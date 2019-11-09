Saturday November 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday!
https://twitter.com/TheFigensezgin/status/1192212371965698048
Small Change and a Free Gift
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Has the cashier at the restaurant or the check-out girl at the supermart been asking you: “Do you have the two cents?” or “You don’t have the change, do you?” If so, it’s because there is a coin shortage all over the U.S. and will be for some time.
All kinds of coin-using machines have created a shortage of coins for other purposes. Isn’t it strange: a penny is hardly worth picking up these days, and President Eisenhower called our dollars “dollarettes,” yet people seem to be spending more money in small amounts.
You can make more and more purchases with coins these days. Some people say that you can buy anything with money, but they’re wrong — very wrong.
The things we need most cannot be bought with any amount of money. The air we breathe, the water we drink (we pay only for the service), love of family and friends. These things can’t be bought. And the most precious treasure of all: salvation, eternal life, can’t be bought at any price.
God doesn’t want our money. He calls it “filthy lucre.” He’s not going into business, selling houses and lots in heaven, much less will He pervert justice and pronounce us innocent for a consideration. But He does pity and love us and He can and will give us eternal life if we trust in the merits of the One who died to pay the penalty for our sins.
“The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).
“For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8).
Our Lord said to the Samaritan woman:
“If thou knewest the gift of God… thou wouldest have asked…” (John 4:10).
Have you asked?
Happy Caterday, Treepers! Good momma kitty rescues and feeds abandoned kittens.
Kitty porn?
L
O
L
🐱
