President Trump Impromptu Remarks and Presser Departing White House – Video

Posted on October 11, 2019 by

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier this evening as President Trump departing the White House for a rally in Louisiana, he paused to take questions from the press pool. [Video Below, Transcript Will Follow]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks and Presser Departing White House – Video

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    This is great for our farmers, they’ll be very busy between China and all the new countries that President Trump worked out deals with to buy our good. 😃👍👍👍🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bigly says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Hey. Who knows what twitch is? 200000 watched rally on twitch last night. I wonder if his pressers are there also!?!?!

    https://lauraloomer.us/2019/10/11/president-trump-has-a-new-way-to-spread-his-message-and-hundreds-of-thousands-are-already-using-it/

    President Donald J. Trump is using every tool at his disposal in order to get his America First message across to the American people in the face of massive censorship of conservative speech by Big Tech.

    To that end, the 45th President opened a Twitch account, a relatively new streaming service used mostly by gamers to livestream video game play, first reported by Reuters. Twitch is owned by Amazon, which, like most of its Silicon Valley counterparts, is not known for its friendliness towards conservatives. The Jeff Bezos-owned giant has been known to ban and censor conservative books from its online store. But that hasn’t stopped Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Derek Hagen says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    What? Another rally tonight? After last night’s blockbuster ballbuster extravaganza? Is this man even merely human?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. andre says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    What a difference when a President actually understands business and knows how to get things done, as opposed to the pampered pretentious polluted politicians we have experienced. Pray for him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 11, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Listening to POTUS attempting to describe the Trade Deal rough outline, All I heard was 3yr-olds begging for ice cream, with the SAME question asked 47-ways…
    Lord, protect their dumb asses.

    The Marines are busy…

    Like

    Reply
  6. Perot Conservative says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    They backed put of buying ag before.

    Like

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

      The Chinese people are experiemcing food shortages and inflation.
      And the Chicoms couldn’t always find reliable replacements for US imports.
      Plus, the Chinese government is burning through cash.
      They’d be stupid to back out again.
      It could be Hong Kong everywhere.

      Like

      Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      October 11, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      They could back out of their commitments to buy more American agriculture products.
      The next day President Trump can back out of his commitment not to raise tariffs again.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. Abolition Man says:
    October 11, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    If the Chinese stick with it, fine. If they renege, decouple. We don’t need a major trade deal with a country that, with malice aforethought, produces and ships to us enough fentanyl to kill every citizen several times over! And if they really want it, let them have the NBA!! I don’t want anybody who is pro-slavery here in the U.S.ofA!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s