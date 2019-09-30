Monday September 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, September 30, 2019
“Not of the World”
Do I Need To Know the Time and Date?
“I don’t know the exact time and date I was saved. I’ve been told that I should know this if I’m truly saved. Is this true?”
Knowing your spiritual birthday is not required at all. Whether you know in your heart that you’ve placed your faith in the gospel of grace that Christ died for your sins personally, was buried, and rose again is what is required for your salvation (Eph. 2:8,9; 1 Cor. 15:3,4).
In my own life, I have no clue as to the exact time and date that I was saved. I grew up in a home where the gospel was constantly before me. In my father’s pulpit ministry, his hell-fire sermons scared me to death. I can vividly remember praying in the pew, telling the Lord that I believe. I did this many times. Eventually I stopped, because I knew I was right with the Lord and saved from my sins.
The idea that you have to know an exact time you were saved doesn’t come from the Bible. It comes from man. Our confidence for our salvation shouldn’t be in a date anyway. Our confidence is in Christ, His Cross, and the Word of God. “The Lord knoweth them that are His” (2 Tim. 2:19), and if you’ve placed your faith in Christ that He died for you and rose again, you are His. Praise the Lord!
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/do-i-need-to-know-the-time-and-date/
Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY…
Memorial Bench In Autumn…
Paso Robles, CA…
“Fall Rain” by Leonid Afremov…
Lake Glendale, IL…
North Shore, Oahu, HI…
I have loved Leonid Afremov’s work for years. The colors! What that man could do with a palette knife was simply extraordinary.
Sadly, Leonid died of a heart attack last month at the age of 64.
Rhianna Giddens. Purest voice on the planet. Need some encouragement?
The above photo is of “Chubbs” which was wrangled on a Texas golf course. He weighed 600 lbs…and Tex is bigger…
‘Big Tex’: largest captive alligator in US found after escaping in Imelda flooding
Alligator found near a pond on the Gator Country property. A number of his smaller friends, however, are still missing.
Martin Pengelly – Sun 29 Sep 201915.44 EDT
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/sep/29/big-tex-largest-captive-alligator-found-imelda-storm
In defense of Amber Guyger. Could someone please get word to her lawyer that he should be making the point that Botham Jean’s couch is facing at a right angle to the door (meaning that someone sitting on that couch and looking straight forward would be looking toward the wall with the TV in front of it and not the front door. So if someone at the front door shoots a person sitting on the couch, we would expect the bullet’s trajectory to be going side to side, into the left side of the body and moving toward the right side of the body. But the bullet’s trajectory is from front to back (at an angle down) so he couldn’t have been sitting on the couch, he had to be facing the front door. PLEASE help get this point to her lawyer. Perhaps we can contact someone in the police union and they might have contact with her lawyer?
Time to Set the Record Straight on Slavery
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/09/time_to_set_the_record_straight_on_slavery.html
