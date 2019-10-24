October 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1008

Posted on October 24, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to October 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1008

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(376 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    For the Opposition:
    🌟 ” Do you rulers indeed speak justly? Do you judge people with equity?
    No, in your heart you devise injustice,
    and your hands mete out violence on the earth. ” 🌟— Ps 58:1-2 (Wow-I didn’t see that scripture coming up next til now!)
    —————-
    ***Praise: President Trump is safely back at WH and to a warm welcome of supporters, but only a brief wave to the Fake Media
    ***Praise: It’s official! 💥 The US has achieved quantum supremacy!
    ***Praise: “Sons of Liberty” is baaack. 30 House Repubs stormed Shiff’s Soviet-styled, fake impeachment…..Thank You, our Sons/Daughters of Liberty*2019 for Storming the Gaetz
    ***Praise: Turkey/Syria/Kurds conflict is being settled peacefully–Give Thanks only to President Trump and his team….AND….President Trump: “How many Americans must die in the midst of ancient sectarian and tribal conflicts? ” Well, said!
    ——————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — President Trump be kept safe from the enemy’s snares and free from the accuser’s traps (Psalm 141:9-10)
    — for protection for our ‘Sons/Daughter of Liberty*2019’ after the storming the Shiff’s Kangaroo Court
    — for sunlight on Ukraine Hoax, Anti-American Peelosi/Shiff’s Evil agenda, Lawfare plots
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to stand strong against invaders and drug cartels and to continue to block their So. border. Dear Mexico, Deport all invaders so you can have Mexico First, too.
    — for our fellow British in their struggle to make BREXIT happen–
    — for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* We Ride At Midnight *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “ Our vision is pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-growth, pro-energy, and 100 percent pro-American.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, October 24, 2019 — 👌

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Spot on!

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Chuckle for the Day:

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    October 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s