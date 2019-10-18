October 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1002

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Trump is finished now that this newest scandal has come out. It turns out that his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have been outed for shooting a triceratops and liberals are outraged.
Update on the triceratops scandal: AOC has weighed in with “Killing a triceratops is, like, 3 times as bad as killing a unicorn, right?”
Pacific Beach…San Diego, Ca.
Why am I not surprised!
California… SMH 😖
The boys have been hunting for years just leave them alone, Mark….and who even knows if it’s factual. Why the heck would he want to circulate this and cause more trouble for the President and his sons. Unnecessary and unsettling.
Oh, he’s selling product.
Mark Dice
3 years ago (edited)
Order your “Save the Triceratops” shirts.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(382 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 ”I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings
until the disaster has passed.” 🌟 — Ps 57:1b
—————-
***Praise: President Trump is best President ever!..a common sense President and full of humor. What a fun rally night, walking down the memory lane of Election2016-Love Him!
***Praise: Syria/Turkey Drama is being worked out
***Praise: Since President Trump’s election, more than 774,000 jobs have been added to Texas economy!
***Praise: In San Diego, officials say new wall is helping bring border numbers down-Yay!
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection President Trump and MAGA Team
— for extra layer of protection for President Trump–the Dems are dangerously unhinged
— for our northerly neighbor, Canada as they prepare for their election day voting Trudope, out of PM office
— House Dems gets confused while trying to scheme “impeachment inquiry” strategies
— for exposure on Ukrainegate and Fake Media
— “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to dumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
— for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
— for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are great Americans and the future belongs to us. The future belongs to you.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, October 18, 2019 — 👌
President Trump’s flight from Texas is running late. I will post here when they get back to the WH….praying for a safe flight back to WH.
——————–
Date: October 17, 2019 at 9:53:30 PM CDT
AF1 is wheels up back to JBA at 9:53 p.m.
We’re expected to land around 01:15 a.m. ET.
———————
How does he do it?
Amen!
Far more gracious than I would be…there is a story on GP about him having his subpoenas going out on his deathbed…forged by staffers…no low is too low…
Well, Elijah is gone and he will answer to God, as we all will.
Here’s the full text of the joint US-Turkey statement:
1.The US and Turkey reaffirm their relationship as fellow members of NATO. The US understands Turkey’s legitimate security concerns on Turkey’s southern border.
2.Turkey and the US agree that the conditions on the ground, northeast Syria in particular, necessitate closer coordination on the basis of common interests.
3.Turkey and the US remain committed to protecting NATO territories and NATO populations against all threats with the solid understanding of “one for all and all for one”.
4.The two countries reiterate their pledge to uphold human life, human rights, and the protection of religious and ethnic communities.
5.Turkey and the US are committed to D-ISIS/DAESH activities in northeast Syria. This will include coordination on detention facilities and internally displaced persons from formerly ISIS/DAESH-controlled areas, as appropriate.
6.Turkey and the US agree that counter-terrorism operations must target only terrorists and their hideouts, shelters, emplacements, weapons, vehicles and equipment.
7.The Turkish side expressed its commitment to ensure safety and well-being of residents of all population centers in the safe zone controlled by the Turkish Forces (safe zone) and reiterated that maximum care will be exercised in order not to cause harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.
8.Both countries reiterate their commitment to the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and UN-led political process, which aims at ending the Syrian conflict in accordance with UNSCR 2254.
9.The two sides agreed on the continued importance and functionality of a safe zone in order to address the national security concerns of Turkey, to include the re-collection of YPG heavy weapons and the disablement of their fortifications and all other fighting positions.
10.The safe zone will be primarily enforced by the Turkish Armed Forces and the two sides will increase their cooperation in all dimensions of its implementation.
The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG from the safe zone within 120 hours. Operation Peace Spring will be halted upon completion of this withdrawal.
11.Once Operation Peace Spring is paused, the US agrees not to pursue further imposition of sanctions under the Executive Order of October 14, 2019, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Syria, and will work and consult with Congress, as appropriate, to underline the progress being undertaken to achieve peace and security in Syria, in accordance with UNSCR 2254.
12.Once Operation Peace Spring is halted as per paragraph 11 the current sanctions under the aforementioned Executive Order shall be lifted.
13.Both parties are committed to work together to implement all the goals outlined in this Statement.
Smiles for the Day:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful, all the love they give him, and the strength!! God bless him!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone of these packed houses is a slap in the face to the swamp critters fraom both sides of the aisle ! Given that the Dim’s have ties to violent groups I wonder how long before there’s a ” shot from the crowd ” .
Nancy says, “I wish you were a politician.”
I’ve heard reference to the small number of our troops that were left in Syria (up until a few days ago) as a “tripwire”. I wonder if the plan had been for us to get drawn into a broader conflict when Turkey attacked so Trump could be blamed. Trump got wind of it and pulled them out in time, so now the narrative has changed. Like I said, I wonder….
Anything is possible with the people we are up against.
“The only message these radicals will understand is a crushing defeat on November 3rd 2020”.
Or how about holding all these DS seditionists accountable and start prosecutions and trials? Just a novel idea. How about it bagpipes?
Remember Mark Sanford who is running against Trump? He had a rally too and one person showed up.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-sanford-kicks-off-presidential-campaign-against-trump-only-one-person-showed-up
Was her name Maria?
Now?
That’s what they have always been. They are just more open about it now. Possibly because Trump has agitated them enough to make them take their masks off.
Crazy Nancy…
She really has lost it. Wow!
Have another drink Nancy…
Watch for her tell when she lets loose a really big lie. She contorts her mouth much more than usual. Does it every time.
Rumors about the Democrat candidates but I still found this short article very interesting. https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/10/17/are-the-democrats-doomed-in-2020/
Corey Lewandowski…
Good interview! 👍
Happy PRC’s GDP Day
Have a guess Goldilocks:
✅ porridge too hot
✅ porridge too cool
✅ porridge just right
✅ three bears
China’s GDP 3Q
Actual: 6.0%
Est: 6.1%
Previous: 6.2%
miss
I tell ya, numbers don’t lie, said no one.
🧧-bar
🤣🤣🤣
I’d cheer if it’s -6.0%…
😂😂😂😂
Ambassador Liu Xiaoming opened a twitter account, something ordinary PRC citizens are forbidden to do. The comments are skewering him left, right and centre.
I’m having a laugh.
@AmbLiuXiaoMing
Follow Follow @AmbLiuXiaoMing
More
Hello Everyone! I’m Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Ambassador to the UK. Pleased to join Twitter and looking forward to engaging with more friends in the UK and other countries.
Grandama Covfefe, as always your Treeper prayer is much appreciated by those like me up way too late tonight because otherwise troubled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caught you down here….happy to know you feel comforted and not alone. We Treepers are with you and others in similar situations.
In a manner much like Antonio Vivaldi and JS Bach, President Trump is a maestro. He has attained the proficiency and confidence to extend prevailing structures and manage influences both domestically and abroad. Like all the great Baroque period composers, President Trump writes lively, dramatic openings and employs dynamic rhythms and harmonic schemes, to be found only in a masterpiece. Bravo President Trump.
Don’t know who the singer was, but I liked her. A trained voice but not over-trained – there was a natural quality to it.
Behave yourself Joe…
Bring it up for a vote already, Nancy “3rd Rate Politician” Pelosi.
