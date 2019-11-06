Wednesday November 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Heaven — And Who Will Go There
Most people are surprised when they learn that the Old Testament, though three times as large as the New, does not contain one single promise about going to heaven. God’s people, in Old Testament times, looked forward to a glorified earth, with Messiah as its Ruler.
This was so even when our Lord was on earth and continued to be so through Pentecost. Peter, addressing his kinsmen just after Pentecost, said in essence: “Repent, and God will send Jesus down here” (See Acts 3:19-20), but Paul, in his epistles, says by divine inspiration: “Believe, and God will take you up there.”
This apostle of grace teaches us that God has already given believers in Christ a position and “all spiritual blessings” in heavenly places in Christ (Eph. 2:4-6; 1:3). And he teaches further that at the close of this dispensation of grace “the dead in Christ shall rise” and “we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together …to meet the Lord… and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (I Thes. 4:16,17).
Thus it is that Paul, God’s special apostle for our day, declares that “our conversation [or citizenship] is in heaven” (Phil. 3:20) and writes of “the hope which is laid up for you in heaven” (Col. 1:5). Thus it is that he encourages persecuted saints, saying: “Ye…took joyfully the spoiling of your goods, knowing…that ye have in heaven a better and an enduring substance” (Heb. 10:34). And thus he writes even of death:
“For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dis- solved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (II Cor. 5:1).
“…to die is gain….to depart and to be with Christ…is far better” (Phil. 1:21,23).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/heaven-and-who-will-go-there/
Acts3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;
20 And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you:
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
1 Thessalonians 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Colossians 1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel;
Hebrews 10:34 For ye had compassion of me in my bonds, and took joyfully the spoiling of your goods, knowing in yourselves that ye have in heaven a better and an enduring substance.
2 Corinthians 5:1 For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
Philippians 1:21 For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
We don’t know what God has in store for us all. except for life eternal after death, if we follow and believe in Jesus. If that life is in Heaven or on Earth, as the first man Adam was created to live forever in a Paradise on earth, makes sense to me. The Old Testament has God’s original plan for mankind within it and God’s Word once given will always be fulfilled. God does not change His Mind.
So, in the end of time, it is possible that a “perfect” man, as Adam was originally, or Jesus was when he walked the earth as man, might be our future.
Some may gain Heaven with Jesus to rule over the earth, but I don’t think extinction of creation on earth or that it not be populated was ever God’s purpose for us .
“Most people are surprised when they learn that the Old Testament, though three times as large as the New, does not contain one single promise about going to heaven. God’s people, in Old Testament times, looked forward to a glorified earth, with Messiah as its Ruler.”
It is noteworthy that those in the nation of Israel in Old Testament times could have learned first about Enoch (that “God had taken him up” — cf. Hebrews 11:5, Genesis 5:24) and later that “the LORD took Elijah up to heaven in a whirlwind” (cf. 2 Kings 2:1, 11), which figures to have informed their outlook.
“does not contain one single PROMISE about going to heaven.”
You cited verses pertaining to two specific, unique individuals. Certain individuals, such as Lazarus, were also raised from the dead.
Please provide us with just one verse about the PROMISE of the nation of Israel going to heaven. Their hope is a kingdom established on Earth.
It don’t hardly get no better than this . . .
Mathew 6:33 “seek ye first the kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you” what is Gods kingdom? It’s his domain and it is for every believer in Christ. When we went from the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of light we became sons of God by accepting Jesus as our lord. He is our sabbath, our day of rest. Remember these words “it is finished”? God spoke them on the sixth day, Jesus on the cross. Our day of rest.
Religion is not of God religion is a counterfeit. A relationship is the only way to please God and it is consequently the only way to learn about Gods laws in his kingdom. It is the difference between sonship and slavery to learn of Gods kingdom and how his laws operate not religious acts and then rewards.
Do we see Gods people in slavery to our world system or sonship to his kingdom? Its in learning of Gods kingdom laws and leaving this kingdom of darkness behind as sons we see God has provided abundance for his children.
I want to point out there is always only one answer to all questions, it’s God. James 1:17 “all good and perfect gifts come from above.”
