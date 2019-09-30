September 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #984

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Exclusive footage of Joe Biden and son “quid pro quo” scheme.
“No-one throws bricks at me and gets away with it.”
The begining of Freddie Mercury’s lyrics from “In The Lap Of The Gods.”
” It’s so easy, but I can’t do it. It’s so risky, but I gotta chance it. So funny, there’s nothing to laugh about. My money, that’s all they want to talk about. I can see what they want me to be …. but That’s Not True. It’s in the lap of the Gods.
Meme makers, I want to see a meme with a pic of Joe and Hunter Biden with the logo for “America’s Dumbest Criminals” across the top.
Let’s use ridicule as a weapon.
Thank you Grandma, amen and carry on.
I’m not an english major or even minor so my lack of paragraphs, commas and even periods, won’t be in the right places.
President Donald J Trump didn’t need this job in his life. Who of us would give up our lap of luxury to take on what this man knew he was going to be taking on? I think the hrc phrase ‘if he wins we are all going to hang by nooses’ fits perfectly here, maybe she is prophetic.
President Trump has been a very patient man. Watching his/our country being bled dry by greedy evil sycophants for years, politicians, unelected lawyers, and all the anti American scum they have allowed and invited to the ‘take down of America’ feast with their selling out of the US to our enemies. I think his patients are about wore thin.
Actually I think this is it, the final battle. Sides have been chosen and the wheat and the chaff have grown up together, easily discernible, one from the other.
President Trump knows that impeachment means America is lost to evil, because no one with the ability he has can or will try to save her.
And now my point. President Trump is The Commander in Chief. Not just of the United States of America but of the United States of America Military. If you loved your family and your country like PDJT, and you knew impeachment meant you were going to let down every American alive today not to mention those that have given all to secure her freedom, what would you do?
I don’t hear it mentioned or talked about really but think about it. Our country has been invaded from the inside like a foreign army has displaced our government and our Constitution.
Donald Trump took an oath to defend this nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And I can guarantee you he meant it then and he means it now! To hell with the DOJ, FBI, CIA, if they won’t save the republic, The Commander in Chief will. Call in the military Mr President, let’s sort this out. Amen
The way it’s shaping up, the Democrats will be impeached by the voters.
I adore this woman! Is that mud all over Chris Wallace’s face.
