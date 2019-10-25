October 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1009

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

23 Responses to October 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1009

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 25, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Only Trump Supporters can understand our President Trump jokin’ around.

      Dems have no humor…or have no understanding of good humor. They are too intense and too Evil….a wounded-up Chuckie Doll on a demonic rampage.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(375 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    For the Opposition:
    🌟 ” Their venom is like the venom of a snake,
    like that of a cobra that has stopped its ears,
    that will not heed the tune of the charmer,
    however skillful the enchanter may be. ” 🌟 — Ps 58:4-5
    —————-
    ***Praise: Under President Trump, working Americans has seen an economic BOOM for working Americans and the rejuvenating of the U.S. economy
    ***Praise: Durham “Administrative Review” is now “A Criminal Investigation-Boom!!
    ***Praise: To Our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz-America says Thank You!
    ***Praise: American energy dominance is a powerful symbol of President Trump’s larger mission for America
    ***Praise: 14 M opportunities have been committed through ‘Pledge to America’s Workers’ initiative to train our Nation’s workforce!
    ——————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to SC for 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum (Dep WH 11:40am ET…Speak at 2:15pm ET ***Arr back in DC but going to Camp David for overnight 5:45pm ET)
    — President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
    — for protection and more boldness for our ‘Sons/Daughter of Liberty*2019’ after the storming the Schiff’s Kangaroo Court
    — for sunlight on Peelosi/Schiff’s lack of due process
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to stand strong against invaders/drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
    — for our fellow British in their struggle to make Clean BREXIT happen on Oct 31
    — for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Meet At The Old Mill *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “ Nothing can stop us because winning is what Americans do. Winning is what we know best. We will keep winning, wining, winning.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, October 25, 2019 — 👌

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:27 am

  13. Tiffthis says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:27 am

    I hope SD looked at what’s going on with techno fog today. Regarding Sidney Powell and Flynn… more good news-

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:28 am

    This is the Reader App for Techno-fog’s post on Sidney Powell’s filing.

    Omg. The “edited” and “polished” Flynn 302s (by Lisa Page) don’t match the interviewing agents’ notes on several significant issues.

    Excerpt:
    Manipulation of the Flynn 302 — two weeks after the interview. (1/24/17 vs 2/10/17; timeline key.)
    Agent notes say Flynn wasn’t sure he spoke to Kislyak on the UN vote.
    The 302 says different.

    More on the 302: They added Kislyak’s description of any Russian response to a request from Flynn.
    Powell: “That question and answer do not appear in the [agent] notes”

    The Flynn 302 doesn’t even match the FBI Agents’ notes.
    Agent Notes: “I don’t remember making 4-5 calls.”
    302: “Flynn remembered making four to give calls that day about this issue.”

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 25, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Yeah, Lisa Page “edited” and “polished” the 302s right into a piece of fiction.

      How many other 302s have been manipulated by the deep state for political purposes or to frame someone?

  16. sunnydaze says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:28 am

    A lot of black Republicans are running in CA. This site re-tweets their announcements.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:37 am

  19. sunnydaze says:
    October 25, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Tito Ortiz may have a point here about the fear being a Dem narrative that Repubs are falling for in far too many instances.

