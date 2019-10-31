October 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1015

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Thanks to you, President Trump, and your MAGA Team
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(369 days to E-Day)
Halloween Story: A rabid, out-of-control Trump hating mad scientist named Shiffy and his hundred of narcissistic assistants, has created a Frankenstein monster called “Frankimpeachstein Monster”. May they all hit the wrong buttons in their Swampy dungeon lab and electrocute themselves today and be destroyed from within.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Deliver me from evildoers
and save me from those who are after my blood.” 🌟 — Ps 59:2
—————-
***Praise: President Trump Rally on Friday, Nov 1 at 8pm ET in Tupelo, MS
***Praise: Today’s GDP numbers confirm that the economy continues to break records. The current expansion is longest in US history!
***Praise: Overdose Deaths Drop Sharply in States Hard Hit by Opioid Crisis
***Praise: Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation–they are slashing red tape at state level–winning
***Praise: Thank you, U.S. Special Ops and Hero Bark Thirty for catching al-Baghdadi–Thank You, President Trump for the fun Meme–Sundance calls it Doggo-gate. Make that your Chuckle for the Day.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Be Safe. Dear Patriots, on this Halloween day and night
— — the Lord to bind up the CongressWitches-Warlocks who hates Pres. Trump and our country.
— the “impeachment” vote to be spooked and FAIL
— for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart
— for Louisana’s election on Saturday Nov 2–Vote for Eddie Rispone for Governor
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean Break BREXIT happen soon
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* Courage & Committment *🇺🇸*
🦅 “As patriots, we cherish our First Amendment. We believe that every American has the God-given right to speak his or her mind. And no one can ever take away that right..”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, October 31, 2019 — 👌
Note: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Remember to set your clocks back.
