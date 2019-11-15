November 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1030

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 35 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him.
Truly he is my rock and my salvation;
he is my fortress, I will not be shaken..” 🌟 -— Ps. 62:5-6
—————-
***Praise: Over $3.1 Million in small donation raised for Trump Party during Fake Impeachment Drama. Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day! (Brad Parscale)
***Praise: Evangelicals energized more than ever before because of Fake impeachment Drama
***Praise: Walmart raises earnings forecast ahead of holidays earning praise from Pres. Trump
***Praise: (Sundance:) “U.S. economy is strong because approximately 70% to 80% of everything produced inside our economy is consumed inside our economy”.
We’re keeping American wealth inside/within our American Family/Country—Winning.
————–
🙏🙏🙏Special Prayer: For President Trump and the House Repubs to stay sharp and stand strong against Evil which has entered the room on Wednesday. Pray all his supporters maintain calm Cold Anger during another “Impeachment scam” today (Friday). Horse Manure Schiff/Shiff and Dem thugs continue to slander our President Trump.
**We Stand with President Trump all the way, no matter what**
—————
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— the fake impeachment drama to disintegrate quickly
— for Nov 16th election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Trump Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Washington Democrats have declare war on our values.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, November 15, 2019 — 👌
God bless you Grandma.
This is the reason why we pray for President Trump’s safety. There are sick people out there.
(From Sundance’s twitter):
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
—————
Previous (November 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/14/november-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1029/comment-page-1/#comment-7555624
Tweets with same video as above. You can see WBTW earthmoving equipment in the background. – (0:40)
Q: Yes they are stealing jobs from African, Hispanic, but maybe you should include all Americans…red and yellow, black and white?
A: Yes but my point if the ones affected the MOST are the minority Americans.
– Brian Kolfage (November 14, 2019)
Hi Stillwater! Thanks for posting!
