Thursday November 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It's Cursday Treepers! Good dogs never keep score. And, because of this, sometimes a good dog can change everything . . .
The Danger of the Occult
“Joe Gutierrez tells five stories from his 42 years as a steelworker in the book, The Heat: Steelworkers’ Lives and Legends. In one story, called ‘Snow Danced in August,’ he describes a scene of silvery dust flakes that frequently floated to the floor in an area of the mill where steel strips rolled over pads in a tall cooling tower. For years, workers and visitors alike flocked to the sight, which was especially picturesque at night.
“Then they discovered the dust was asbestos. ‘Everybody breathed it,’ wrote Gutierrez. He now suffers from the slow, choking grip of asbestosis, as do many plant workers.
“‘Who am I? I’m everybody. Can’t walk too far now. I get tired real fast and it hurts when I breathe, sometimes. And to think we used to fight over that job.’
“How many things in our culture resemble the silver flakes in that steel mill? Enchanting but deadly.” [“Deceptive Appeal,” Preaching Today, October 2001, excerpted from “Steelworkers Break the Mold,” Chicago Tribune, June 2001, https://www.preachingtoday.com/illustrations/2001/october/13312.html.%5D
The practice of the occult is one of the things in our culture that resemble the silver flakes in that steel mill. For many, there is a constant temptation to dabble in it. Reading horoscopes is thought to be a harmless, innocent activity. A survey once estimated that more than 50 million Americans read their horoscopes every day to see what they should do or what they should expect that day. Horoscopes are readily available. They can be found online easily. A daily horoscope is found in nearly every newspaper across the country.
The occult comes in many different forms: fortune-telling, tarot cards, palmistry, numerology, astrology, séances, rune stones, the I ching, ouija boards, and tea leaves. You can easily find places of business dedicated to these things. Shows featuring mediums are on television now. Witchcraft, satanism, and spiritism are practiced openly.
The English term occult comes from the Latin verb occultus, which refers to hidden or concealed things. As we use the word today, it refers to dealings with the spirit realm. The Scripture forbids any participation in the occult. Paul, our apostle, warns the Body of Christ about practicing idolatry, worshipping the creation and false gods, and having “fellowship with devils” (1 Cor. 10:19,20). The stern warnings to Israel in the Mosaic Law teach us what God thinks about astrology and the occult, and that is enough for us to know that we need to avoid these things.
“Take ye therefore good heed unto yourselves…Lest ye corrupt yourselves…And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them…” (Deut. 4:15,16,19).
“There shall not be found among you any one…that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord…” (Deut. 18:10-12).
What many consider an innocent activity is an abomination in the eyes of God. Consulting mediums, tarot cards, horoscopes, palmists, etc., belittles God. Doing so is to say, “I believe that God is either unable or unwilling to tell me all that is good for me to know.” In essence, it demonstrates the belief that God lacks the love or goodness to guide me, so I will take matters into my own hands.
For our own good, the people of God should shun the evil snare of all practices of the occult. All that we need to know about the future or the supernatural realm comes through the Word of God. By faith, we take our stand on the sufficiency of the revelation of God’s Word. And we trust the One who is with us each step of our journey through life, guiding, caring, and helping us all the way.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-danger-of-the-occult/
1 Corinthians 10:19 What say I then? that the idol is any thing, or that which is offered in sacrifice to idols is any thing?
20 But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.
Deuteronomy 4:15 Take ye therefore good heed unto yourselves; for ye saw no manner of similitude on the day that the LORD spake unto you in Horeb out of the midst of the fire:
16 Lest ye corrupt yourselves, and make you a graven image, the similitude of any figure, the likeness of male or female,
19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.
Deuteronomy 18:10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch,
11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer.
12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee.
Thank you Deplorable Infidel for that timely reminder.
I have thought for a long time that ‘auld Inc’ is deeply into politics.
When I look at those trying to bring down your President I am more convinced than ever.
Just look closely into the eyes of Mrs Pelosi and Mr Shiff. Are they not evil personified.
I rest my case.
‘Auld nic’
7000 promises from my father in the Bible. How do we receive. Jesus explains over and over.
“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these THINGS shall be added unto you.” Matt 6:33
We live as slaves with religion and we have “all things” through Christ. We live in Egypt but have the blessing of Abraham. We live in a world of darkness but are citizens of Gods kingdom and have been given all his promises.
Matt 7:7 ask and you will receive, Seek and you shall find, knock and the door shall be opened. For all who ask receive those who seek shall find and those who knock the door shall be opened. For if your son asks for bread would you give him a stone or if he asks for a fish would you give him a serpent? You being EVIL( having doubt) know how to give good gifts how much more our father in heaven.
Salvation is more than a ticket, it’s ALL THINGS God promised, but you must seek them out. If you do, the rewards are more than you can ask or think. God bless all you folks.
