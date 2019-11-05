Project Veritas Releases Insider Video Highlighting Claim ABC Executives Killing Epstein Story for Years…

(New York, NY) Newly revealed footage leaked by an ABC insider has exposed how network executives rejected allegations against Jeffrey Epstein years ago, even though there was content regarding the merit of those claims in-hand.

Amy Robach, ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host and Breaking News Anchor at ABC, explains how a witness came forward years ago with information pertaining to Epstein, but Disney-owned ABC News refused to air the material for years. Robach vents her anger in a “hot mic” moment with an off-camera producer, explaining that ABC quashed the story in it’s early stages. “I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre) [alleged Epstein victim]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told “Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.” (read more)

55 Responses to Project Veritas Releases Insider Video Highlighting Claim ABC Executives Killing Epstein Story for Years…

  1. mallardcove says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    So ABC said they spiked the story because it didn’t meet their standards of evidence.

    Yet, Kentucky gun ranges as a Syrian attack, Colorado movie theatre shooter being a tea party member, Brian Roberts’ false Trump story that crashed the stock market, Jussie Smollett interview and all the Nick Sandman attacks DID meet the evidence threshold.

    ABC News, just another propaganda arm of the administrative state and new world order.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Wearing my shocked face again.

  3. Guffman says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    ABC and Amy Robach’s press statements regarding this Veritas video are both laughable and blood boiling at the same time. Total whitewash for damage control. It’s obvious Amy is a good little sock puppet and will tow the company line, no matter how foolish she looks. Her Hunter Biden interview was nothing but fluff… she was the one chosen for that interview for a reason.

    And please… tell us more about how you had/have “everything” on Clinton…

  4. TwoLaine says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    I divorced ABC when they divorced Roseanne and divested her of her show and dignity,, with no due process.

  5. Carrie says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Pretty much sums it up.

  7. HillaryisGuilty says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Amy might want to update her resume. Never mind the press statements; ABC will either fire her or she’ll resign. It might be a good idea for Amy to go over her life insurance policy and watch for tails when she drives. This breaking story makes ABC “news” look really bad.

  8. Debra says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    IMO, Dershowitz is neck-high in the whole sordid affair . . .

    • Right to reply says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      I linked here to a Vanity Fair article from years ago, where Dershowitz praised Epstein as the only person outside the family he allowed to proof read his books.

  9. Guffman says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    This also reminds me of FOX spiking the story on whistleblower Dennis Montgomery regarding “The Hammer” super computer that Brennan, Clapper & Co, used to spy on every American.

    According to the Montgomery audio tapes, FOX’s Carl Cameron spent a full week in spring 2017 interviewing/taping Montgomery explaining the whole process… then FOX executives spiked the story and it was swept under the carpet just like this Epstein story. Montgomery turned over 47 hard drives of evidence to the FBI, and no one has heard anything about this since.

    All the audio tape files are here:

    https://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/

    The Fake News media is the enemy of the people.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      “The Fake News media is the enemy of the people.” Maybe my old eyes were deceiving me, this morning on Fox News I thought I saw a chyron saying that 3 or 4 of the top Dem candidates had ‘double digit’ poll leads on President Trump as of now! All this while one of their regular talkers was bloviating his chubby face above. ( TV on mute) …thank God.

    • issackbickerstaff says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      The “HAMR” project and Dennis Montgomery appear to be frauds/fake. This link is to a video with Kevin Shipp and Mike Zullo who was very close to Montgomery. Mr. Zullo was working with Sheriff Joe. Dennis Montgomery has a long history. Watch this video and hear the evidence Mike Zullo presents.

  10. Cetera says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Weird. Very weird. Who didn’t see this coming?

    “The Palace (Queen Elizabeth) pushed back… Prince Andew… Alan Dershowitz… We had Clinton, we had everything…”

    What other conspiracy theories peddled by famous #17 are going to be proven true?

    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:46 pm

      I’ll put money on “Trust Sessions” for starters.

      • Cetera says:
        November 5, 2019 at 3:49 pm

        LOL.

        I really hate all of this. I absolutely believe all the info disseminated is true. I’m also completely unconvinced that any of it makes a difference, or will be taken care of. They think they can prevent the civil war. I wouldn’t lay money on that no matter the odds.

    • Judith says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:50 pm

      The fact that Epstein has blackmailed so many VIPs the world over, persuades me that he is *not* dead at all! Who would dare kill a man wielding so much power, to possibly trigger a dead man’s switch?

      Who would allow that possibility? What else could keep blackmailers like Epstein alive?

      They might very well have whisked him away from prying legal eyes (sleeping guards and broken cameras my foot!) I wouldn’t put it past them at all, especially after that awkward first “attempt” that would lend credence to this subsequent “suicide.” All we know for sure is that he *disappeared* from jail, the case was then closed, and none of his clients has suffered in the least.

      • Cetera says:
        November 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        My apologies, Sundance. This is why we don’t mention the name or the number… We get the off-topic crazies. Just delete this whole section.

      • Marina Sapir says:
        November 5, 2019 at 4:07 pm

        “Who would allow that possibility?” He was in federal jail! Jailers had all the “possibility”. And they had the motive as well. I am pretty sure Epstein could tell a lot about FBI and DOJ protecting his popular international business with VIPs for decades. May be, they are afraid of losing control now, and try to hide all the evidence along with the potential witness.

  11. Right to reply says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Disney/ABC…I awat the expose on the pedophiles that fill the industry founded on children, for children. I can well imagine a FOIA on the pedophiles employed by, and arrested, are vast!

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    How long will we put up with this wealthy so called elite scum owning our media and our airwaves?

    How long will we put up with allowing them to report only the news they they want to report and hiding the news they don’t?

    How long will we allow our media to be used as propaganda outlets for one political party?

    How long will we put up with their lies and distortions while still allowing them to call themselves journalists?

    Why are they allowed to be called news / media organizations when they’re clearly partisan political operatives?

    I’m asking you government. I’m asking you FCC. Why?

    • Judith says:
      November 5, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      I would say that all bets are off the moment that Donald Trump no longer holds the office of President of the United States. The *easy* way would be to respect our Constitution and uphold the peaceful transition of power guaranteed within it. Once that is off the table, there are other remedies built into our Constitution to address your other concerns.

  13. Raised on Reagan says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.

  14. Perot Conservative says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Liberal white privilege.

  15. Reserved55 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    • FrankieZee says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Demorats don’t give a rats ass if one of their heroes is a PEDOPHILE. They just look the other way. I bet everyone in that room knew who Epstein was and what he was doing, but they would never waver in their support of Slick Willie. Sickening.

  16. jrapdx says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    It’s more than evident that ABC (and any among the rest of the “media” cabal) isn’t just a propaganda outlet but a willing participant in a conspiracy to hide criminal conduct among the “elite” and well-connected. I’ve long thought there have been egregious antitrust violations among the “news media” purveyors that deserved FTC/DoJ scrutiny, but to my mind the criminal coverups add new urgency to the need for investigation of corporate misconduct.

    Of course I realize the Deep State within the government agencies holding responsibility for such investigations makes it rather unlikely anything will be done. Senate or House committees could their own inquiry into the issues, but that’s equally unlikely given the current composition of those bodies.

    There is so much constructive work that Congress could be doing that is being sidelined by “impeachment above all else”. However if the tidal wave of publicity about Epstein’s death becomes big enough it might rise to President Trump’s attention which could be a big boost to resolving the questions.

  17. digitaldoofus says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Liberalism, pedophilia, criminality, and cover-ups all just go hand in hand.

  18. Ackman419 says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    The media propaganda and corruption is Disturbing.
    Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
    If I view “news”, or hear it on the radio, I’m constantly on guard and calling out the BS.
    The real scary thing is, I know the propagandists and spin crews are soooo good at their jobs that even when using a jaundiced eye or ear there are bits that escape scrutiny.
    Frankly, the power of mass media is terrifying in how effective it is.

  19. PreppiePlease says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    What about Truth? What about protecting future victims? What about Justice? How in the world can someone sit on this kind of proof for 3 years because their boss told them to?

    Amy Robach seemed more annoyed that she didn’t get the credit she thought she deserved.

  20. FelineFine says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Gonna miss ol’ Amy when she tragically commits suicide in the coming weeks.

  21. Marina Sapir says:
    November 5, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Old days, it was much easier to kill not just a story, but a potential storyteller. Now, we have independent journalists and independent media. It makes all the difference. “Apparent suicide” (as Barr called it long before an autopsy) is not so apparent anymore. The power of the deep state is limited: they can not control the story as before.

  22. TwoLaine says:
    November 5, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    She’s the 1st witness in the Jeffrey Epstein murder case.

    #BringItGirlfriend

    • FrankieZee says:
      November 5, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      Does she actually have all the evidence on her possession, or was it just what the victims said. Didn’t she say she had pictures and names?

      Like

    November 5, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Sept. 2019.

