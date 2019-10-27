Sunday October 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Your Heart Murmur?
After high school, I worked in a huge plant that employed thousands. Four gals from my high school worked there also, so we began sharing lunch breaks. However, one of them was constantly negative. Nearly everything out of her mouth was a complaint about something or someone, and it had a negative effect on the others in the group. It was depressing just listening to it all. After nearly a week, I decided I simply wouldn’t be around them any more.
God’s children of faith are not immune to a complaining spirit. When Moses was sent back to Egypt to deliver Israel out of cruel slavery, the Israelites repeatedly complained. Even a chance at freedom should have brought appreciation. But after finally being miraculously released, Israel murmured (meaning “to grumble”) against Moses when Pharaoh’s armies pursued them. Later “the people murmured against Moses” over a lack of water (Ex. 15:24). Then while in “the wilderness of Sin,” they murmured over a lack of food (16:1-4). It had become a pattern of life.
When God promised victory over the inhabitants in Canaan, they once again murmured in disbelief that God would give the victory (Num. 14). God’s anger was so kindled that an entire generation, except for Joshua and Caleb, perished without seeing the Promised Land. Paul refers to this in 1 Corinthians 10:10 warning the believers: “Neither murmur ye, as some of them also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer.”
Complaining is a dangerous, negative habit. It embitters the soul, sours the spirit, ignores the rich blessings of God, and robs one of the joy of life. It also unnecessarily makes life miserable for those around us, becomes a poor testimony to the lost, and poisons our outlook on life. Perhaps, worst of all, it spreads like an outbreak of the flu to others, who, in turn, mirror this negativity.
Simply put, God hates a complaining spirit. Paul warns the saints at Philippi saying, “Do all things without murmurings and disputings: that ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked…nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world” (Phil. 2:14-15). It is not possible for us to be blameless before the Lord nor man if we have a complaining spirit. Ask someone today to hold you accountable any time you are being negative, then purposely practice being positive in your speech and outlook.
By Pastor John Frederickson
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/does-your-heart-murmur/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exodus 15:24 And the people murmured against Moses, saying, What shall we drink?
Exodus 16:1 And they took their journey from Elim, and all the congregation of the children of Israel came unto the wilderness of Sin, which is between Elim and Sinai, on the fifteenth day of the second month after their departing out of the land of Egypt.
2 And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness:
3 And the children of Israel said unto them, Would to God we had died by the hand of the LORD in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the flesh pots, and when we did eat bread to the full; for ye have brought us forth into this wilderness, to kill this whole assembly with hunger.
4 Then said the LORD unto Moses, Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you; and the people shall go out and gather a certain rate every day, that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no.
Numbers 14:1 And all the congregation lifted up their voice, and cried; and the people wept that night.
2 And all the children of Israel murmured against Moses and against Aaron: and the whole congregation said unto them, Would God that we had died in the land of Egypt! or would God we had died in this wilderness!
3 And wherefore hath the LORD brought us unto this land, to fall by the sword, that our wives and our children should be a prey? were it not better for us to return into Egypt?
4 And they said one to another, Let us make a captain, and let us return into Egypt.
1 Corinthians 10:10 Neither murmur ye, as some of them also murmured, and were destroyed of the destroyer.
Philippians 2:14 Do all things without murmurings and disputings:
15 That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world;
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers! Remember do-wop . . . ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES AND AMEN, BROTHER, IN CHRIST JESUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES AND AMEN, BROTHER, IN CHRIST JESUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES AND AMEN, BROTHER, IN CHRIST JESUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those of you read music, I love reading along with this fine player…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read music. That was nice, thank you.
LikeLike
Treepers…
Hahaha…so cute…
Heart Lake, NY
LikeLiked by 1 person
CHINESE TYPE 094 JIN CLASS SUBMARINE HAD TO SURFACE
Defense Updates
LikeLike
LikeLike
Betsy Havens – “SUN IN THE RAIN” 2015
LikeLike
“Like a new ‘Maccabees’ – I like that! God Bless Bishop Schneider!
====
Bishop Schneider Publishes Open Letter Condemning Pachamama Idolatry
In a new open letter published today, Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, invoking his “ordination as a Catholic bishop and successor to the Apostles,” condemns the use of the pagan “Pachamama” idols in the churches in Rome, and praises the “courageous and praiseworthy act” of the “brave Christian gentlemen” who “expelled the wooden idolatrous statues from the Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina in Rome, and threw them into the Tiber.”
“Like a new ‘Maccabees’,” Bishop Schneider writes, “they acted in the spirit of the holy wrath of Our Lord, who expelled the merchants from the temple of Jerusalem with a whip. The gestures of these Christian men will be recorded in the annals of Church history as a heroic act which brought glory to the Christian name, while the acts of high-ranking churchmen, on the contrary, who defiled the Christian name in Rome, will go down in history as cowardly and treacherous acts of ambiguity and syncretism.”
https://onepeterfive.com/bishop-schneider-publishes-open-letter-condemning-pachamama-idolatry/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
LikeLike