company has been awarded a contract to help build a border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer said Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a border wall contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel of Dickinson.
Fisher will receive nearly $270 million of a $400 million contract. Cramer says the contract will go toward designing and building physical barriers along about 31 miles (49.9 kilometers) of the southern border in Yuma.”
https://kyma.com/news/state-regional-news/2019/12/02/north-dakota-company-awarded-contract-to-build-border-wall/
Since it’s a government contract will it happen at government-speed or Fisher-WBTW-type speed?
It will be Fisher speed. He’ll probably get done way before the deadline and ask for more work.
Outstanding. If they keep lining them up they’ll easily build hundreds of miles by themselves.
The other contractors are going to look really bad in comparison.
Question… these contracts are for just construction? Are there any provisions for service afterwards?
North Dakota company that Trump touted gets $400 million border wall contract – 12/2/19
“A company that President Trump urged military officials to hire for border wall construction has been awarded a $400 million contract to build a span of new barrier across an Arizona wildlife refuge, according to a Defense Department announcement Monday.
North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel won the contract to build in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Ariz., the Defense Department said, with a target completion date of Dec. 30, 2020.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/north-dakota-company-that-trump-touted-gets-400-million-border-wall-contract/2019/12/02/9c661132-1568-11ea-bf81-ebe89f477d1e_story.html
North Dakota company gets $400M border wall contract after support from Trump
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/472724-north-dakota-company-gets-400m-border-wall-contract-after-support
Tweet with video. – (0:43)
Brian Kolfage: RIGHT Now!
Tweet with 2 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: These 4 are terrorist working for gulf cartel terror org
LikeLike
Stillwater:. I have to wonder about these cartel folks. Surely they should know about WBTW’s security team! I don’t suppose it would ever Dawn on them that WBTW’s security team might be working/communicating with US border patrol? Guess not!
Foreman Mikes said previously that the project 2 site has mainly cartel activity with drugs coming over and money going back. Though the other day we had the “20 runners”.
Maybe the cartel is testing or trying to create problems for WBTW like the other cartel did at Project 1.
Tweet with screenshot of Brian Kolfage’s RSVP Confirmation from the White House.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: Yes please! Going to be a great week with friends & family.
Good news!
Stillwater:. Finally WBTW gets an early Christmas present!
That will be 0.5 miles (already built!) + 3.5 miles (being built!) + 31 miles (build 2020) = 35 miles of wall plus more wall we don’t know about yet!
This is some real winning!
It’s like Trump and team timed everything to hit the news all at once, right as he goes to NATO. The media will be spread thin trying to figure out who to attack. lol 😁
Stillwater:. In the video I counted more than 4! Maybe we have to use Dim math! Count the number of legs and divide by 4! Hey it works for counting cows!
Second Christmas present for WBTW – The White House!
Tomorrow’s progress should be exciting!
I’m not sure how they settled on 4. Maybe some were armed or had previous records.
I think I’ll catch some sleep and check back in tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing the progress as well.
Cit: I’ve read some reports Black Friday set a NICS record !
He’s guilty of CWB, conservativism while black.
Is it because he’s black?
I think so 1/3rd black support has the tech giants scrambling.
Twitter deleted accounts of a *huge* percentage (like upwards of 50 percent) of new black Trump supporters I had bookmarked.
It seems they were picking on people who had relatively few (under 1000) followers, probably knowing that deleting their accounts would not create a huge stir- unlike trying to take out Terrence or Candace, etc.
These companies are sick and it appears they will not change.
Sane Americans who still believe in Free Political Speech have GOT to come up with other platforms.
Trump Retweet
WELL WELL WELL —
A judge rules Hunter Biden must provide the past 3 years of his tax returns in Arkansas child support case.
I hope the court has expertise in shady Ukraine and Chinese business dealings!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What, the judge is not accepting Hunter’s “word as a Biden”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are the odds that Hunter Biden declares all this quick and easy money?
Trump Retweets
David Goldman, alias “Spengler” at the Asia Times, presented a talk on our strategic rival China
“Today we sit down with Star Parker, the Founder and President of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE). We talk about her new book, “Necessary Noise: How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good News for America.”
Thx for posting this. Haven’t heard from Star Parker in a while and she’s always been pretty good!
Didn’t take Rudy long to respond to Steve Hilton’s hit job on him last night.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/fireworks-rudy-threatens-to-sue-fox-news-host-steve-hilton-for-slanderous-hit-piece/
I’m sure Hilton will have Rudy on his show to debate the issue. 🙄
