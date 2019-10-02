Wednesday October 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
God Bless our country and our wonderful President. In Jesus’s Name. Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
In news from Australia:
Andrew Bolt hosts the most read political blog in Australia. While center right, he happens to be friends with Alexander Downer. In the past, any comments on his blog that suggested Downer’s involvement in Spygate went straight into the bin.
But now he is starting to realize there are indeed questions to be answered:
LikeLike
And Argentina is right next door. I think that’s were these guys are from anyway . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sideways’ tonight….I’m just going to go eat worms, too!
From a different topic:
There needs to be some “shots” across the bow of the SS Dem’s etal…..
The “investigations” have to have yielded fruit by now….I don’t care if they come up with a 23 count indictment or not….would think that a specific, easy to prove, easy to PRESENT to a GJ, single count against many….ie: like “lied to under oath” or “mis-handled classified materials” (even in 1996 would work – unless statue of limitations enters?)…. Perp walk, get the yelling over about any political angles…..concentrate on CRIMES….go for the easy low-hanging fruit first….flood the news cycle with this repeated action….. Perhaps it would work best if a “number of GJ were empaneled, with perhaps only 4 or 5 player’s handled by each…maybe put them in ALL 50 STATES…this way, “added charges” could become a nightly news fare…..once you have say 100-200 of them under the initial “low ball” charges…3 or 5 “new charges” per night….save some for Saturday and Sunday talk shows disclosure too…national audience and all… Get ‘ol Hil/Billery involved in this too, re: that “Foundation” and money…. drag the young queen thru the mud too, she was an officer during a lot of the dirty deeds!
Continue the full court press of the investigations too….maybe call in some SS/US Marshalls to help out…lot’s of “white boards” with yarn connecting different photos…pure RICO stuff…. Start the addition of CONSPIRICY charges soonest…show some old Al Capone reels…Lock some heels up at the SDNY AG den of crooks….maybe show some old BCCI bank reels too…(bank of crooks and con-artistes, Int’l)…. Have Rudy bring some grand sounding lawsuit’s vs THE HOUSE, and individual members…don’t care if they are heard or not, but at least go for “unconstitutional” this and than along with Liable and Slander….would have to be off-the-floor in recess date/times…lots of examples I sure!… Maybe it time for some “groping claims” and/or “unwanted advances”…. time to dirty them up some too….maybe some phone call transcripts need to be leaked too….Sunday night is always a good window…bang on the unholy and corrupt nature of all these creatures!
AND…we need to get into DC streets soonest….in the biggest mass march ever seen there… Form up in Virginia , Maryland, and Delaware…..ARMED – ammo optional….pour into the district and set up camp…get out the incense burners and get the Sitar going….our leader is a Space Cadet (see CW McCall for entire song — The space cadet’s won that one!)….
Now…I’m going to close down my ham shack and sell it all off, all 5 tall towers too… Add some sandbags around the doors/windows and the driveway… Load out the war wagon for a fall bear hunt the likes of which has never been seen…and start making miles on I-90 and I-80 eastbound with the hammer down!. Times like these are why were pay the 82nd Airborne to stand alert… It’s high time they get some warning orders to come out of summer camp mode and get on with the getting-on…they can walk north from the ramp at Pope….use the trucks for more beans and bullets… Check-6 and “get-some”…
LikeLike
The Baby Jesus And The Lord Of Glory
Each year at Christmas-time, the “baby Jesus” is the subject of discussion and attention. Indeed, all year long the Babe in its mother’s arms and the dying Sufferer on the cross are kept constantly before the masses, while our Lord’s resurrection, ascension and present glory in heaven are given but scant attention. This is because so few have taken note of the great message of the Apostle Paul about the glorified Lord in heaven. In II Cor. 5:16, the Apostle wrote:
“…yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we Him no more.”
It is sad that so many still know only “Christ after the flesh.” They love to discuss the “gospel stories” about the “Man of Galilee,” but find themselves strangers in the great Epistles of St. Paul.
Paul was the apostle for this present “dispensation of the grace of God.” It is he who presents Christ in His present glory as the great Dispenser of redeeming grace, through the merits He won at Calvary. In Eph. 1:15-23 we have recorded for us the Apostle’s prayer that we might be given “the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Christ” that we might come to experience…
“What is the exceeding greatness of [God’s] power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of His mighty power,
“Which He wrought in Christ when He raised Him from the dead, and set Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places.
“Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world [age], but also in that which is to come” (Eph. 1:19-21).
Let us thank God that the baby Jesus died for our sins and became the risen, living Savior at God’s right hand, abundantly “able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by Him” (Heb. 7:25).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-baby-jesus-and-the-lord-of-glory/
Ephesians 1:15 Wherefore I also, after I heard of your faith in the Lord Jesus, and love unto all the saints,
16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers;
17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him:
18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints,
19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power,
20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It is sad that so many still know only “Christ after the flesh.” They love to discuss the “gospel stories” about the “Man of Galilee,” but find themselves strangers in the great Epistles of St. Paul.”
Further context:
2 Cor. 5:14-17: “For the love of Christ compels us, having concluded this, that One has died for all, therefore all have died. And He died for all that those living no longer should live to themselves, but to the One having died for them and having been raised again. Therefore from now, we regard no one according to the flesh. Even though we have regarded Christ according to flesh, yet now we regard Him thus no longer. Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away; behold, the new has come into being.”
It is not only Christ but everyone that is not regarded “according to the flesh”. And as Paul advises believers to “be imitators of God, therefore, as beloved children” (Eph. 5:1), those reading the New Testament letters would also understandably study the accounts of the life of Jesus in the four Gospels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😢
LikeLike
^^ JJC@JJ3000
Replying to @JewhadiTM @SebGorka and @FairfaxCityPD
The Officer will get “Remedial Training”
Translation: “The Officer will be sent to a reeducation camp.”
“were instructed about socialism, new government policy in order to unlearn their old ways of thinking.” old ways like upholding federal law.
—>
Vietnamese Re-education Camps – The Vietnam War
Following the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, Vietnamese Communist government began to open hundreds of “re-education” camps throughout the country. Those camps, as Hanoi officially claimed, were…
https://thevietnamwar.info/vietnamese-re-education-camps/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
My American brothers and sisters. This is me, the Israeli Trump supporter. Two days ago it was the Jewish new year. It is called Rosh Hashanah (“Rosh”= Head. “Hashanah”= The year). It’s a religious day of prayers and a family meal, introspection and decisions.
In these tough times I would like to pray for Tump and his family’s safety. May he come stronger and better from the impeachment attack and may his and America’s enemies face true and real justice. May Trump have the wisdom, stamina and cooperation to keep going and save America from the internal and external enemies. May Trump win 2020 in a landslide. May all of you and your families flourish and prosper. Amen
Do not stress out about the impeachment. It will be ok. I am sure!
I am attaching here a happy Rosh Hashanah video. Enjoy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the video is in the old city of Jerusalem. What a special place!
LikeLike
David: Great video of some very impressive dancing and acrobatics. I guess the support for Trump is appx. 50/50 in Israel or not ? Happy belated Rosh Hashanah. “May all of you and your families flourish and prosper” also.
Here’s a video of some American “gals” shuffle dancing with Elvis. The positive energy and free spirit of youth has gained a lot of viewers. And so should your clip.
LikeLike
Thank you for the happy video and wishes! No, support for Trump in Israel is a lot more than 50/50, it’s larges than in the US and second in the world after Philippines.
It’s about 75% of the Jewish population (Arabs are about 20% and probably don’t like Trump). The left wing liberals are not liking Trump but are only about 20% of the Jews.
Don’t forget that Trump recognized Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and moved the embassy to Jerusalem. This makes him a hero in Israel.
LikeLike
Ice Age Scare 1979 Leonard Nimoy
LikeLike
LikeLike
This Chinese tennis match fan at the China Open in Beijing was being beaten by other Chinese fans in the stands today because he cheered for the winner and German player Angelique Kerber and not the Chinese player Zhang Shuai. This is exactly how many Dems reacted when someone dared to cheer for Trump instead of Hillary.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t sleep. Maybe I can be useful and make people laugh.
LikeLike