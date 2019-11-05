November 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1020

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown to “4 MORE YEARS” Win……………….364
Tomorrow is Trump MAGA Rally in Monroe, LA 8pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the Opposition:
🌟 “See what they spew from their mouths—
the words from their lips are sharp as swords,
and they think, “Who can hear us? ” 🌟 -— Ps. 59:7
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH from KY Rally
***Praise: President Trump/Melania had great time w/2019 World Series Champs at WH
***Praise: Boom! Dow, S&P and Nasdaq has set new highs in one day together–last time it happened was about 4 months ago.
***Praise: Interesting info….”Yale, Moody’s and Oxford Economic Polls Show President Trump Winning in Landslide in 2020 EVEN IN A RECESSION”
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for our President Trump, his family and MAGA Team
— may this impeachment farce CRUMBLE
— for Sundance and all Trump-supporting posters—-protection from Trump-hating Opposition
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— for today elections–Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone, Mississippi–Tate Reeves, Kentucky–Bevins, Virginia–Vote Repubican
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and protect Mex. So. border
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Read The Transcript *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The failed Ruling Class … believe it is their right to rule over you and to redistribute your wealth all around the world. No thank you.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
– 🇺🇸 – “Freedom had been hunted round the globe; reason was considered as rebellion; and the slavery of fear had made men afraid to think. But such is the irresistible nature of truth, that all it asks, and all it wants, is the liberty of appearing.”—Thomas Paine, 1791
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, November 5, 2019 — 👌
