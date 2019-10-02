October 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #986

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
Every proper thinking person knows it is best to leave deciding what is true to ones betters, be it High Priest or Ayatollah or King or the Democrat Speaker of the House. No reasonable person could possibly believe that God would have given more than a handful of very superior people the ability to think for themselves as well as for everybody else and decide what is right and what is wrong for everyone. What a ridiculous idea, not to mention that having a differing opinion is now absolute heresy!
This is why Stalin’s Russia was the perfect place to live and a model for the rest of the world, as only one person decided for everyone what is true and proper. There is such beauty in this just from the simplicity of it alone. It is also why the Third Reich was such a wonderful idea and why its successor, the EU, aka the Fourth Reich, is a close second, and gaining. It is also why the Inquisitions were such a necessary and noble idea. And of course, just think how wonderful, as well as how much simpler, the whole wide world would be going into the future if everyone just followed the declarations of Pelosi and her auxiliaries , Schiff and Nadler and no other ideologies or opinions were allowed to exist to deny the one and only true path as reveled by them.
LikeLike
Joe Meek,
While I KNOW it seems obvious, usually best to use the /s at the endof of your post, which denotes your comment is SARCASTIC.
Otherwise, at least every time I post something sarcastic, that I believe is so obvious it doesn’t need /s, someone responds as if it was serious.
LikeLike
Dutch, If I used the/s on something so over the top as this, I would be insulting everyone here as having a democrat level IQ. I can’t do that. Besides, no one likes it anyway. Zero likes. I usually get a couple anyway.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Caption: American Taxidermy-R-Us
Caption: If I tape my eyebrows way up here does it make my forehead look like it blinks?
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I can think is this is what our taxpayer money is funding – a terrible plastic surgery job. Good grief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lawfare” can work on both sides. Sue them and take it all the way…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox has gone all in on the phony narrative, as noted by Bill Hemmer’s response in the clip above. Laura Ingraham is off the rails interrupting truth, Hannity is status quo talking over the truth…and so on.
It seems that the Great Unmasking of duplicitous people include some on the right as well. Money is the root of all evil and can certainly take “root” when there is no moral character left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scumbag… Accusing Republicans of what the Demorats are famous for…
“Eric Holder: Republicans Are Going To Cheat In 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ferret off, Holder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pre-emptive projection has been one of the Commucrats best weapons, even O’Loser excelled at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s Economic Number FOUR TIMES BETTER than Obama — Middle Class Incomes up $3,000 per Year
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trumps-middle-class-economic-progress-a-new-study-indicates-median-incomes-are-rising-far-faster-than-they-did-under-bush-or-obama/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
FIGHTING BACK
“Thus also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” – James 2:17 NKJV
Let us take control and start fighting back. There are two things almost every Treeper, Guest, and Lurker can do that will have a huge impact on assisting the President, the American people, and America First against the forces of evil dwelling in the Swamp . . . inching us closer to defeating the NWO globalists and Undercover Communists:
1. Donate to PDJT directly on his web site. Even if it is $5, it is helping. No matter how small.
2. Talk to family members and friends that are not political and explain the stakes. Sundance gives us a treasure trove of information on critical policies and agenda items to America’s survival – from the economy to immigration to the lawlessness in the Deep State and how it is placing our civil rights as Americans in great jeopardy. There are people that I am sure you know who just never vote. Reach them.
I refuse to believe that most Americans are not decent, intelligent people who care about the future – their children, their families, and their beloved country.
This is all about our country. There are approximately 30 million Christians that never vote. REACH THEM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday I sent to two old republican friends a video clip of Stephen Miller telling Chris Wallace that Americans have a “binary choice” between democracy and the Deep State. One is very “red-pilled”. The other is the kind of lifelong establishment, country club republican. The latter asked “but is it to be believed? This whole ‘deep state’ business?” I just went off on him. Holy mackerel! Three F’ing years into this witch hunt and he can ask such a question. There are people – on our side, even – who don’t even comprehend that the entire “russia” thing was a frame job! And even if they are willing to ride along with Trump (despite concerns about “free trade” blah, blah, blah) they’ll never understand the degree to which our entire society has been corrupted because they get their news from the networks and the local newspaper.
LikeLike
Conservative Momma
LikeLike
Hmmmm…….very interesting
Biggest mistakes President has ever made was appointing Republican old dogs to key positions.
Was JOHN BOLTON a source for the whistleblower?
https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2019/10/01/john-bolton-source-whistleblower/
LikeLike
This is the group voting on impeachment of our patriotic President:
https://nypost.com/2016/05/13/were-running-a-f-ing-casino-politician-tells-all-in-manifesto/
‘We’re running a f—ing casino’: Politician tells all in manifesto
By Carl Campanile
May 13, 2016 | 12:12am
FTA:
An anonymous congressman has dropped a bombshell election-year book that confirms why Americans hate their national government and have rallied to anti-establishment presidential candidates like Donald Trump.
The veteran politician lays bare a rotten and corrupt Congress enslaved by lobbyists and interested only in re-election in an anonymous, 65-page manifesto called “The Confessions of Congressman X.”
“Like most of my colleagues, I promise my constituents a lot of stuff I can never deliver,” he admits. “But what the hell? It makes them happy hearing it . . . My main job is to keep my job.”
The House member — a Democrat who is either still in Congress or served sometime over the past two decades — says more time is spent fundraising than reading bills and calls Washington a “sinkhole of leeches.”
The title of one chapter sums up his view of congressional leaders: “Harry Reid’s a Pompous Ass,” he says of the Senate Democratic leader.
The book, published by the small Mill City Press, is based on years of transcribed private discussions, which the congressman last November gave editor Robert Atkinson.
Senate Majority Leader Harry ReidGetty Images
Atkinson declined to say whether Congressman X is a current or former House member.
X says the cloak of anonymity gave him the freedom to expose secrets, including how the public’s money is wasted.
“We spend money we don’t have and blithely mortgage the future with a wink and a nod. Screw the next generation. It’s about getting credit now, lookin’ good for the upcoming election,” he says.
He said he and his colleagues often lie to try to be all things to all people instead of tackling the nation’s problems.
“I contradict myself all the time, but few people notice,” X says. “One minute I rail against excessive spending and ballooning debt. The next minute I’m demanding more spending on education, health care, unemployment benefits, conservation projects, yadda, yadda, yadda.”
Voters are described as gullible, know-nothing jerks, while the only people who count are the big donors who pour billions of dollars into lobbying.
“Voters are incredibly ignorant. It’s far easier than you think to manipulate a nation of naive, self-absorbed sheep who crave instant gratification . . .,” vents Congressman X.
He says money “corrupts” and House members are “puppets” to lobbyists who bankroll their campaigns.
‘America’s on an irreversible decline and no one in Washington seems to care . . . God help us.’ – Congressman X
“Business organizations and unions fork over more than $3 billion a year to those who lobby the federal government. Does that tell you something? We’re operating a f–king casino,” he says.
He describes himself as a “closet moderate” who supports charter schools and tax vouchers to allow poor kids to go to private schools.
But students take a back seat to partisan politics..
“Our education’s in the toilet, and all we do is snipe at each other,” he says.
Congress is too polarized and partisan to get anything done, by the congressman’s account.
“There seems to be a complete disintegration of confidence in government. A fear that government is its own special interest,” he says.
“America’s on an irreversible decline and no one in Washington seems to care . . . God help us.”
LikeLike
The following is a deeper dive into how @GenFlynn became a target for removal but it also exposes the broader picture of actors engaged in a collective effort to usurp power from the citizens of America and overthrow the President they elected. @POTUS
Quite a long read but details all the corruption under Obama and the Deep State–keep reading
Some of this I never knew
LikeLike
This is a better link
Gigi Sims
1) Obama 2009: “THE CIA ALWAYS GETS WHAT IT WANTS.” As the world watches the ever shifting chaos in America, many are focusing on obtaining answers to why @GenFlynn
was targeted for removal, & who is behind the quest to overthrow the 45th President of the United States. .@POTUS
LikeLike
You know what’s going to happen before long? Twitter is going to ban President Donald J Trump. There are rumblings for it already from the likes of Kamala Harris. When they do, he’ll just have others transmit his message, while the ban will stoke Cold Anger.
LikeLike
Hey Jack!
LikeLike
Did anyone follow “everysecondcounts.eu” at the time? It’s very different now, and especially, the Iran “America first, Iran second” is COMPLETLY different.
LikeLike