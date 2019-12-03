December 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1048

Posted on December 3, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

54 Responses to December 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1048

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    About the Demented Opposition:
    🌟 “They sharpen their tongues like swords
    and aim cruel words like deadly arrows.
    They shoot from ambush at the innocent;
    they shoot suddenly, without fear.” 🌟 — Ps 64:3-4
    ————–
    ***Praise: Pres. Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely in London/Winfield Home
    ***Praise: GOP impeachment report clears Pres. Trump-proved it was a hit job on the President by Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler and House Dems
    ***Praise:President Trump helped secure $130 billion in new NATO defense spending—the biggest increase in a generation
    ***Praise: Dems getting a beating down on their home turfs
    ***Praise: Senate confirmed Dan Brouillette as Energy Secretary, 70-15
    ***Praise: Steve Moore: “Holiday shopping sales prove it. It’s a blowout Trump economy & folks are feeling great”
    ***Praise: WH thinking of doing tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French imports
    (Sundance: ” Excellent. Rebuttal tariffs to the EU internet taxes.”)
    -————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection and safe traveling around London for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team-Breakfast with SecGen Stoltenberg (4:10am ET/9:10am UK), Meeting w/supporters, Bilat w/Macron, Bilat w/Trudope, Tea w/”Charlie & Cammie”, attend Reception for NATO at Buckingham Palace given by Queen Elizabeth,, attend another reception at PM Boris Johnson’s, then back to Winfield House for the night (4:30pm ET/9:30pmUK) –President Trump is doing more in one day than the House Dems has all year!
    — House notified members the House will be in session Dec 16 with votes running through Friday, December 20….may their schemes boomerang back on them–What deliberate CHRISTmas Party poopers House Dems are!
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Flounder to nothingness
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Land Of The Free *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud, and the free. We are one people, chasing one dream, and one magnificent destiny.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 336 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. Stillwater says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/02/december-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1047/comment-page-1/#comment-7616925)

    – – – – – –
    – WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries has a big week ahead. Crews started work Monday and it looks like they plan to have the wall completed by Friday for the “massive unveiling”.

    – Brian Kolfage receives his RSVP Confirmation from the White House.
    – HUGE bust right at construction site where wall is being built. 4 Gulf Cartel terrorist members caught at our construction site!
    – 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel is awarded “mammoth” border wall contract from Army Corps of Engineers to build 31 miles. “The work has an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2020.”

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: Fisher Industries has been awarded 268M out of a 400M contract to build wall in Yuma Sector. (12/2/19)

    Prayer for the week for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for 100% safety for the work crews, security personnel, and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual improvement in method/process/efficiency; with smooth transition when scaling up capacity to build larger projects; without outside interference (cartels, IBWC, protesters, swamp, etc.)
    – that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:28 am

  15. hawkins6 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 3, 2019 at 12:40 am

      He’s guilty of CWB, conservativism while black.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 3, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Is it because he’s black?

      I think so 1/3rd black support has the tech giants scrambling.

      Like

      • sunnydaze says:
        December 3, 2019 at 1:17 am

        Twitter deleted accounts of a *huge* percentage (like upwards of 50 percent) of new black Trump supporters I had bookmarked.

        It seems they were picking on people who had relatively few (under 1000) followers, probably knowing that deleting their accounts would not create a huge stir- unlike trying to take out Terrence or Candace, etc.

        These companies are sick and it appears they will not change.

        Sane Americans who still believe in Free Political Speech have GOT to come up with other platforms.

        Like

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:28 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:30 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:31 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Trump Retweet

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:32 am

  23. Autonomous Collective says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:33 am

    WELL WELL WELL —

    A judge rules Hunter Biden must provide the past 3 years of his tax returns in Arkansas child support case.

    I hope the court has expertise in shady Ukraine and Chinese business dealings!

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Trump Retweets

  25. citizen817 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:34 am

  26. rondo123456 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 12:56 am

    David Goldman, alias “Spengler” at the Asia Times, presented a talk on our strategic rival China

  27. Robert Smith says:
    December 3, 2019 at 1:15 am

    “Today we sit down with Star Parker, the Founder and President of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE). We talk about her new book, “Necessary Noise: How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good News for America.”

  28. Magabear says:
    December 3, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Didn’t take Rudy long to respond to Steve Hilton’s hit job on him last night.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/fireworks-rudy-threatens-to-sue-fox-news-host-steve-hilton-for-slanderous-hit-piece/

    I’m sure Hilton will have Rudy on his show to debate the issue. 🙄

