November 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1018

November is 'National Family Caregivers Month'—Thank You, Pres. Trump
November is ‘National Family Caregivers Month’—Thank You, Pres. Trump
Tomorrow is Trump MAGA Rally At 8pm ET in Lexington, KY
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

🌟 “Remember what Christ taught, and let his words enrich your lives and make you wise; teach them to each other and sing them out in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing to the Lord with thankful hearts.” 🌟 — Col 3:16 (TLB)

***Praise: On Nancy Impeachment Day…$5 million raised that day alone in one day which make $19 million for month of October online alone, say Brad Parscale–Winning for President Trump
***Praise: Our great American energy industry made USA the #1 producer of oil and natural gas on Earth!–Winning!
***Praise: Ford pledges $900 million and 1,500 new jobs to Avon Lake assembly plant.
AND add $150 million in upgrades to its Cleveland Engine Plant in Brook Park–Winning! (Sundance)
***Praise: A horse named Covfefe win Breeder Cup “Filly and Mare Sprint” event
***Praise: Covfefe, the horse and Hero Bark Thirty (Conan?) know how to win just like our President Trump and his Team–Winning!
***Praise: Oregon company, Rogue River Blue is the first American cheese company to ever win for the best cheese in the world!–Winning! (Sundance)
🙏 Pray:
— for our President Trump, MAGA Team, our country, and WeTheAmericanPeople–for safety from enemy’s attacks, for truth to come out soon
— may all people aid/abetting this impeachment farce FAIL
— that we Patriots find things to do to help stand against Communist Dems’ Tyranny–*Bombard Congress with email, phone calls, letters–*Volunteer to work at polling, campaign offices–Find MAGA candidates–*Run for office, etc
— for elections coming up–Louisana (early voting now)–Eddie Rispone, Mississippi (Tues)–Tate Reeves, Kentucky (Tues)–Bevins
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Investigate The Investigators *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The silent majority is silent no more. Your moment in the sun is just beginning.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
*🇺🇸* “The necessity of the times, more than ever, calls for our utmost circumspection, deliberation, fortitude, and perseverance. Let us remember that `if we suffer tamely a lawless attack upon our liberty, we encourage it, and involve others in our doom.’ it is a very serious consideration…that millions yet unborn may be the miserable sharers of the event.” -– Samuel Adams, speech in Boston, 1771.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, November 3, 2019 — 👌
The one guarantee for the future from the Trump administration is a stream of history from the plethora of books published in real time.
Still no deep state arrest but still our President
Wow–the Secret Service guys are the heroes of the night. Thank You, for having our President Trump’s back….and everywhere else.
Surprisingly, fight fans are usually a pretty good crowd.
Yes..The Communist Democratic Party vs Constitution-Loving America
Lyin’ Nasty Nancy said to House Dems: “The President’s actions undermined national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections and violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”
“President Nixon resigned office because of the break-in of the DNC Headquarters for his political gain and the cover-up. Some observers of that sad time of our history say that President Nixon’s offenses pale in comparison to what President Trump has done.”
(source: Chad Pergram twitter)
I pray we’ll find something on her that’ll put her in jail. Peelosi is such a liar. She and the Commie Dems are the ones dividing the country-Soviet-style, The Pox on all of them.
..and they just keep on asking the despicable, insulting questions. No surprise there as we all know Fake Media is the enemy of America. They never had our backs….never. the Pox on them too.
May the Commie Dems and Fake Media never have a good night sleep, even with their sleeping pills. I’ll bet they pop sleeping pills every night because their conscious won’t allow them to have a natural sleep.
I slept so good the first few night after 2016 election.
Well Chuckie Boy, your Communistic gloating is noted. Not cool for a Senator
President Trump prefers clean air and water whereas NYC is a cesspool.
Since you prefer cesspools, you’ll fit in just fine in Hell when you die.
I don’t know who is scummier, you or Shiff.
lol
Damn straight Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Is there an active investigation? Surely the suspect pool must be limited. Have there been charges against the derelict guards yet.
Constant prayers for our President and First Lady and all of their loved ones –
thank you, Jesus.
People who mock prayers and praying – I can’t do anything more about them than I can do anything about the bad drivers on the road
Amen.
Epic Bongino…
Here’s fascinating episode of John Batchelor’s podcast. It’s an interview with Larry Johnson about Felix Sater. I don’t know why this aspect of Spygate hasn’t been made more of. IMO. This is huge.
https://www.wabcradio.com/episode/the-many-faces-of-felix-sater-man-of-mystery-with-larry-johnson-sicsempertyrannis/
***—The Tweet of the Year—***
Jealous yet, Lyin’ Nasty Nancy?
Spread the word out there in PNW and Chicago. Voter Registration Training:
Jack Dorsey has fired the first shot in the 2020 Masters of the Universe war on Trump. Silicon Valley thinks it is responsible for Trump’s election. Twitter will suspend Trump indefinitely for ‘violations’.They can’t control the narrative because Trump uses Twitter to get out the word. I hope the Trumps team and Brad Pascale have an alternative twitter like Gab ready. Looks as though pressure on Facebook to drop political ads. Of course Google biases search results.
