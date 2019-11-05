Project Veritas Releases Insider Video Highlighting Claim ABC Executives Killing Epstein Story for Years…

(New York, NY) Newly revealed footage leaked by an ABC insider has exposed how network executives rejected allegations against Jeffrey Epstein years ago, even though there was content regarding the merit of those claims in-hand.
Amy Robach, ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host and Breaking News Anchor at ABC, explains how a witness came forward years ago with information pertaining to Epstein, but Disney-owned ABC News refused to air the material for years. Robach vents her anger in a “hot mic” moment with an off-camera producer, explaining that ABC quashed the story in it’s early stages. “I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre) [alleged Epstein victim]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told “Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.” (read more)
So ABC said they spiked the story because it didn’t meet their standards of evidence.
Yet, Kentucky gun ranges as a Syrian attack, Colorado movie theatre shooter being a tea party member, Brian Roberts’ false Trump story that crashed the stock market, Jussie Smollett interview and all the Nick Sandman attacks DID meet the evidence threshold.
ABC News, just another propaganda arm of the administrative state and new world order.
Justice Kavanaugh will be thrilled to hear about ABC’s standards of evidence. So will President Trump.
Don’t forget the Kavanaugh smears.
Good post but you spelled Juicy Smulyay wrong.
Twitter is destroying ABC:
Many girls were sexual abuse victims because of ABC’s inaction.
They are scum that should be flogged untill they look like shredded hog carcasses.
How much time did they spend on CPL? Creepy Porn Lawyer.
Wearing my shocked face again.
Damn it, I seem to have misplaced my shocked face. It’s been such a long time since I had to wear it.
Practice, practice, practice.
ABC and Amy Robach’s press statements regarding this Veritas video are both laughable and blood boiling at the same time. Total whitewash for damage control. It’s obvious Amy is a good little sock puppet and will tow the company line, no matter how foolish she looks. Her Hunter Biden interview was nothing but fluff… she was the one chosen for that interview for a reason.
And please… tell us more about how you had/have “everything” on Clinton…
They have always had “everything” on the Clintons. All of the “news” organizations do. Hillary’s FBI files and bribes have worked wonders in keeping them under control.
“Hillary’s FBI files and bribes have worked wonders in keeping them under control.”
You forgot the death threats.
Once the truth is spoken, it’s difficult to cover it with a lie.
I divorced ABC when they divorced Roseanne and divested her of her show and dignity,, with no due process.
I watched ABC News on election night 2016 thinking, “Why not go with the worst.” George Stephanopopodopoulos was surprisingly, while Bill “Bush Crime Family” Kristol looked like he was about to lose it.
was surprisingly, ?
…was surprisingly *COMPOSED*…
Botox.
Surprisingly not performing sex acts on farm animals.
I need to bleachbit my eyes.
Yes he was. And he was the first on any network to point out that Virginia wasn’t going to be a cakewalk. Surprised me too. That said, somebody at ABC buried this story. What’re the odds little George doesn’t know all about Clinton and Epstein?
Pretty much sums it up.
What a crock!!
Amy might want to update her resume. Never mind the press statements; ABC will either fire her or she’ll resign. It might be a good idea for Amy to go over her life insurance policy and watch for tails when she drives. This breaking story makes ABC “news” look really bad.
Justice might partly be her getting a promotion.
IMO, Dershowitz is neck-high in the whole sordid affair . . .
I linked here to a Vanity Fair article from years ago, where Dershowitz praised Epstein as the only person outside the family he allowed to proof read his books.
This also reminds me of FOX spiking the story on whistleblower Dennis Montgomery regarding “The Hammer” super computer that Brennan, Clapper & Co, used to spy on every American.
According to the Montgomery audio tapes, FOX’s Carl Cameron spent a full week in spring 2017 interviewing/taping Montgomery explaining the whole process… then FOX executives spiked the story and it was swept under the carpet just like this Epstein story. Montgomery turned over 47 hard drives of evidence to the FBI, and no one has heard anything about this since.
All the audio tape files are here:
https://theamericanreport.org/2017/03/17/whistleblower-tapes-trump-wiretapped-zillion-times-hammer-brennans-clappers-secret-computer-system/
The Fake News media is the enemy of the people.
“The Fake News media is the enemy of the people.” Maybe my old eyes were deceiving me, this morning on Fox News I thought I saw a chyron saying that 3 or 4 of the top Dem candidates had ‘double digit’ poll leads on President Trump as of now! All this while one of their regular talkers was bloviating his chubby face above. ( TV on mute) …thank God.
The “HAMR” project and Dennis Montgomery appear to be frauds/fake. This link is to a video with Kevin Shipp and Mike Zullo who was very close to Montgomery. Mr. Zullo was working with Sheriff Joe. Dennis Montgomery has a long history. Watch this video and hear the evidence Mike Zullo presents.
Weird. Very weird. Who didn’t see this coming?
“The Palace (Queen Elizabeth) pushed back… Prince Andew… Alan Dershowitz… We had Clinton, we had everything…”
What other conspiracy theories peddled by famous #17 are going to be proven true?
I’ll put money on “Trust Sessions” for starters.
LOL.
I really hate all of this. I absolutely believe all the info disseminated is true. I’m also completely unconvinced that any of it makes a difference, or will be taken care of. They think they can prevent the civil war. I wouldn’t lay money on that no matter the odds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact that Epstein has blackmailed so many VIPs the world over, persuades me that he is *not* dead at all! Who would dare kill a man wielding so much power, to possibly trigger a dead man’s switch?
Who would allow that possibility? What else could keep blackmailers like Epstein alive?
They might very well have whisked him away from prying legal eyes (sleeping guards and broken cameras my foot!) I wouldn’t put it past them at all, especially after that awkward first “attempt” that would lend credence to this subsequent “suicide.” All we know for sure is that he *disappeared* from jail, the case was then closed, and none of his clients has suffered in the least.
My apologies, Sundance. This is why we don’t mention the name or the number… We get the off-topic crazies. Just delete this whole section.
“Who would allow that possibility?” He was in federal jail! Jailers had all the “possibility”. And they had the motive as well. I am pretty sure Epstein could tell a lot about FBI and DOJ protecting his popular international business with VIPs for decades. May be, they are afraid of losing control now, and try to hide all the evidence along with the potential witness.
Disney/ABC…I awat the expose on the pedophiles that fill the industry founded on children, for children. I can well imagine a FOIA on the pedophiles employed by, and arrested, are vast!
How long will we put up with this wealthy so called elite scum owning our media and our airwaves?
How long will we put up with allowing them to report only the news they they want to report and hiding the news they don’t?
How long will we allow our media to be used as propaganda outlets for one political party?
How long will we put up with their lies and distortions while still allowing them to call themselves journalists?
Why are they allowed to be called news / media organizations when they’re clearly partisan political operatives?
I’m asking you government. I’m asking you FCC. Why?
I would say that all bets are off the moment that Donald Trump no longer holds the office of President of the United States. The *easy* way would be to respect our Constitution and uphold the peaceful transition of power guaranteed within it. Once that is off the table, there are other remedies built into our Constitution to address your other concerns.
Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Liberal white privilege.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Demorats don’t give a rats ass if one of their heroes is a PEDOPHILE. They just look the other way. I bet everyone in that room knew who Epstein was and what he was doing, but they would never waver in their support of Slick Willie. Sickening.
It’s more than evident that ABC (and any among the rest of the “media” cabal) isn’t just a propaganda outlet but a willing participant in a conspiracy to hide criminal conduct among the “elite” and well-connected. I’ve long thought there have been egregious antitrust violations among the “news media” purveyors that deserved FTC/DoJ scrutiny, but to my mind the criminal coverups add new urgency to the need for investigation of corporate misconduct.
Of course I realize the Deep State within the government agencies holding responsibility for such investigations makes it rather unlikely anything will be done. Senate or House committees could their own inquiry into the issues, but that’s equally unlikely given the current composition of those bodies.
There is so much constructive work that Congress could be doing that is being sidelined by “impeachment above all else”. However if the tidal wave of publicity about Epstein’s death becomes big enough it might rise to President Trump’s attention which could be a big boost to resolving the questions.
Liberalism, pedophilia, criminality, and cover-ups all just go hand in hand.
The media propaganda and corruption is Disturbing.
Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
If I view “news”, or hear it on the radio, I’m constantly on guard and calling out the BS.
The real scary thing is, I know the propagandists and spin crews are soooo good at their jobs that even when using a jaundiced eye or ear there are bits that escape scrutiny.
Frankly, the power of mass media is terrifying in how effective it is.
What about Truth? What about protecting future victims? What about Justice? How in the world can someone sit on this kind of proof for 3 years because their boss told them to?
Amy Robach seemed more annoyed that she didn’t get the credit she thought she deserved.
Gonna miss ol’ Amy when she tragically commits suicide in the coming weeks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope SHE has good security.
3 bullets to the back of the head and they will call it suicide.
Old days, it was much easier to kill not just a story, but a potential storyteller. Now, we have independent journalists and independent media. It makes all the difference. “Apparent suicide” (as Barr called it long before an autopsy) is not so apparent anymore. The power of the deep state is limited: they can not control the story as before.
She’s the 1st witness in the Jeffrey Epstein murder case.
#BringItGirlfriend
Does she actually have all the evidence on her possession, or was it just what the victims said. Didn’t she say she had pictures and names?
Sept. 2019.
