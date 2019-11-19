November 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1034

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

85 Responses to November 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1034

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
    Countdown: 350 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “So I have looked for You in the sanctuary,
    To see Your power and Your glory.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:2
    ————–
    ***Praise: Stock Market Index set another all time record high! Boom…Booming
    ***Praise: 15 Million in Fundraising during the week Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry
    ***Praise: Impeachment drama has energized the voting base for President Trump–Get out of the way, folks, The Monster Vote Red Tide is coming thru.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for President Trump’s health…to remain top-notch and safe
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
    — for protection for all Patriots fighting against Opposition’s plots to take down President Trump
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
    — the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
    — for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Never Give Up *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “And today, the United States is ranked number one in the world for access to clean drinking water — ranked number one in the world. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 — 👌

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Michael Todaro says:
      November 19, 2019 at 2:36 am

      Pelosi & Schiff unacceptable ?
      All who did not vote in November 2018
      raise your hand.
      Your complain privileges are suspended.
      Voting in November 2020 will restore your complain privileges.

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. Stillwater says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    Facebook photo – 11/18/19
    Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/pb.307772849873641.-2207520000.0./474640309853560/?type=3&theater

    —————
    Related
    Previous (November 18th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/18/november-18th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1033/comment-page-1/#comment-7572531

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. Payday says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I posted this in the Horowiz FISA thread below. Might be worth a repost.

    Treepers really need to take more interest in judicial appointments.

    Two new judges were confirmed and seated last Thursday to the 2nd circuit Court of Appeals. Pretty convenient! It’s now 7-5 GOP with 5 PT appointees.

    These last two judges were (Menashi) who was counselor to the President., and (Nardini) who was an assistant US Attorney in the District of Connecticut “criminal division”. As his first two appointees (Sullivan and Bianco) were also once US Attorneys in the district of NY “criminal division”. The 5th appointee (Park) is straight out of the Antonin Scalia law school and clerked for Alito.

    Durham is located in Connecticut. I’ve seen those among us express concern about indictments and convictions due to the swampy judicial system. You might want to reassess. IMO…these appointments have been very well planned out. And timed perfectly

    • Payday says:
      November 19, 2019 at 12:36 am

      As an FYI…in John “Bull” Durham’s speech recently available online, he mentioned working with US Attorney Nardini on some of his prior high profile cases. If Durham really is the straight shooting no nonsense Bull we’ve all heard about…I, for one, like how this appears to be playing out.

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

  14. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    I just saw this and do not know if this is true….I think the source is from Info War which some of us aren’t too keen on it. But nevertheless, we need to pray fervently for this type of attack anyway.
    —————————————————–
    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-visit-to-walter-reed-related-to-possible-chemical-poisoning-report/

    Food tester gravely ill, says source

    The President’s unscheduled stop at the Walter Reed military hospital on Saturday involved a battery of tests to determine whether the President was exposed to a chemical agent that is suspected of being introduced into his food, says a White House connected source who shared details with Alex Jones of InfoWars.com.

    “Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival, according to that source,” reports Fox59.com. “Typically, Walter Reed’s medical staff would get a general notice about a “VIP” visit to the medical center ahead of a presidential visit, notifying them of certain closures at the facility. That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”

    This action was initiated by the sudden onset of symptoms experienced by the President’s food tester, who was reported stricken with such severe symptoms that urgent medical tests were conducted on that person while the President was diverted to Walter Reed for a priority medical examination involving a battery of chemical tests.

  15. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:47 am

  16. lida rose says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:50 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his Family

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:52 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 19, 2019 at 1:02 am

      In other words, “It is dangerous to let Peelosi and her thugs decide Trump’s fate.”

      Dear Nasty Nancy,
      You don’t fool us Treepers one iota bit. You need to step down, resign from Congress and hang out with your buddies, named The Bottles, for the rest of your drinking days. I hope one day soon you and your drinking pal, Hillary will be sharing a 6′ x 9′ “room”.

      Respectfully Never Yours,
      The Treepers

      • Joebkonobi says:
        November 19, 2019 at 2:49 am

        That statement should be enough to allow the Senate tondismiss charges if and when it gets to the Senate. She is basically saying they are impeaching Trump because it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fare.

        That moves it from an impeachment to election interference, and she is spending tax payer dollars to do it.

        Republicans should repeat this everyday, everywhere.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:08 am

  19. Magabear says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:08 am

    If anyone can get thru this article without laughing themselves to tears, you’re a better man than I. Yes, Eric Swalwell is in a #fartgate controversy. 😂🤣

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/18/he-who-denied-it-eric-swalwell-denies-emitting-massive-fart-on-msnbc/

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:11 am

  21. Dutchman says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Wow,….just WOW! The Speaker of the,House, a Constitutional office and 3rd in line, saying its DANGEROUS to let the voters decide who the POTUS should be..
    Gotta agree with my President, she’s crazy. That this situation exists, is insane.

    Time for the,Twilite Zone to be over.

    • joeknuckles says:
      November 19, 2019 at 1:37 am

      What do you expect from the leader of the Orwellian Socialists?

    • Allard Otten says:
      November 19, 2019 at 1:47 am

      If this Pelosi comment was after the LA election, it has them scared. Pubs, besides Gov, pretty much have control in LA. Either the trends are damaging, or the good guys had a lot of information about vote manipulation and fixed it down ticket.

      Add to that, a dem LA Gov, with a narrow, well publicized win, has close to half of the state watching his every move and a legislature that will shoot him down at will if he tries anything funny. He would have been better off losing. Same thing will happen if a dem wins the presidential general in 2020.

  23. Despicable Me says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:38 am

    A bright spot in the otherwise politically dark environs of northern VA: I was driving on a main thoroughfare in Fairfax county on Sunday and and saw a KAG sign posted on the back fence of a home that backs up to the roadway. I drove by again yesterday and the sign is still in place. Thousand of people will see that sign everyday.

  24. Despicable Me says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:41 am

    Ugh. Thousands of people utilize that road daily and will see that sign.

  25. nwtex says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:43 am

  26. joeknuckles says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Man, I love Lara Logan’s voice. Always have.

    I remember when she was describing the bombs falling on Baghdad. It sounded strangely erotic.

    She’s a great person, too. It a shame the stuff she’s had to go through. I hope she makes a strong comeback. She was a top flight journalist until she reported on things that pissed off the wrong people. Now she’s lucky to get on tv at all. Hannity congratulated her on her new show on Fox Nation. I guess that’s what she’s been reduced to, but maybe it’ll lead to something better for her.

  27. Lucille says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:53 am

    FOIA Emails: Eric Ciaramella, Victoria Nuland Received Regular Updates From Top Official at Soros’ Open Society Foundations
    Posted at 7:23 am on November 18, 2019 by Elizabeth Vaughn
    https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/11/18/foia-emails-eric-ciaramella-victoria-nuland-received-regular-updates-top-official-soros-open-society-foundations/

  28. nwtex says:
    November 19, 2019 at 1:56 am

    🌟 ✨

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Read full thread…

    • FPCHmom says:
      November 19, 2019 at 2:47 am

      That is some very important information that needs to come out. Republicans should have explored it with Kent, however any mention of Ciaramella would have set off fireworks.

  30. A2 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:02 am

    👇👇👇👇

    Important statements on Iran and Hong Kong protests by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

  31. Lucille says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:05 am

    George Conway Is Still Going After Elise Stefanik, but Dan Crenshaw Is Rallying the Troops in Defense
    Posted at 7:30 pm on November 18, 2019 by Nick Arama
    https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2019/11/18/george-conway-is-still-going-after-elise-stefanik-but-dan-crenshaw-is-rallying-the-troops-in-defense/

  32. Raffaella says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:06 am

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:06 am

    😁

  34. Ghost says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:36 am

    Observations from a Smaller Limb.

    Treasury International Capital
    TIC long-term purchases report:
    U.S. Department of the Treasury

    The difference in value between foreign long term securities purchased by U.S. citizens and U.S. securities purchased by foreigners.

    Example if foreigners purchase $100B in U.S. stocks and bonds while U.S. citizens purchase $90B in foreign stocks and bonds the TIC would be +$10B. Plus equals capital coming into U.S. negative means capital going out. Also note that with a 20 trillion economy a billion moving out is of little consequence other countries can not say the same.

    This information, November report is 45 days after month end, which means September numbers. There are definitive weakness’s to this report, but it is one of the better ones available for tracking purposes. Short term instruments included in post.

    November Report: ( September Numbers)
    Foreign residents net purchases +$15.4B
    Foreign private investors: + $54.1B 🏆
    Foreign official institutions net: -$38.7B
    U.S. citizens net foreign sales +$34.0B (bringing $ home)
    Short term net private +16.9
    Short term net official. -$4.4

    Quick summary:
    Private investors and individuals moved net $120.4B into U.S. market while Official Institutions moved $43.1B out. Combined long and short term + $77.3B inflow.

    https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm832

    Largest moves: Inflows at net: By country.
    Total includes Treasury, Agency, Corporate Bonds and Stocks

    U.K. +$ 28.1B
    Japan: +$ 8.4B
    Singapore: +$6.4B

    Outflows at net: By country.
    Total includes Treasury, Agency, Corporate Bonds and Stocks.

    Brazil: -$11.4B
    Ireland: -$9.6
    Saudi Arabia: -$6.6B

    https://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/snetus.txt

    Comments:
    Small investors continue to move assets into the U.S. whether treasuries or other instruments. Note this is what can be tracked more there in a point and click world. Flight to safety. Meanwhile foreign official institutions are liquidating to prop up their foreign assets and currencies.

    China:
    China last month (August) using direct and holdings in the Cayman Island sold $51.9B net U.S. Treasuries. Well the sky didn’t fall and few seemed to notice. Meanwhile for the second month in a row China did not issue a report on foreign direct investments. FDI reports show investment and returns of foreign investors moving into a country. Things are much worse than being reported.

    Russia:
    Vladimir Putin deserves a special reward for a country leader who can get his Head further up his A$$ then almost anyone else. Let us review shall we? Just before the Helsinki meeting with PDJT Russia dumped half of all its U.S. denominated holding converting them to Euro and Yuan.

    He has continued along this line as both currencies continued to fall. Self liquidating the value of national assets and turning a growing economy into one that is faltering even though it is one of the largest oil exporters in the world.

    Current Account balance has fallen
    1/17/19 $38.8B
    11/10/19 $12.1B

    He also started selling his counties primary source of revenue (oil) to China accepting the Yuan. Who have systematically devalued the Yuan. After conversion his purchasing power has diminished greatly whether buying from the U.S. or Europe. At the current trajectory I’m expecting to see demonstrations in the spring.

    Manufacturing PMI: 47.2
    Consumer confidence: -13
    Business confidence: -3

    https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/indicators

    😎

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:43 am

  36. lawrencepaul1 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:51 am

  37. lawrencepaul1 says:
    November 19, 2019 at 2:56 am

    Thank you Oklahoma.
    All red states should refuse to enforce all uncostitutional Federal laws. Blue states are more unconstitutional than Washington already so they are lost.

    Landmark Bill Would Bar State From Enforcing Federal Red-Flag Gun Laws
    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/landmark-bill-would-bar-state-enforcing-federal-red-flag-gun-laws

