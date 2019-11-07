November 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1022

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
….but Mitch will only win if he wakes up and starts defending President Trump instead of standing around like a bump on a log!
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 362 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But do not kill them, Lord our shield, or my people will forget.
In your might uproot them and bring them down. ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:11
—————-
***Praise: Historic Milestone…158 Federal judges total have been nominated by President Trump, confirmed by Senate. (In 2 months may have total of 182!)
***Praise: Mark Meadows interrupted Fake Media reporting and said: “Republicans Are Not Struggling on Anything” LoL Trump Supporting Repubs are fighting back
***Praise: According to KellyAnne Polling impeachment support dropped 7 points in the last 3 weeks
***Praise: “Yes!!” ….’The New York Justice & Public Safety’ PAC, funded by Soros, spent more than $800,000 to take Hard-on-Crime DA Doorley down and get Mitchell elected…..but voters re-elected DA of Monroe County NY, Sandra Doorley on Tuesday
😉 👍
—————-
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel by car to DC Trump Int’l Hotel for a fundraiser (Dep WH 7:35pm ET **Arr back at WH 9pm ET)
— voter fraud in KY election o f Matt Bevin be uncovered
— the impeachment hoax CRUMBLE
— extra prayer for Sidney Powell and Gen. Flynn–for his case to be thrown out
— for Never-Trumper Congresspeople to have a change of heart and get 100% behind Pro-America First President Trump and say “No” to their anti-American donors.
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— for election in Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone,
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for WALLbuilding to speed up, Lord
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for British Nigel Farage and Brexit…they have a tough road ahead of them
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* American Greatness *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You are the ones who are lifting our nation, in the very near future — to soaring new heights. I have no doubt. I see the people in this room. There’s greatness in this room. There’s greatness in this room.” (July 23, 2019, Turning Point USA )
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” —-Thomas Jefferson
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, November 7, 2019 — 👌
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Foreman Mike Back on the Border In NEW location – (1:42)
(This video is a compilation of the two videos I posted yesterday.)
“Foreman Mike is back on the border getting ready to build our next wall for We the People!“
—————
Previous (November 6th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/06/november-6th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1021/comment-page-1/#comment-7522289
November 6, 2019 by Brian Kolfage, Organizer
As a donor to We Build the Wall, you may be interested in how we are organized and how we use your donations to accomplish the missions of the organization. Brian Kolfage founded We Build the Wall, Inc., as a Florida-based 501(c)(4) non-profit, advocacy organization. A 501(c)(4) is a tax-exempt social welfare organization described in Internal Revenue Code (IRC) section 501(c)(4) as an organization that is not organized for profit and is operated exclusively to promote social welfare.
We Build the Wall has two social welfare missions. The first mission is to build border wall on the southern border of the United States using privately raised funds. We completed our first major wall section in Sunland Park, New Mexico, in June 2019. We constructed a state-of-the-art, 18-foot-tall, steel-bollard border barrier that blocked one of the worst human- and drug-smuggling corridors in the El Paso Sector. The construction of this barrier immediately altered the entire region’s flow of illegal drugs and illegal migrants coming into the United States. Future building projects will have a similar impact in stopping illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
The second mission is an educational one, something common to many 501(c)(4) organizations. As Brian Kolfage put it when We Build the Wall was organized, on January 11, 2019, “Our mission is to unite private citizens that share a common belief in providing national security for our Southern Border through the construction, administration and maintenance of physical barriers inhibiting illegal entry into the United States.” Uniting citizens who share our interest in border security requires reaching to like-minded citizens and educating the public about the need for border barriers. With those objectives in mind we hold educational events, such as town halls and symposia. We have been working diligently to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis at our border and unite all citizens who share our belief in the value of physical barriers on the border.
We are dedicated to accomplishing these missions, no matter how much resistance we face. We are seeing the same attacks from the open-borders Left that President Trump has faced. But rest assured we are not deterred. We will continue to build sections of border wall and educate the public about the need for border wall. Our country’s security depends on it.
As of October 2019, more than 300,000 Americans have stepped forward to join us in accomplishing these missions. The total donation amount raised includes a large chunk of pledged donations that will be given to us upon meeting certain milestones. Roughly $18,500,000 has been received in direct donations, and an additional $6,000,000 has been pledged. Contributions or gifts to We Build the Wall are not tax deductible for IRS purposes. The operations of We Build the Wall are not paid for at taxpayer expense.
Update Source: https://www.gofundme.com/f/TheTrumpWall?viewupdates
Interesting…
I feel like I’m playing “Where’s Waldo?” and Eric just keeps popping up everywhere..
He looks sadz.
And PS…this looks like an out take of ‘Rosemary’s Baby’!
I agree…
They saw a real man enter the White House that day unlike the wimp they served for eight years. Look at the scowls on their faces. They think they’re the only ones entitled to run the country. This bunch certainly “ran” the country. They ran it straight into the ground, and it’s taking a real president to clean up the mess they left behind to MAGA!
Extraordinary things, Mr. President! Can one imagine if there would be true prosperity in the third world? Trumpian leadership grooming!
From Sundance Twitter:
I love that President Trump of ours who has a sense of humor.
L O L !!!!
Trump Retweet
If absolutely everyone rereads the transcript, you will find that the word expressed by President Trump, “though”, has a VERY important meaning in the call.
Really, I suggest everyone rereads the transcript.
Read the part of Zelensky’s comment prior to PT’s. The word “though” from PT is actually meant as a guarentee that even though Ukraine has a weapons package coming, we would appreciate a look into corruption.
So, essentially what PT is acknowledging is no matter what, Ukraine will be receiving their packag, though we would appreciate some help in this other area. PT never said he would base the exchange of one one item for another. The word “though” says it all.
Better than Clinton’s want of what the word “is” is, this word ” though” means a lot, IMHO.
?
The music = 😛 🤣
What would be delicious? Okay, just dreaming here…
Flynn’s case gets thrown out of court due to gov’t misconduct, then Trump appoints Flynn as DNI … wouldn’t that drive the deep state crazy?
I just thought that up, but on looking a bit, I’m not the first one to have this idea:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/08/02/mike-flynn-for-dni-hes-perfect/
