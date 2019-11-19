November 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1034

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 350 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “So I have looked for You in the sanctuary,
To see Your power and Your glory.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:2
————–
***Praise: Stock Market Index set another all time record high! Boom…Booming
***Praise: 15 Million in Fundraising during the week Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry
***Praise: Impeachment drama has energized the voting base for President Trump–Get out of the way, folks, The Monster Vote Red Tide is coming thru.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump’s health…to remain top-notch and safe
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to boomerang on the Dems BIGLY
— for protection for all Patriots fighting against Opposition’s plots to take down President Trump
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Never Give Up *🇺🇸*
🦅 “And today, the United States is ranked number one in the world for access to clean drinking water — ranked number one in the world. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 — 👌
LikeLiked by 14 people
Please Lord..
May you welcome Ruthy Ginsberg into your open arms before Christmas..
LikeLike
Funny you would post that as today I had been juggling over my two short phrases for today’s prayer post……. “Never Give Up” or ” Where’s Ruthie?”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well stated crossthread42.
It beats my “eat s**t and die” version of the same prayer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check another one of my post below for prayer about food tester. I accidentally posted it incorrectly. It was supposed to be here. Go check it out posted at 12:28am. XOXO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pelosi & Schiff unacceptable ?
All who did not vote in November 2018
raise your hand.
Your complain privileges are suspended.
Voting in November 2020 will restore your complain privileges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Facebook photo – 11/18/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WeBuildTheWall/photos/pb.307772849873641.-2207520000.0./474640309853560/?type=3&theater
—————
Related
Previous (November 18th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/18/november-18th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1033/comment-page-1/#comment-7572531
LikeLiked by 4 people
Q: If they’re publishing lies about you, maybe you should sue them? Then you could tell your story under oath. Tell the jury you aren’t building a wall anyway; you’re just cutting a little cane. I’d like to see that
A: Dude you are dumb! You have no clue of construction process. We aren’t required to file any IBWC yet. it goes in phases. We are clearing the land and submitting things in order. Stop arm chair QB’ing when you never built a thing in your life
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 18, 2019)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tweet with 2 images of the water wall design. This is the same wall Brian posted yesterday onFacebook. If you enlarge the image you can see that it is not a solid wall, but in fact, individual bollards. Everything else from the picture appears to be same. The description on the Facebook link has a little more detail.
Facebook photo description:
“The barrier going up in south Texas is the first wall system that won’t cause flooding and won’t deflect the water onto Mexico. The best engineers in the world designed this for floods, not government employees. The barrier also is designed to allow all local wildlife to pass through easily. A lot of work went into the design to ensure full compliance with flooding issues. This is the 21st century and Fisher Industries used advanced modeling technology and did due diligence to ensure the wall system performed as it was designed to do.
Just because no one has built a barrier in a flood plain before doesn’t mean you can’t. We will no longer be fencing ranchers into Mexico by building walls on the flood levy miles in land- ITS POINTLESS! Border barriers belong on the border itself. Why do you think the ranchers in Texas don’t want the wall? It’s because for decades we have been putting the wall on their front lawn instead of their backyard. We should NEVER fence an American into Mexico.”
Q: So the anti climbing plate isn’t necessary
A: Not here. We are coating the steel. Anyone who is wet and touches it after getting out of water will never get up! It’s super slippery. We tested it!
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 18, 2019)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The End Result of Open Borders – (30:07) – 11/11/19
Mary Ann Mendoza discusses how her son, police officer Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, was killed by an illegal alien, and about her efforts as a co-founder and spokesperson for Angelfamilies.com and Angel Moms.
Mary Ann believes that “every state is a border state, and we have to stand together to hold our politicians to the oath they took to protect Americans.”
Mary Ann Mendoza is the Co-Founder of Angelfamilies.com and Angel Moms and an Advisory Board Member for http://www.Webuildthewall.us.
“Incredible Angel Mom and founder of Angel Families, Mary Ann Mendoza, who we’re proud to have serving on the advisory board for We Build The Wall, has a major message. Open border advocates and leftists who support that movement, don’t want you to hear what she has to say, which is why we must share this far and wide.”
Source: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Brian.Kolfage.jr/posts/?ref=page_internal
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tweet with article.
‘We Build The Wall’ Slams Open-Borders Priest For ‘Promoting Human Trafficking’ – 11/18/19
https://nationalfile.com/we-build-the-wall-slams-priest-for-promoting-human-trafficking-by-we-build-the-wall/
LikeLiked by 5 people
I forgot to add the tweet.
LikeLike
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Migrants Apprehended, Smuggler Arrested at Texas Border – 11/17/19
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/11/17/exclusive-chinese-migrants-apprehended-smuggler-arrested-at-texas-border/amp/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Facebook photo – 11/14/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/photos/a.1576822505864693/2533201860226748/?type=3&theater
LikeLiked by 2 people
Facebook photo – 11/14/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/photos/a.1576822505864693/2533201803560087/?type=3&theater
LikeLiked by 2 people
Facebook post with video (Spain border wall) – 11/18/19 – (2:35)
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/posts/2537822266431374
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice graphic. Thanks ~
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting info on the Water WALL. I love their concept. Thank You, Stillwater.
I wonder if they would be able to climb it if they weren’t wet because they crossed the river by boat or sit/lay on the bank after their swim til they’re dried out before attempting to climb the bollards.
I’m so ready for alligators, tasers and even ‘lead’ in places like this. These are attempted lawbreakers with no regard for our Rule of Law. They are Deliberated Criminals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure how slick the bollard would be for dry hands.
Here are some questions/observations I have:
– I wonder how much moisture is in the air near the river day and night. At night, maybe the bollards would be cold enough for moisture to condense and collect on it. I guess it depends how dry the area is.
– Is the bollard w/ coating provide more grip for climbing when dry vs just the steel bollard underneath w/o the coating?
– Also with the security cams, Border Patrol would be able to get there on the high speed concrete road before they have a chance to dry out. BP could also apprehend them by boat on the river.
All I can say is I wouldn’t want to slip while climbing it and have my arm or neck stuck between the bollards.
– I’m curious if WBTW is using the same type and gauge of all-weather steel on the bollard before they coat it. If so, then coating it may extend it’s life (assuming it doesn’t negatively affect the all-weather steel.
I seem to recall it being mentioned that bollards at Project 1 would last 70/75 years. But the property owner said 100 years for that area in NM and 70 or 75 years near the coast due to moisture.
LikeLike
Magnets…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I guess nothing’s a 100%. Though that would be an awkward angle to hold the climbing magnets. I guess Tommy Fisher will have to have his engineers invent an electromagnet for the core of the bollard. CBP could turn it on and reverse the polarity once the illegals start climbing so the their the two magnets will repel. lol
LikeLike
I just had another though. The wall could be set to activate a sprinkler system to moisten the walls when someone is about to climb the wall. Or maybe a firehose to knock them into the Rio. Then they would be wet. Okay, now I’m getting carried away. 😀
LikeLike
Stillwater:
I appreciate your regular informative updates on the great work that Brian Kolfage and all of his impressive project partners are doing for their country. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you hawkins6 ~ 🙂
Just glad I have a great place like CTH to post them. I see WBTW/Fisher as a small snowball gathering momentum and mass as it travels down the mountain. At some point their capability will be undeniable. Then we will see them on larger and larger projects.
I have a feeling that after Trump gets reelected and Republicans control the House and Senate that Trump and WBTW’s allies will be able to redirect funds to WBTW or take back some of the control from Army Corps and give it to CBP or DHS.
Tommy Fisher mentioned that he though the Govt. should purchase the finished walls from WBTW. I believe WBTW got approval for everything from DHS and Border Patrol for Project 2 (& I think Project 1 as well) so it probably couldn’t be argued that the wall could not be purchased due to some deficiency in design.
So my thinking is the public and generous millionaires or billionaires could continue to fund the smaller projects. Even if they can’t fund the whole wall, say they fund 50, 75, or 100 million over time… the govt. buys the finished projects (no risk to them) and WBTW rolls the money over into larger and larger projects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, that’ll do it.
I’ll sleep better with a smile on my face with that “carried away” ideas of yours in my vision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cynical me says he’s either in a safe district or his vote won’t be needed for impeachment.
LikeLike
Ditto…Same here.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I posted this in the Horowiz FISA thread below. Might be worth a repost.
Treepers really need to take more interest in judicial appointments.
Two new judges were confirmed and seated last Thursday to the 2nd circuit Court of Appeals. Pretty convenient! It’s now 7-5 GOP with 5 PT appointees.
These last two judges were (Menashi) who was counselor to the President., and (Nardini) who was an assistant US Attorney in the District of Connecticut “criminal division”. As his first two appointees (Sullivan and Bianco) were also once US Attorneys in the district of NY “criminal division”. The 5th appointee (Park) is straight out of the Antonin Scalia law school and clerked for Alito.
Durham is located in Connecticut. I’ve seen those among us express concern about indictments and convictions due to the swampy judicial system. You might want to reassess. IMO…these appointments have been very well planned out. And timed perfectly
LikeLiked by 5 people
As an FYI…in John “Bull” Durham’s speech recently available online, he mentioned working with US Attorney Nardini on some of his prior high profile cases. If Durham really is the straight shooting no nonsense Bull we’ve all heard about…I, for one, like how this appears to be playing out.
LikeLike
If Durham hews anywhere close to his reputation, speeches in CT, or prior deeds, he’s going to lay down a lot of hurt.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just saw this and do not know if this is true….I think the source is from Info War which some of us aren’t too keen on it. But nevertheless, we need to pray fervently for this type of attack anyway.
—————————————————–
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-visit-to-walter-reed-related-to-possible-chemical-poisoning-report/
Food tester gravely ill, says source
The President’s unscheduled stop at the Walter Reed military hospital on Saturday involved a battery of tests to determine whether the President was exposed to a chemical agent that is suspected of being introduced into his food, says a White House connected source who shared details with Alex Jones of InfoWars.com.
“Medical staff at Walter Reed did not get a staff-wide notice about a presidential visit to the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland, ahead of Trump’s arrival, according to that source,” reports Fox59.com. “Typically, Walter Reed’s medical staff would get a general notice about a “VIP” visit to the medical center ahead of a presidential visit, notifying them of certain closures at the facility. That did not happen this time, indicating the visit was a non-routine visit and scheduled last minute.”
This action was initiated by the sudden onset of symptoms experienced by the President’s food tester, who was reported stricken with such severe symptoms that urgent medical tests were conducted on that person while the President was diverted to Walter Reed for a priority medical examination involving a battery of chemical tests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Skeptical…..11 on a scale of 1 to 10.
LikeLike
Verify, then trust.
LikeLike
Seems like recycled news that is incorrect… it was already stated it was a physical. But there was a white house statement….
LikeLike
White House connected source who shared details with Alex Jones… umkay!
Terribly irresponsible for them to write and publish such a story. Shameful imo. Trash.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his Family
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
In other words, “It is dangerous to let Peelosi and her thugs decide Trump’s fate.”
Dear Nasty Nancy,
You don’t fool us Treepers one iota bit. You need to step down, resign from Congress and hang out with your buddies, named The Bottles, for the rest of your drinking days. I hope one day soon you and your drinking pal, Hillary will be sharing a 6′ x 9′ “room”.
Respectfully Never Yours,
The Treepers
LikeLike
That statement should be enough to allow the Senate tondismiss charges if and when it gets to the Senate. She is basically saying they are impeaching Trump because it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fare.
That moves it from an impeachment to election interference, and she is spending tax payer dollars to do it.
Republicans should repeat this everyday, everywhere.
LikeLike
LikeLike
If anyone can get thru this article without laughing themselves to tears, you’re a better man than I. Yes, Eric Swalwell is in a #fartgate controversy. 😂🤣
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/18/he-who-denied-it-eric-swalwell-denies-emitting-massive-fart-on-msnbc/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fartgate was the #3 item trending on twitter tonight!
LikeLike
Ok, it’s time for a parody Cruz-Sawllwell debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol…who can do it the Loudest Fartdance?
LikeLike
#1 trending on Twitter all night was #Fartgate.
You have to read comments on #Fartgate. So hilarious. I was laughing nonstop for hours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I showed the video to Hubbie when it came out a few hrs ago and he is still laughing hard to tears. He texted his brother..then these 2 Christian guys really got carried away getting vulgar over it and they both cannot even stop laughing. It was funny to watch them laughing themselves silly. They now call him Fartwell.. Lol.
“Fartwell, The President Of Fartland” Lol
LikeLike
Here is the headline on red state:
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019/11/18/eric-swalwell-rips-massive-fart-live-tv/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow,….just WOW! The Speaker of the,House, a Constitutional office and 3rd in line, saying its DANGEROUS to let the voters decide who the POTUS should be..
Gotta agree with my President, she’s crazy. That this situation exists, is insane.
Time for the,Twilite Zone to be over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do you expect from the leader of the Orwellian Socialists?
LikeLike
If this Pelosi comment was after the LA election, it has them scared. Pubs, besides Gov, pretty much have control in LA. Either the trends are damaging, or the good guys had a lot of information about vote manipulation and fixed it down ticket.
Add to that, a dem LA Gov, with a narrow, well publicized win, has close to half of the state watching his every move and a legislature that will shoot him down at will if he tries anything funny. He would have been better off losing. Same thing will happen if a dem wins the presidential general in 2020.
LikeLike
Some extra reading
https://loomered.com/2019/11/16/high-profile-kidnapping-isis-leader-arrested-in-ukraine-bust-suspected-links-to-yovanovich-biden-kerry-pelosi-and-romney/
LikeLike
A bright spot in the otherwise politically dark environs of northern VA: I was driving on a main thoroughfare in Fairfax county on Sunday and and saw a KAG sign posted on the back fence of a home that backs up to the roadway. I drove by again yesterday and the sign is still in place. Thousand of people will see that sign everyday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh. Thousands of people utilize that road daily and will see that sign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Hum Spot@humspot1
4h
Replying to @DailyMail
As he reached for his bottle of hot sauce in his purse.
LikeLike
But did he have a fake accent? /s
LikeLike
Man, I love Lara Logan’s voice. Always have.
I remember when she was describing the bombs falling on Baghdad. It sounded strangely erotic.
She’s a great person, too. It a shame the stuff she’s had to go through. I hope she makes a strong comeback. She was a top flight journalist until she reported on things that pissed off the wrong people. Now she’s lucky to get on tv at all. Hannity congratulated her on her new show on Fox Nation. I guess that’s what she’s been reduced to, but maybe it’ll lead to something better for her.
LikeLike
FOIA Emails: Eric Ciaramella, Victoria Nuland Received Regular Updates From Top Official at Soros’ Open Society Foundations
Posted at 7:23 am on November 18, 2019 by Elizabeth Vaughn
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/11/18/foia-emails-eric-ciaramella-victoria-nuland-received-regular-updates-top-official-soros-open-society-foundations/
LikeLike
🌟 ✨
LikeLike
Read full thread…
LikeLike
That is some very important information that needs to come out. Republicans should have explored it with Kent, however any mention of Ciaramella would have set off fireworks.
LikeLike
👇👇👇👇
Important statements on Iran and Hong Kong protests by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
LikeLike
George Conway Is Still Going After Elise Stefanik, but Dan Crenshaw Is Rallying the Troops in Defense
Posted at 7:30 pm on November 18, 2019 by Nick Arama
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2019/11/18/george-conway-is-still-going-after-elise-stefanik-but-dan-crenshaw-is-rallying-the-troops-in-defense/
LikeLike
LikeLike
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observations from a Smaller Limb.
Treasury International Capital
TIC long-term purchases report:
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The difference in value between foreign long term securities purchased by U.S. citizens and U.S. securities purchased by foreigners.
Example if foreigners purchase $100B in U.S. stocks and bonds while U.S. citizens purchase $90B in foreign stocks and bonds the TIC would be +$10B. Plus equals capital coming into U.S. negative means capital going out. Also note that with a 20 trillion economy a billion moving out is of little consequence other countries can not say the same.
This information, November report is 45 days after month end, which means September numbers. There are definitive weakness’s to this report, but it is one of the better ones available for tracking purposes. Short term instruments included in post.
November Report: ( September Numbers)
Foreign residents net purchases +$15.4B
Foreign private investors: + $54.1B 🏆
Foreign official institutions net: -$38.7B
U.S. citizens net foreign sales +$34.0B (bringing $ home)
Short term net private +16.9
Short term net official. -$4.4
Quick summary:
Private investors and individuals moved net $120.4B into U.S. market while Official Institutions moved $43.1B out. Combined long and short term + $77.3B inflow.
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm832
Largest moves: Inflows at net: By country.
Total includes Treasury, Agency, Corporate Bonds and Stocks
U.K. +$ 28.1B
Japan: +$ 8.4B
Singapore: +$6.4B
Outflows at net: By country.
Total includes Treasury, Agency, Corporate Bonds and Stocks.
Brazil: -$11.4B
Ireland: -$9.6
Saudi Arabia: -$6.6B
https://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/snetus.txt
Comments:
Small investors continue to move assets into the U.S. whether treasuries or other instruments. Note this is what can be tracked more there in a point and click world. Flight to safety. Meanwhile foreign official institutions are liquidating to prop up their foreign assets and currencies.
China:
China last month (August) using direct and holdings in the Cayman Island sold $51.9B net U.S. Treasuries. Well the sky didn’t fall and few seemed to notice. Meanwhile for the second month in a row China did not issue a report on foreign direct investments. FDI reports show investment and returns of foreign investors moving into a country. Things are much worse than being reported.
Russia:
Vladimir Putin deserves a special reward for a country leader who can get his Head further up his A$$ then almost anyone else. Let us review shall we? Just before the Helsinki meeting with PDJT Russia dumped half of all its U.S. denominated holding converting them to Euro and Yuan.
He has continued along this line as both currencies continued to fall. Self liquidating the value of national assets and turning a growing economy into one that is faltering even though it is one of the largest oil exporters in the world.
Current Account balance has fallen
1/17/19 $38.8B
11/10/19 $12.1B
He also started selling his counties primary source of revenue (oil) to China accepting the Yuan. Who have systematically devalued the Yuan. After conversion his purchasing power has diminished greatly whether buying from the U.S. or Europe. At the current trajectory I’m expecting to see demonstrations in the spring.
Manufacturing PMI: 47.2
Consumer confidence: -13
Business confidence: -3
https://tradingeconomics.com/russia/indicators
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Oklahoma.
All red states should refuse to enforce all uncostitutional Federal laws. Blue states are more unconstitutional than Washington already so they are lost.
Landmark Bill Would Bar State From Enforcing Federal Red-Flag Gun Laws
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/landmark-bill-would-bar-state-enforcing-federal-red-flag-gun-laws
LikeLike