October 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1014

For all the hype and theatrics today Col. Vindman testified that he listened to the phone call and the transcript is materially and substantially correct. The news media is pounding the table that a few words were left out but admit that the omissions do not change the veracity of the transcript!
Even better, from the President’s point of view, Schiff-for-brains is identifying the entire canal of spies and fellow coup-plotters better and quicker than any investigation could.
Every single snake that sings Schiff’s tune is being outed. Just add Vindman to the list.
Even better, every associate of the weasels can also be added to the list.
It’s not just an impeachment circus, it’s a suicide squad.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(370 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”Deliver me from my enemies, O God;
be my fortress against those who are attacking me.” 🌟 — Ps 59:1
—————-
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are back in the WH safely.
***Praise: Judge granted a stay blocking the release of Grand Jury material to Nadler–keep praying WH wins appeal.
***Praise: America is fighting back….Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Donald Trump is innocent. The deep state is guilty.”
***Praise: Our Country is Thriving…Our Economy Rocks
***Praise: Sleeping Joe fumbling badly
***Praise: Opposition Traitors are being unmasked…one by one….exposing their demonic schemes
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
— the Lord bind up these “Witches-Warlocks” Congresspeople who hates Pres. Trump and our country.
— the “impeachment” (really a coup) vote on Thursday to FAIL
— for all schemes the Opposition have done continue to fall apart
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
— for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean Break BREXIT happen tomorrow
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth, young Landen and James Younger
— *🇺🇸* We Will Keep Fighting *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The radical Left is waging an unprecedented assault on the rule of law in America.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
**🇺🇸** “These are the times that try men’s souls.” ― Thomas Paine
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, October 30, 2019 — 👌
Amen!
John McCain, who even had his picture taken with Baghdadi, would be next in line, but he’s already dead.
I am obviously tired because I was reading down the list of President Trump’s Tweets and read your comment and thought it had actually come from him! I thought, “Wow – can’t believe he went there – that’s gonna leave a mark!” And then I realized it was a comment from a Treeper and NOT a Tweet from the President…must be time to shut down the computer and hit the sack! LOL!
What does Donald Trump have against Austere Scholarly Bearded Desert Bros?
It keeps coming back to “some people did some things…” IIRC 😉
“Death Wish” –> Traitors & Seditionists consequences
ICYMI…
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Just keep reiterating the farcical nature of this “impeachment inquiry” scam over and over and emphasize its clear violation of civil rights, due process, the law, the Constitution, and everything America stands for.
Americans DO NOT LIKE INJUSTICE. No matter who it is. Americans are for fairness. Americans will not stand for a President who did nothing to continue to be abused and railroaded. Their continued abuse of this President is causing unity in America – not division. They may think this is playing well in their warped world of DC and Hollywood, but it ain’t playing well in America. Enough said.
Trump Retweet
Is this true? Congress members with dual membership?
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/06/22/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold-dual-citizenship-citizenship-with-israel/
Highly suspect. Not even a current list of Senators.
If the Democrats (Neo-Stalinists) get control of the government again, they will never let go of it. They will weaponize everything in sight, vaporize any opposition free speech as a hate crime,and reduce America’s citizens to obey or else serfs.
Got to take our guns away first. That’s not happening.
Isn’t it already happening at the fringes?
We voters already see through this. We are waiting for our representatives to actually do something substantial. Can they shake loose of their owners/handlers long enough to do what they were elected to do and represent us voters. If past is any indication, the answer is no. They will merely bluster and bloviate.
We need a BS RATING for all Republicans bloviation.
Agreed, which is why we need to take heed of this upcoming election. Urge all you can to vote for OUR best MAGA local government officials running. It shouldn’t be hard to do with all the booms WE’ve been dropping.
;~)
Q3 GDP figure out today?
Some random thoughts:
Why are the demonrats mad that PDJT didn’t tell them about taking out the ISIS leader before doing it? Well that’s easy, they couldn’t call the ISIS leader to tell him to get out of that place before the German Shepard found him and give PDJT a big accomplishment. Sad, but true.
Anyone else disturbed by how many “conservatives” seem to be defending that scuzzy congresswoman Katie Hill and her lewd behavior? My belief is when you hear people defending immoral behavior it’s usually due to some of their own behaviors they don’t want condemned if we ever found out about them. It’s the “if I don’t judge, I can’t be judged” way of thinking.
Magabear: Right on regarding comments on Hill. That whole Capitol building houses the worst of America. It is tragic to say that I wouldn’t want to sit on any of the furniture in that building. It is going to take our country (meaning we the People – not ‘them’) to disinfect the halls of Congress and bring back morality.
I read some time ago an article posted on American Thinker. The point was we cannot MAGA until we MAMA (Make America Moral Again). Our culture has been in steady decline for the last 3 decades. A simple example of this, and what may be timely with October 31 approaching, is on full display in the horror movie “Halloween.” Take a look at the 1978 “Halloween” film and compare it to the newest remake from 2018 – also entitled “Halloween.” It is amazing.
We cannot leave it up to daycares to raise our children.
We cannot leave it up to public schools to parent our children.
We cannot leave it up to colleges/universities to instill world views in our children.
All Israeli Embassies closing around the world (temporarily). Notices from other countries posted at this guys twitter.
Does this mean something big is impending?
Those scrambled eggs should be on that guy’s face.
👇👇👇 #butnothingshappening
Chinese Telecommunications Device Manufacturer and its U.S. Affiliate Indicted for Theft of Trade Secrets, Wire Fraud, and Obstruction Of Justice
Huawei Corporate Entities Conspired to Steal Trade Secret Technology and Offered Bonus to Workers who Stole Confidential Information from Companies Around the World
Excerpt
“The charges unsealed today clearly allege that Huawei intentionally conspired to steal the intellectual property of an American company in an attempt to undermine the free and fair global marketplace,” said FBI Director Wray. “To the detriment of American ingenuity, Huawei continually disregarded the laws of the United States in the hopes of gaining an unfair economic advantage. As the volume of these charges prove, the FBI will not tolerate corrupt businesses that violate the laws that allow American companies and the United States to thrive.”
“This indictment shines a bright light on Huawei’s flagrant abuse of the law – especially its efforts to steal valuable intellectual property from T-Mobile to gain unfair advantage in the global marketplace,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes of the Western District of Washington. “We look forward to presenting the evidence of Huawei’s crimes in a court of law, and proving our case beyond a reasonable doubt. Fair competition and respect for the rule of law is essential to the functioning of our international economic system.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-telecommunications-device-manufacturer-and-its-us-affiliate-indicted-theft-trade
Joe diGenova on WMAL Monday.
Highlights
Importance of Durham’s investigation turning criminal? TECTONIC!
Sidney Powell having Clapper saying “Take the kill shot” happened during a limo ride. Who was in the limo?
👇👇
INVESTIGATIVE SUMMARY
Findings of Misconduct by an FBI Senior Official for Failing to Report an Intimate Relationship with a Subordinate and for Failing to Avoid Creating the Appearance of Preferential Treatment
The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) senior official based on information that the senior official committed misconduct by failing to report a romantic or intimate relationship with a subordinate and participating in decisions concerning the subordinate’s temporary promotion.”
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2019/f191017.pdf
Does anybody remember the fantastic America First speech Trump gave at the UN the day this fake impeachment BS started?
I didn’t think so.
That’s kind of the whole point.
It’s now lost in history unless an effort is made to bring it out.
Really? Is this true that OANN ran a false story saying that Lisa Page was having an affair with Andrew McCabe, as well as Peter Strzok?
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/oann-retracts-broadcast-including-false-report-that-lisa-page-had-an-affair-with-andrew-mccabe
If so, I am very, very disappointed. I so very much want a reputable news source to emerge from the $h1thole that is the main stream media today.
Reputations that take years to build can be destroyed instantly by one POS editor/reporter.
OANN: please publicly “crucify” the editor/reporters/etc that released this, if it is fake news. Please have some f’ing integrity!!!
It is a fact.
Cont…
Cont…
It seems like the democrats are winning. In the old days there would be a dual, but now the weight of the unelected state weighs down on us. We don’t like it, but what can we do about their power.
