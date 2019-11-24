November 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1039

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day 5: We Are Thankful For TCTH, Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the Treepers
Two More Days to ..President Trump MAGA Homecoming Rally….
Tues. Nov 26 at 7pm ET, in Sunrise, FL.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Those who want to kill me will be destroyed;
they will go down to the depths of the earth.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:9
————–
***Praise: President Trump got 95% Approval rating from the Republican Party
***Praise: Young Landen is walking and back at school!!!!!! PTL! (from TrumpPatriot-see post below prayer post)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— American Patriots shut down their eyes/ears from ongoing garbage journalism
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, be a dudhead
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground and fight against Opposition
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen (Landen update below)
— for Treepers having their first holiday without their departed loved ones
— *🇺🇸* Faith and Family *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In September of 1620, the Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower to settle in new land where they could live and worship freely.” (2017)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, November 24, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 345 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Grandma….did you hear the latest re our Landen? 😀
Grandma, There is an update on Landen!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/mall-of-america-boy-update-walking-perfectly
Ooops..I did it again…posted it wrongly
News on Landen’s recovery is posted down thread at 12:22am
Happy news!
PRAISE!
AMEN! Thank You, Lord, for healing Landen!
Yes! Praise God!
And the treasonous witnesses still employed in the govt FIRED
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/23/november-23rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1038/comment-page-1/#comment-7593278
– – – – – –
Tweet with picture.
Q: Hey bro, if Trump’s … wall is built, the funny thing is it won’t change a thing. These people saw through it in five minutes. Why are you so stupid at everything.
Brian Kolfage: Can’t cut through our wall. It’s proven and endorsed by DHS
Brian Kolfage: We aren’t building trumps wall. That’s proven
Brian Kolfage: We’ve already highlighted why our design is superior, you cannot cut it with any regular saw. It’s thicker steel, then filled with high psi concrete, then re bar inside of that. No one can approach our wall without alarms going off. That’s why DHS endorses it.
Tweet with picture of future wall.
“The butterfly wall” 😀 – Seriously, Border Patrol is going to love patrolling this area. It will be like a day at the park.
Q: The border wall project should advance prefab and modular construction
Brian Kolfage: it does.. That’s how we can do 1 mile per day
Tweets with videos showing progress update on ground preparation for the “Water Wall” (Project 2).
Part 1 – (0:49)
Part 2 – (0:38)
Part 3 – (0:51)
***Transcripts***
(Reposting aerial photos to help viewers visualize the topography Foreman Mike is describing in the videos: Image 1, Image 2)
Part 1:
– Foreman Mike, We Build The Wall Construction with a special Friday update.
– We’ve got to give you this video in 3 different segments cause Team Fisher of Fisher Industries, Tommy, Grant, Ryan and Sean… and the men have over 3 miles already up and movin.
– Behind me in the background we’re cleared, we’re cutting our bank, we’re raising the ledge up for our highway, and for our fencing system. We’ll go through fencing in another video.
– As you can see, there’s the cartels. They’re over in the bushes hootin and hollarin like normal.
– We’ve got a good smooth project. Dirt is going very well.
Part 2:
– Foreman Mike on the second part of the video.
– We’ve come approximately a mile up from our initial video. We’re standing on the raised ledge of the highway. Compaction is going very well
– Our 5 to 1 grade is coming along nicely. Machines are working great. These Caterpillars are doing a magnificent job on the job site. Things are going very smoothly.
– We’re going to go up to the next level 3 which is past stick 46 and we’re going to continue with the video. We’re going to go up to our lead gang, show you what we got going on.
Part 3:
– We’re up on the north end of the build, heading north on the Rio Grande. The Rio Grande is off to my west
– We’re up with the lead dozers. We’re 2.6 miles cleared. Project is moving smoothly.
– Our founder Brian Kolfage sends his thanks to you Patriots. You Patriots are making this happen.
– The President is watching, The country is watching. All you tradesmen, we love you guys. Our donors, our supporters, you’re family. You’re part of the family. You’re part of the team.
– You Red, White, and Blue Americans… while congress is sitting home on the couch, we’re bull dozing, we’re building, we’re putting up wall. We’re taking the cartel to ****.
Tweet with aerial picture of mansion.
Brian Kolfage: That’s a nice spread a mile down river in Mexico, and in the flood plain. Can’t wait to see those hydrology studies from the Mexican IBWC. According to liberals this house would wash out in a storm killing people with debris. 😂
***Additional tweets – Nov 23, 2019***
Group #1 Tweet with 4 pictures of a zoo down the river in Mexico.
Brian Kolfage: Apparently there’s a ZOO built right down the river from us in Mexico! Built in the flood plain with jailed animals! flooding is NOT a concern unless you live in America and your building a fence. Lions, tigers, cheetahs. Is the Mexican IBWC given cartel preference or what?
Q: The depth of your stupidity is astounding.
Brian Kolfage: If you think it’s stupid I agree. We are responding to all the people who say building in the flood plain will cause it to wash out and kill people. Fighting with facts you can’t deny
Group #2 Tweet with picture of trash left along the Rio Grande.
Brian Kolfage: TRASH TRASH TRASH! The cartels are polluting all the land along the Rio Grande. It’s killing local wildlife like turtles who think it’s food. We need to protect these animals and stop the criminals from destroying our lands. Where are the environmentalist at now?
Brian Kolfage: You would think @NabaButterfly and @NatButterflies would be doing more to keep the area clean
Q: Walls are very stupid. You need double the patrol and as soon as someone walks up to it they can claim asylum. Since it has to be built in the us. A 12 yr old scaled the wall in 30 seconds. Lidar is the way to go. I live in the area nobody wants this stupid wall.
Brian Kolfage: well someone wanted it… the person who lives on the exact border; not miles inland.
Tweet with article & video.
IBWC Leaves Border Gate Open While DHS Secretary Visits
Camera shows DHS convoy on the speedway and side road part way up the mountain on Project 1. Shows convoy driving past gate near the end. Looks like there were a couple vehicles near the gate to keep it secure.
Q: Replace the gate left open by IBWC with a solid wall. It will … them.
Brian Kolfage: The gate is getting shut. DHS will take control of it soon
Q: If people are already walking 3 days through the desert to get into the USA… all this short little wall does is add 5 minutes to their walk if they have a rope ladder in their backpack. now it takes 3 days and 5 minutes. Literally that is what you are buying.
Brian Kolfage: No one has breached it to date
Funny how they call what Biden was doing in Ukraine “policy”.
Dear Treepers,
Great News from ‘TrumpPatriot’ caught this news to share with us all:
TrumpPatriot says:
November 23, 2019 at 1:05 pm
Grandma, I saw a news report today that Landen Hoffman has returned home from the hospital, is walking normally and going to school. He had two broken ams, a broken leg and fractures of his face and head. There is still an open wound on his stomach that is healing and new skin is beginning to cover the wound. Mom said Kanden loves life and Jesus, will facing some medical procedures so she asks for continued prayers. Wonderful news!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/mall-of-america-boy-update-walking-perfectly
——————————————————————————–
From the GoFundMe site:
YESTERDAY
by Noah Hanneman, Organizer
Hello Landen’s support team,
Landen’s Family wants you all to know how well Landen is doing since coming home in August.
He came home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur, an open wound on his belly we were taking care of every night, and many follow up appointments and medications. Since then he has had many physical therapies to work on his walking. Mom has been doing everything she can to speed up the healing of his wound and working toward getting off some of his medications. He is now walking PERFECTLY with even legs AMEN. The wound has finally scabbed over and new skin is growing, and we are still optimistic he will be off some of his medications soon.
He loves being back to school and going to kindergarten at the same school his twin brother and sister go to. He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He’s a strong, happy boy. When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he’s doing, he always responds with “Mom, I’m healed, you don’t need to ask me anymore.” Landen loves life and Jesus! He tells people all the time when they get hurt, don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!
He has good memories of all the people who loved him and cared for him in the hospital, so to him follow-up appointments are fun! We have many coming up in December, so please keep praying. Landen knows people all over the world are praying for him and he loves all the cards he keeps getting in the mail. His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others! There was one bad person, but from that came millions of Good people!
Thank you so much for praying us home and please continue to pray for complete recovery as we are still healing!
We love you!
_______________________________________________
And great job, Landen’s Mom, for fighting back with her lovable son to restore Landen’s health. God is Good..all the time.
WE LOVE YOU, MR. PRESIDENT! ALL THE WAY!
Yes we do love you Mr. President. More each day.
Shifty Schiff’s Star ‘Witness’ Fiona Hill Received Steele Dossier the Day BEFORE It Came Out
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/schifty-schiffs-star-witness-fiona-hill-received-steele-dossier-the-day-before-it-came-out/
This is huge…
Trump often tweets about his 95% support from Republicans. “The highest on record.” It occurred to me that this is not for our (us deplorables) benefit or even for the demonrats benefit. It is 100% for the “benefit” of “Republican” Senators lest they decide to vote to convict if this impeachment goes to the Senate.
It is my belief that if Trump is not the Republican POTUS nominee/on the ballot, the Republican won’t get 20million votes for POTUS and the house will have at most 100 republican members and every republican Senate race will be lost.
