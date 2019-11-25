November 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1040

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 6 people
CONgress & their entourages deserve cancelling their Cadillac med insurance plan.
Let them scramble for HCPs or Obamacare
This stupid cynical Resist war hurts Americans, not them.
the Senate & House replicate Stalinist conformity and stage Soviet purges, and the DoJ did nothing to stop the madness.
This quivering collective of Cowards destroyed my belief in our political system & hope for a peaceful restoration of authentic government.
LikeLike
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 4: We Are Thankful For Trump Rallies! Whoo Hoo!
Tomorrow is ..President Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally…. Whoo Hoo!
Tues. Nov 26 at 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Opposition:
🌟 “They will be given over to the sword and become food for jackals.” 🌟
-— Ps. 63:10
————–
***Praise: U.S. President is disrupting a new world economic order that China has so artfully manipulated for the past two decades…Panda not happy. (Sundance)
***Praise: Sec Navy Spencer has been removed from position for dishonesty
***Praise: Nunes to sue CNN and Daily Beast
***Praise: California Supreme Court on Thursday struck down state law requiring Pres. Trump to release his tax returns in order to appear on state’s primary ballot
***Praise: 238 fake driver’s licenses and 536 blank card stocks were intercepted by the US Border Patrol at a Louisville mail facility–thank you, BP
***Praise: Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates have won 133 of first 152 districts
***Praise: Young Landen is back in school and walking normally
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— for a productive bilat meeting between President Trump and PM of Bulgaria
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, Bellyflop
— House Dems face the music in their home district over the holidays about Impeachment being a waste of time (if you have a Dem House Rep, contact him/her)
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground, fight against Opposition, and get truth out to the front line
— for Netanyahu of israel-he is struggling politically-may truth come out soon and he win party’s support in primary election
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen who is now walking!
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “When the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, their first act, was to pray.” (2017)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, November 24, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 344 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 18 people
Thank you Grandma, wonderful news about Landen! And HK elections. Your prayer is also a news summary of sorts, often news I don’t hear/read elsewhere.
Bless you and keep you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Aren’t GC’s prayers the best?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bestus EVAH!
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/24/november-24th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1039/comment-page-1/#comment-7596403)
(I’ve been modifying the wall posts over the few days to help streamline the look so it’s easier to read and scroll through. Most of the subtweets under a main tweet have been modified so the tweets do not embed. This will help condense groups of tweets and/or avoid some of the duplication of the main tweets and pictures/videos when posting subtweets.)
– – – – – –
Tweet with article.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with short video of the Fisher crew hard at work. Beautiful shot of the Rio Grande. – (0:21))
Q: Brian you took your map off your webpage showing where wall is going up, will you replace it in the future
Brian Kolfage: It’s being re designed
Q: @BrianKolfage is this all on private land?
Brian Kolfage: For now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet of support for Diamond and Silk and CBP agents.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Continuing discussion on ”Butterfly Wall” tweet yesterday.
Q: “purchase a bunch of butterflies from a different seller”? (Includes meme of someone laughing.)
Q: Truly, #greenshirtguy is the best way to respond to all of this.
Brian Kolfage: @NatButterflies @NabaButterfly so you’re saying you won’t sell us seeds to plant 3.5 miles of butterfly friendly plants?
Q: 3 1/2 miles of riverfront with butterfly host plants would be incredible! Surely a butterfly conservationist would jump on this opportunity.
Brian Kolfage: Surely you would think so… unless the butterfly agenda is fake and it’s really a political agenda.
Brian Kolfage: Since @NatButterflies declined and laughed at us for wanting to grow butterfly friendly plants along 3.5 miles we are looking for someone who wants to help us on this. 🦋🐛🦉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet giving an update on WBTW’s offer to buy seeds and butterfly friendly plants.
Brian Kolfage: all their tweets have the #resist hashtag, and they attack all conservatives regardless of relation to their phoney butterfly mission. They are SHAM hiding behind the “environment” to attack all right wing political candidates. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are smuggling
Brian Kolfage: butterflies into the United States since it’s such a lucrative business. Things are not adding up here and we’ll keep on exposing it. I’m still trying to figure out why they attacked @DiamondandSilk when they had nothing to d with butterflies… you see their gig is up.
Brian Kolfage: the proof of their true intentions can be seen in all their tweets.
(Tweet references Brian Kolfages tweet about DiamondandSilk above.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with video filmed by property owner.
Q: These videos are helpful for the cause, but I would like you to also add if they were apprehended by Border Patrol.
Brian Kolfage: Yes they always apprehend family units because the families want to get their handouts. @CBP agents say they are nothing than Uber drivers now… it’s sad what is happening because dems want to play games
Instagram post of this video.
Brian Kolfage: Anyone against the wall is allowing women and children to be exploited by cartels when they should be using the port of entry. 8 in 10 women are sexually assaulted by cartel members as they make the journey to the USA. If we don’t have a closed border these dangerous cartel members will assault these vulnerable women and children- it’s 100% proven. Or do they just care more about their political agenda? ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That raft was like a clown car. They just kept coming.
LikeLike
***Additional tweets (Group 1) – Nov 24, 2019***
Tweet with video. – (2:20)
Brian Kolfage: Armed cartel members escorting migrants into the US where no wall exists. Migrants = Cartel cash cow.
Tweet with article about 19 illegals arrested in McAllen Texas.
Brian Kolfage: 19 illegal persons arrested in McAllen Texas near our new wall site. The crime in this area is rampant and being ignored by the mainstream media. The crisis is exploding at the seams and our @CBP agents are sadly just Uber drivers now for illegals.
Tweet with screenshots of article headings.
Brian Kolfage: Weekly Border Recap: it’s a war zone down here and @DHSgov @cbp @CBPRGV @CBPArizona @CBPWestTexas are under full assault. They need a wall to help them manage the crisis that’s spiraling out of control.
Q: Replace open gate with a new section of wall
Brian Kolfage: It’s being transferred to DHS they will keep it closed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Appreciate the new streamlined presentation Stillwater! Practice makes perfect. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your welcome ~ Thanks 🙂
I didn’t realize all the duplication was going on until I saw it on an Ipad I borrowed that had no twitter content restrictions. A lost is restricted on my main computer I post from so it had a cleaner look that what many others were seeing. It only shows individual tweets without the chains and doesn’t show videos or pictures. I have to go directly to twitter on my main computer to view them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Additional tweets (Group 2) – Nov 24, 2019***
Brian Kolfage: Millions of your tax dollars going to fund illegal alien groups.
Tweet with “The Federalist” article.
Brian Kolfage: It’s Time For The United States To Wage War On Mexican Drug Cartels
Tweet with Breitbart article.
Brian Kolfage: Mexico Arrests Cartel-Connected Judge Blacklisted by U.S. Treasury. When more than 50% of your states a controlled by Cartel, you’re a failed narco nation.
Tweet with Breitbart article previously posted.
Brian Kolfage: Two Convicted Killers Arrested After Crossing Texas Border minutes from @NatButterflies @NabaButterfly and our wall. Mexico has a cancer, and its metastasizing in the USA, we have cut it off before it’s too late.
Tweet with Breitbart article.
Brian Kolfage: Cartel gunmen from Los Zetas left 11 trash bags with dismembered human remains. Mexico is worse than Iraq & Afghanistan, and the cartels are no different than ISIS expect they are more powerful. Why would anyone want open borders @NatButterflies
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah! Stillwater,…LOL.
Read first words of your comment above”I have been modifying the WALL POSTS, to make them more streamlined” and I thought it was enginneer talk, about the bollards!
Anyway, appreciate all your efforts, to keep us treepers apprised.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see how it would read that way. lol
Yea, Foreman Mike mentioned in his Friday update that they will make a separate video on the “fencing” in the future.
LikeLike
More and more, I’m thinking “we” the U.S. military that is, are gonna have to end up taking on the cartels.
Initially, wasn’t crazy about the idea, but I just don’t see any other option.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please let it be Camp David. Please!
Unfortunately the press will have to bus 2 hours each way every day but that’s a small sacrifice which I’m sure they will be more than willing to accept. They can write about the millions of Americans who bus to work each day.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, Stefanik is the youngest Republican in Congress, and AOC is the youngest Democrat.
Never thought I’d say it, but I am SO proud to be a Republican!
Talk about your compare and contrast!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
i Can see the troll tears from here. You know the ones that post ‘neocon’, McCain or Pelosi running dogs and other nasty epithets, get rid of the US military command, the US gov. Is 100% corrupt with suitable whataboutisms, the Zerohedge crowd, who attack other posters with ad hominem, et alia.
Modern American nihilism. It will be fun to watch how they respond to the President’s tweet.
🤣🤣
LikeLike
One day at least in every week
Grave and growing threats of every kind
John Bolton is sure to seek
And just as sure to find
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief. Horrible.
A room full of angry people, divided, calling Biden a liar, demanding he apologize for past sins, etc. He even tells one voter they should vote for Trump (Parscale should keep that clip for a 2020 Trump ad). 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ouch, that rally has zero energy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting Quote from thread”
“Wow, The Secret Service let that guy get right on top of Biden”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is just a,..taste, a smidgen of what the Dem convention is going to look like.
The party leadership is NOT going to allow a demcom to get the nomination, and yet the delegates, are ACTIVISTS,.
Having been screwed in 2016, they will burn the convention center DOWN.
Must,see TV!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Jackson! Anyone?
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true. The Obama Administration was incompetency on steroids.
Why, is for the political class to argue about.
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
To me, CONgress is raising a stink because we want the truth. Plus, nothing wrong about withholding OUR money to obtain evidence of servers & corrupt networks.
The participants are hurting our body politic.
Don’t give a damn if GOP or DNC are implicated,
in fact, I bet both are involved, and that’s why Senate & House leaders accomodate Resist’s stupid spectacles.
And we damn well know CONgress & State use OUR USAID as personal slush fund for nefarious doings.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that the President pointing to how Mr Spenser handled his budget, and the problems therein from his tenure, speaks volumes.
Some one posted that all the admirals would be angry and therefore should be cashiered, but the rank and file would cheer. My own take is the admirals, are probably relieved.
Mr Spenser was tested and found wanting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like ‘cost over runs from past admins accounting procedures’sounds like corruption, to me, given past admins corruption virtually everywhere else.
Shot across the bow, aimed right at the admirals?
By God, he really IS going to drain it.
With his strong, genuine feelings for us taxpayers, AND his strong feelings for service members, corruption in military procurements has got to REALLY pis,….TICK him off.
Just like Congress, probably a lot of the Brass in the Pentagon out to seriously consider taking the $ and running.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. 😁
LikeLiked by 7 people
Happens every time.
LikeLike
Granted, I have disliked Haggard for a very long time, but she did not help herself with the Cruella/skunk hairdoo.
LikeLike
Yea well this one pissed me off more.
LikeLike
I started looking for info on the HGTV White House Christmas special but only found an article talking about the hostesses (Brady Bunch actress and chick from Windy City Rehab). In 2017 the show aired on Sunday 12/10. In 2018 the show aired on Sunday 12/9. I’m predicting this years show will air on Sunday 12/8. Will still keep checking tho—they barely advertise this program and they don’t run it more than once either. Jerks.
LikeLike
The EPA enforces and executes federal law having to do with the environment and is part of the Executive Branch. EPA’s Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by the Senate in February 2019.
The Clean Water Act is under the jurisdiction of the EPA. The EPA works in conjunction with the individual states re the CWA. What can the EPA do to resolve this stand-off?
Washington State blocking coal exports
One America News Network – Published on Nov 24, 2019
A Wyoming senator is slamming the Democrat governor of Washington over the export of coal.
LikeLike
The U.S. just announced a new policy that determined the Jewish settlements are legal … and there’s no screaching from the media and no terroristic threats from the palastinians. Weird!!!
LikeLike
👇👇👇
Great day in Hong Kong. Historic turnout for the district council elections, and some nasty Pro-Beijing morons got trounced, whilst democracy activists, some who were beaten and injured by the police/PLA won.
PRC is scrambling how to spin it. 😂😂😂😂
“ Hong Kong District Council election: Democrats take control of 17 out of 18 councils in landslide victory”
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/11/25/hong-kong-district-council-election-democrats-take-control-17-18-councils-landslide-victory/
👍👍👍👍
LikeLike
A2,
I guess they could try Obamas line;
Elections have cosequences?
Sometimes, you just,CAN’T spin it.
Great news!
LikeLike
unbelievable power of George Soros around the globe.From US to Israel. From Europe to Ukraine and beyond. Lawfare and Soros. Fascinating and scary. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/s-n-u-b-spygate-netanyahu-ukraine-brexit-its-time-for-the-west-to-outlaw-george-soros-open-society/
LikeLike
Something I saw flit by, but didn’t catch, said that our VSG POTUS is going to “declare a humanitarian emergency in California next week”
Might have been on https://thedonald.win/new , but that moves so fast, I can’t find it.
His first emergency declaration was July 8, 2019 https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-approves-california-emergency-declaration-4/
LikeLike
This is staggering –
LikeLike
That’s almost 50 billion every year. (Or about $2,500 for every American per year.)
LikeLike
The PRC did not have a great day yesterday.
Hong Kong elections flipped them the bird.
More leaked documents on their Xinjiang internment camps was released.
They are pissing more and more countries off with their rabid threatening rhetoric coming from their ambassadors lol. So much for diplomacy ‘with Commie Characteristics’.
Read more here:
“Wash Brains, Cleanse Hearts”: Evidence from Chinese Government Documents about the Nature and Extent of Xinjiang’s Extrajudicial Internment Campaign
http://www.jpolrisk.com/wash-brains-cleanse-hearts/
LikeLike