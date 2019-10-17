October 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1001

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
My honest take on this endless war saga:
One of the drawbacks of statistical analysis is that the accuracy of result depend son the quality of the sample. Considering this analogy, GOP has an ocean of bad samples. For the people it becomes frustrating as they keep swapping variables(congressman/women, senators) in their analysis, the outcome does not change because samples are from the ocean of bad samples. The military industrial complex and other special interest groups are too strong, they are everywhere. Everyone in DC pretends and don’t believe in anything. Thy are driven by their interest.
Our president is alone int he swamp and that is the bad news for the country. The good news is he is still doing miracle! I am not sure what general voters can do to effectively change this. There is a risk that GOP may lose general election by choosing shallow candidates and removing so called known faces. It is hard to live with such reality. Anyway, this vote will be forgotten tomorrow I think. However, it is frightening to think that such thing might happen in impeachment scenario too. Are they just showing strength to gain leverage from president?
This is huge!
Top Diplomat Testified That Obama Admin, Not International Community, Orchestrated Ukraine Prosecutor’s Firing
The Obama administration, not the international community, orchestrated the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a company connected to Joe Biden’s son, a top diplomat testified to Congress yesterday.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/10/16/top-diplomat-testified-that-obama-admin-not-international-community-orchestrated-ukraine-prosecutors-firing/
Yes, looks pretty big to me. it should be headline news across the country. It should be the lead story on every newscast. It should be repeated on every top of the hour radio news update.
Too bad we already know it won’t be, because it doesn’t fit the pre-planned narrative. Not only that, any mainstream journalist that decides to go rogue and talk about it will be severely punished (destroyed professionally and personally).
Trump should swiftly reject the schedule of 2020 debates
By Hugh Hewitt
Oct. 15, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. PDT
-snipped-
…President Trump should quickly dismiss that schedule as unacceptable and announce that if any debates will be held at all in 2020, it will be only after extensive, direct negotiations between him and the eventual nominee of the Democratic Party and their respective designated representatives. And those negotiations should begin from a premise that the Republicans will no longer play by the biased rules of a deeply unbalanced Manhattan-Beltway media elite.
Trump is the incumbent who can restore presidential debates to serious exercises in exploring the crucial differences between the two major-party candidates, but he has to begin by taking a wrecking ball to the perceived entitlement of a system begun before cellphones and the Internet and built on the thoroughly debunked belief in media “objectivity.” […]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/10/15/trump-should-hit-reset-next-falls-debates/
Chairman Xi Mao 2.0
“Anyone who attempts to split any region from China will perish, with their bodies smashed and bones ground to powder,” Mr Xi said, according to a foreign ministry statement issued on Sunday.
He was in Nepal meeting with his comrades in the Nepal Communist Party.
Then this in Hong Kong:
Demosistō 香港眾志 😷
@demosisto
BREAKING: Within 24 hours after US House passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, Jimmy Sham, the convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front and candidate of District Council Election, was chopped and severely wounded by 4 masked persons this evening.
Coincidence?
Actually he was smashed with hammers.
Pompeo…
Joe Biden—from transcript of OH Debate: Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. And that’s what we should be focusing on. And what I wanted to make a point about and my son’s statement speaks for itself, he spoke about it today. My son’s statement speaks for itself. What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office. On the 17th … look, the fact that George Washington worried on the first time he spoke after being elected president, that what we had to worry about is foreign interference in our elections. It was the greatest threat to America.
The Democrats used to hate George W. Bush and his Muslim Adventures. Now they are George W. Bush and his Muslim Adventures.
Here is Neil Bush on the #GratChinaPayroll giving a speech in Beijing.
“The dynamic of China’s impressive rise is clearly fueling American discomfort”, said Neil Bush, founder and chairman of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations.
Bush said that central to the current low point in Sino-US relations is the American question of whether China is a natural friend or foe of the US.
The son of former US president George H.W. Bush rejected the assumption that a strong China will threaten US global power or that China will become a hostile actor on the world stage.
“For my understanding of history, China never uses military or economic power to impose its will on another country, and I think it’s useful to look at history as a predictor of future behavior,” he said.
It’s all Trumps fault say never trumpers, China is not a dictatorship. We should embrace engagement. c’mon man said those on the #GreatChinaPayroll.
“ China retaliates by arresting Americans”
“ Two Americans are being detained in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a Chinese official in New York on visa fraud charges.
“We are aware of the detention of two U.S. citizens in Jiangsu, China, and the charges being brought against them by the provincial government,” said a State Department official. “We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are monitoring the situation.”
The Americans were identified by people close to the matter as Jacob Harlan and Alyssa Peterson, who were arrested last month and charged with illegally moving people across borders. They are being held at a detention facility in Jiangsu province, near Shanghai.
Mr. Harlan is the founder of China Horizons, a group that arranges for Americans to teach English in China, and Ms. Peterson is assistant director of the group.
A person familiar with the case said the timing of the arrests coincided with the arrest of a Chinese official in New York on visa fraud charges. The detentions in Jiangsu appear to be a Cold War-style hostage-taking, the source said.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/oct/16/jacob-harlan-alyssa-peterson-arrested-in-china-ret/
“Oh, This Is Bad: Joe Biden’s Wife Was Not Killed by Drunk Driver – The Accident Was His Wife’s Fault and Truck Driver Was Haunted by the Tragedy til His Death”
by Jim Hoft October 16, 2019
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/oh-this-is-bad-joe-bidens-wife-was-not-killed-by-drunk-driver-the-accident-was-his-wifes-fault-and-truck-driver-was-haunted-by-the-tragedy-til-his-death/
“ POMPEO: U.S. POLICY ON TURKISH ATTACK HASN’T ENDANGERED ISRAEL
Secretary General reportedly heading to Israel to talk with Netanyahu“
(Excerpt)
The US pullout of its troops from northeast Syria has not endangered Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said amid reports that he was heading to Jerusalem to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after visiting Ankara on Thursday.
Channel 13 reported that Pompeo will discuss the removal of US troops with Netanyahu. Prior to that meeting, Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and ask him to halt his attack on the Kurds.“
“ What is happening in northeast Syria, he said, is “a small part of our Middle East strategy,” explaining that people should focus on the larger picture, which is “the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
To “focus singularly on what’s taking place in a part of Syria neglects the true risk to the American people, and how effective this administration has been at preventing that risk from impacting security for the American people,” Pompeo said.”
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Pompeo-US-policy-on-Turkish-attack-hasnt-endangered-Israel-604871
The House approved a nonbinding resolution by 354-60 vote.
The resolution states Congress’ opposition to the troop pullback and says Turkey should cease its military action in Syria. And the measure says the White House should present a plan for an “enduring defeat” of the Islamic State group.
Trump Stands Alone against War Inc.
Avoid the Sand Trap Of War
—Ben Garrison
Seems many on here do not realize a troop is a term for a group of soldiers anywhere from 80 to 200 or so. So 28 troops on low end would be 408 to 5000 soldiers.
