Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier this evening as President Trump departing the White House for a rally in Louisiana, he paused to take questions from the press pool. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]
This is great for our farmers, they’ll be very busy between China and all the new countries that President Trump worked out deals with to buy our good. 😃👍👍👍🇺🇸
Oops, “goods”
Why isn’t this site live streaming the Indiana rally?
It’s Louisiana Rally.
What Indiana rally?
maggie, I take a wait and see attitude with China. They are notorious for reneging on prior “agreements.”
wHY ISN’T
Hey. Who knows what twitch is? 200000 watched rally on twitch last night. I wonder if his pressers are there also!?!?!
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/10/11/president-trump-has-a-new-way-to-spread-his-message-and-hundreds-of-thousands-are-already-using-it/
President Donald J. Trump is using every tool at his disposal in order to get his America First message across to the American people in the face of massive censorship of conservative speech by Big Tech.
To that end, the 45th President opened a Twitch account, a relatively new streaming service used mostly by gamers to livestream video game play, first reported by Reuters. Twitch is owned by Amazon, which, like most of its Silicon Valley counterparts, is not known for its friendliness towards conservatives. The Jeff Bezos-owned giant has been known to ban and censor conservative books from its online store. But that hasn’t stopped Trump.
Yup. Signed up already. Although I do like watching rallies here, especially as Sundance provides several choices.
What? Another rally tonight? After last night’s blockbuster ballbuster extravaganza? Is this man even merely human?
What a difference when a President actually understands business and knows how to get things done, as opposed to the pampered pretentious polluted politicians we have experienced. Pray for him.
Listening to POTUS attempting to describe the Trade Deal rough outline, All I heard was 3yr-olds begging for ice cream, with the SAME question asked 47-ways…
Lord, protect their dumb asses.
The Marines are busy…
They backed put of buying ag before.
The Chinese people are experiemcing food shortages and inflation.
And the Chicoms couldn’t always find reliable replacements for US imports.
Plus, the Chinese government is burning through cash.
They’d be stupid to back out again.
It could be Hong Kong everywhere.
Agreed. Not trying ti be “negative”, but realistic.
Now. Pass USMCA!
They could back out of their commitments to buy more American agriculture products.
The next day President Trump can back out of his commitment not to raise tariffs again.
If the Chinese stick with it, fine. If they renege, decouple. We don’t need a major trade deal with a country that, with malice aforethought, produces and ships to us enough fentanyl to kill every citizen several times over! And if they really want it, let them have the NBA!! I don’t want anybody who is pro-slavery here in the U.S.ofA!
